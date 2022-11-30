Read full article on original website
Grand Rapids Business Journal
County approves $18M toward housing fund
There is nearly $20 million coming to help Kent County housing. The Kent County Board of Commissioners approved $18 million in American Rescue Plan funds last week. The county will invest $17.5 million in a Kent County Revolving Housing Fund, while another $500,000 will go to Housing Kent for the Kent County Equitable Housing Initiative.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Grand Rapids fire chief to retire
After a 38-year career in the fire service, Grand Rapids Fire Chief John Lehman is preparing for retirement. Lehman last week announced his plans to retire, effective May 1, from the Grand Rapids Fire Department, where he began serving in 2016. He previously served 29 years with the fire department in Aurora, Illinois, spending his last three years there as fire chief.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
GRCC professor addresses region’s ‘dire’ need for ASL interpreters
A local sign language educator is hoping to encourage students to pursue interpretation as a career by creating a streamlined path to state certification. Justine Bryant, a Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) affiliate assistant professor of sign language, knows that while finding qualified, trained interpreters for those who are deaf or hard of hearing is vital, the road to a complete education in the field often is complicated for students.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Butzel expands into Grand Rapids with Silver & Van Essen hires
Detroit-based Butzel is expanding into West Michigan with the addition of a Grand Rapids law office. The firm said Monday it is hiring three of the four attorneys at Silver & Van Essen P.C. and taking over its lease at 300 Ottawa Ave. NW, in an office building situated between the state and federal courthouses in downtown Grand Rapids.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
The Rapid partners with Transit mobile app
Bus travel around Grand Rapids now is more simplified through a new partnership. The Rapid last week introduced its partnership with the Transit mobile app to make navigating the bus system easier for riders. The free app offers various features to help new and existing customers better understand how to travel by bus.
