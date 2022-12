(12/05/22) BATON ROUGE, La. — A group of 27 campers from across the state recently received a lesson in Louisiana cooking and history. The LSU AgCenter Camp Culinary, held Nov. 21 to 22 at the Grant Walker 4-H Educational Center near Pollock, introduced the youth participants to a broad array of introductory cooking skills and techniques, which also included many different types of kitchen tools and equipment, said Adam O’Malley, 4-H program coordinator.

