Feeling sick? How to know if you have COVID, RSV or the flu
It’s a triple threat. After years of isolating and masking, influenza, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are all hitting harder and earlier this cold season in a phenomenon that’s been dubbed a “tripledemic.” During Thanksgiving week, roughly 20,000 Americans were hospitalized with the flu, the most for that week in more than 10 years, according to a Washington Post analysis. Meanwhile, COVID numbers are creeping higher. New York State has seen over 141,000 cases in the last month, and, over the weekend, the Centers for Disease Control placed five New York counties — Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), Queens, Nassau and...
Blood test in study detects proteins fundamental to dementia before symptoms develop
A new study shows that a blood test can detect toxic oligomers implicated in the development of Alzheimer’s years before symptoms of cognitive decline manifest. Furthermore, the blood test, known by the acronym SOBA from “soluble oligomer binding assay,” may have applications for other diseases, such as Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia, with simple modifications.
Eurofins launches droplet digital PCR assay to detect SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern in wastewater
Eurofins on Monday announced the launch of a droplet digital PCR (ddPCR) assay for the combined quantitative analysis of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VoC) BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 in wastewater. Specifically, Eurofins Environment Testing Northern California: Wastewater (EWW) and Eurofins Pandemic Prevention Services (EPPS) are launching the test. The expansion of...
Adaptive Biotechnologies, collaborators to present data about NGS clinical utility in measuring minimal residual disease
Adaptive Biotechnologies on Monday announced that along with collaborators it will soon present data from more than 30 abstracts about the clinical utility of its next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based clonoSEQ assay in measuring minimal residual disease (MRD) in blood cancer patients. The abstracts will be presented at the 64th Annual Meeting...
