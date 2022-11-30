ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — As 2023 begins a new year, so does CASA of the Heartland as they welcome a new executive director. Michelle Kail will begin her new role on Jan. 3. “We’re extremely excited for Michelle to join CASA of the Heartland. The passion and enthusiasm that Michelle brings will help CASA grow and enhance our ability to pursue our mission of serving the children in our community,” said CASA of the Heartland Board Chair Grant Niebuhr.

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY ・ 5 HOURS AGO