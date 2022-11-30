During his six years at the helm of Valentino, the designer has transformed haute couture into a vehicle for expressing big, bold ideas. Wearing his usual uniform of dark sunglasses, a black T-shirt, black pants, and white sneakers, Pierpaolo Piccioli is sitting in the Paris headquarters of Valentino on the Place Vendôme, with its majestic views over the square and onto the facade of the Ritz Hotel, talking about how he sees the rarefied world of haute couture. For decades, there has been an ongoing discussion about whether clothing made entirely by hand for the most limited of audiences still makes sense, but Piccioli rejects the premise of the question. “I don’t think that couture has to be modern in the way you think, in terms of form or shape,” he explains. “To me, modernity means embracing the world that is around us. Couture works if, at the end, it is worn by humans who are of today.”

