32 years ago, the fire chief said his wife went on a late-night shopping trip. The mom of two hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajNew Hyde Park, NY
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
The day a B-25 Bomber accidentally struck into the Empire State BuildingCristoval VictorialManhattan, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Violence and Tragedy fail to take a Holiday - Suspects Still at LargeBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Jessica Chastain and More Stars Rang in the Holidays With Mariah Carey & Moët
Walking into the Moët & Chandon holiday celebration at Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall on Monday night felt like stepping back in time to a version of the roaring ’20s—directed by Baz Luhrmann, perhaps; where Beyoncé plays on loop and partygoers act a little too modern for the setting. The fete was “roaring” nonetheless: Champagne flowed at a rapid clip, and flutes were stacked in a pyramid that reached the ceiling. It was exactly the setting Taylor Russell was hoping to see ahead of the holidays.
Inside Kirstie Alley's Secret Battle With Cancer
Most people didn't know that Kirstie Alley had cancer, but on Monday, December 5, her kids let the whole world in on her secret battle and how she fought until the end. The two kiddos posted a statement on her Instagram page, writing, "To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and...
18 Awkward Times Hollywood Refused To Cast Someone New, And Instead Recycled The Same Actor They'd Already Used For A Part
Finding out Warwick Davis played both Flitwick and Griphook in the Harry Potter movies genuinely changed the trajectory of my life.
Matt Lucas Is Leaving "The Great British Baking Show" After Three Seasons, And He Revealed The News On Twitter
"After three series and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else."
These Are The 19 Reasons Why "Nope" Is Even Better With A Second Viewing
"The film stands between primitive mystery and avant-garde stupor, where all its overwhelming strangeness resides." —Jordan Peele
‘Wednesday’ Fan Theory Suggests Lurch Isn’t Who He Seems in the Finale
'Wednesday' fans on TikTok have shared a theory that Lurch is hiding a secret as he drives Wednesday home from Nevermore Academy.
Pierpaolo Piccioli’s Great Experiment
During his six years at the helm of Valentino, the designer has transformed haute couture into a vehicle for expressing big, bold ideas. Wearing his usual uniform of dark sunglasses, a black T-shirt, black pants, and white sneakers, Pierpaolo Piccioli is sitting in the Paris headquarters of Valentino on the Place Vendôme, with its majestic views over the square and onto the facade of the Ritz Hotel, talking about how he sees the rarefied world of haute couture. For decades, there has been an ongoing discussion about whether clothing made entirely by hand for the most limited of audiences still makes sense, but Piccioli rejects the premise of the question. “I don’t think that couture has to be modern in the way you think, in terms of form or shape,” he explains. “To me, modernity means embracing the world that is around us. Couture works if, at the end, it is worn by humans who are of today.”
Amelia Gray Creates Her Own Reality
As the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, the “Bravo baby” turned model of the moment is refreshingly aware of her privilege. The spinning wheel of a loading Zoom meeting finished its rotation, and a black box appeared on the screen with the name “Lisa Rinna” on the left-hand side. But when the camera finally turned on, it wasn’t the soap actress and Real Housewife who appeared, but her 21-year-old daughter, Amelia Gray.
