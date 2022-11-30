ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Lake, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Robb Report

Colorado Whiskey Brand Tincup Just Unveiled a New 14-Year-Old Bourbon, and It’s a Good One

Colorado whiskey brand Tincup is known for its core expression, Mountain Whiskey, a bourbon that has just a little bit of American single malt mixed in as well. But now Tincup has its sights set squarely upon traditional bourbon drinkers with the release of the new limited-edition Fourteener, the oldest whiskey to date from the brand. Tincup Mountain Whiskey was created by Jess Graber, who also founded Denver American single malt distillery Stranahan’s. For the core expression, a high-rye bourbon made at MGP in Indiana is blended with a small amount of Stranahan’s single malt (about 3 percent, according to Graber),...
COLORADO STATE
My Magic GR

My Magic GR

Grand Rapids, MI
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

My Magic GR plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mymagicgr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy