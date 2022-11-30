ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lanereport.com

Kentucky minority-owned business database now available

FRANKFORT, Ky. — To help businesses looking to diversify their supply chain and provide exposure and resources for certified minority-owned businesses, the Kentucky Chamber Foundation’s Center for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion have launched the Kentucky Minority-Owned Business Database. This is the first-ever platform in Kentucky that includes all...
KENTUCKY STATE
lanereport.com

CASA of the Heartland selects new executive director

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — As 2023 begins a new year, so does CASA of the Heartland as they welcome a new executive director. Michelle Kail will begin her new role on Jan. 3. “We’re extremely excited for Michelle to join CASA of the Heartland. The passion and enthusiasm that Michelle brings will help CASA grow and enhance our ability to pursue our mission of serving the children in our community,” said CASA of the Heartland Board Chair Grant Niebuhr.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy