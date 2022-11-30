Read full article on original website
Ronaldo a solitary figure after being benched at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was a solitary figure as he walked off the field following a World Cup match in which he was not the center of attention. He’d come off the bench in a 6-1 victory over Switzerland on Tuesday that moved Portugal into the quarterfinals. Ronaldo’s 21-year-old replacement scored a hat trick in the win — a performance sure to raise questions over Ronaldo’s future with his national team. Ronaldo congratulated Gonçalo Ramos at midfield at the end of the game, then walked toward the Portugal section of fans and briefly clapped in their direction. But as the rest of the squad made had their moment of fan appreciation, Ronaldo left his teammates behind and walked off alone through the tunnel.
Cristiano Ronaldo Mocked After Benching as Portugal Tops Switzerland at World Cup
Portugal is a better football team without Cristiano Ronaldo, and the only person who doesn't seem to know that is Ronaldo himself. Harsh or not, it was the general sentiment after Portugal blasted Switzerland on Tuesday 6-1 in round-of-16 play at the World Cup. Ronaldo didn't start in the game and wasn't subbed on until the 72nd minute, while his replacement in the starting 11, Gonçalo Ramos, notched a hat trick and added an assist.
Spain's Shocking World Cup Exit Leaves Fans in Disbelief, Full of Praise for Morocco
Spain was knocked out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on penalties by Morocco on Tuesday in Qatar. HAKIMI WINS IT FOR MOROCCO <br><br>MOROCCO IS MOVING ON 🇲🇦 <a href="https://t.co/zlA17MUgJa">pic.twitter.com/zlA17MUgJa</a>. FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer. THEY DID IT‼️<br><br>MOROCCO IS MOVING ON TO THE QUARTERFINALS 🇲🇦 <a href="https://t.co/htO3d7QxPU">pic.twitter.com/htO3d7QxPU</a>...
Cristiano Ronaldo's Reaction to Portugal Sub Ripped by Coach: 'I Didn't Like It'
Portugal manager Fernando Santos did not appreciate Cristiano Ronaldo's frustration at being subbed off in the 65th minute during Friday's 2-1 loss to South Korea. "On the pitch, I didn't hear anything," he told reporters. "I was too far, and this is why I only saw him arguing with a South Korean player, and nothing else.
Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Hasn't Made a Decision on $500M Al-Nassr Contract
Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't yet agreed to a deal with Saudi club Al-Nassr, according to ESPN's Adriana Garcia. Spanish newspaper Marca reported Monday that Ronaldo would join Al-Nassr on Jan. 1 after he struck a bargain on a two-and-a-half-year contract worth around $500 million. However, Garcia reported the five-time...
Brazil's Domination of South Korea at 2022 World Cup Leaves Fans in Total Awe
Monday's second match in the World Cup round of 16 had the feel of a Brazilian-style steakhouse, with South Korea playing the part of the meat. That's to say Brazil carved South Korea to slices in a 4-1 obliteration. All four goals came in one of the most dominant first-half performances you'll see, with goals served up from Vinícius Júnior, Neymar, Richarlison and Lucas Paquetá.
World Cup 2022 Scores: Monday's Results and Tuesday's Round-of-16 Schedule
One of the most prolific teams in men’s international soccer and a rising power of the last decade booked spots in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals on Monday. Brazil thumped South Korea 4-1 to reach its eighth straight quarterfinal at the World Cup. Croatia defeated Japan in penalty...
Japan's Thrilling Run Applauded by Fans After World Cup Loss to Croatia on Penalties
Japan's incredible run at the 2022 FIFA World Cup came to an end on Monday in a penalty-shootout loss to Croatia. The Samurai Blue were impressive over 120 minutes, as they held the 2018 runner-up to one goal. Unfortunately for Japan, it had three penalties saved by Dominik Livaković and...
World Cup 2022: Odds and Predictions for Tuesday 2nd-Round Matches
The round of 16 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup wraps up Tuesday with two intriguing matchups featuring what, on the surface, should be fairly obvious winners. Spain and Portugal would appear to be on course for the quarterfinals, but an unbeaten Morocco side and a durable Switzerland team, respectively, will be looking to cause an upset.
