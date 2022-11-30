ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Albany Herald

Report: Cowboys Concerned If Beckham’s Can Return in 2022

After conducting a physical on Odell Beckham Jr. during his visit, the Cowboys have concerns that he will not be able to play before mid-January, according to ESPN’s Ed Werder. Dallas is worried that signing the wideout will have no benefit until the 2023 season.
DALLAS, TX
Albany Herald

Tyler Huntley leads game-winning drive for Ravens vs. Broncos

Tyler Huntley relieved an injured Lamar Jackson and scored on a two-yard touchdown run with 28 seconds remaining as the host Baltimore Ravens rallied for a 10-9 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon. The Ravens (8-4) escaped with a dramatic win after Jackson was injured while being sacked...
BALTIMORE, MD

