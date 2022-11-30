Read full article on original website
Related
Sources: 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo might be OK for playoffs
Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo doesn't need surgery on his broken foot and could return in seven to eight weeks, opening the door to a possible playoff return, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Albany Herald
Report: Cowboys Concerned If Beckham’s Can Return in 2022
After conducting a physical on Odell Beckham Jr. during his visit, the Cowboys have concerns that he will not be able to play before mid-January, according to ESPN’s Ed Werder. Dallas is worried that signing the wideout will have no benefit until the 2023 season.
Albany Herald
Time could be now for Atlanta Falcons' QB switch from Marcus Mariota to Desmond Ridder
Maybe Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith doesn’t know or maybe, he’s just not ready to say it publicly. But what Smith said following a 19-16 loss to the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday — the Falcons’ fourth loss in their past five games — indicates that he's considering making a change at quarterback.
Albany Herald
2023 NFL Draft: Jaguars Set to Pick No. 7 After Week 13
The more things change, the more things stay the same. As is true with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the current NFL Draft order, with the Jaguars finding themselves in familiar territory.
Albany Herald
Jaguars Nominate Tyler Shatley For Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award
One of the greatest honors in all of the NFL is bestowed upon one player each year via the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. And this year, the Jacksonville Jaguars have put forth veteran offensive lineman Tyler Shatley as their prestigious nominee.
Albany Herald
Tyler Huntley leads game-winning drive for Ravens vs. Broncos
Tyler Huntley relieved an injured Lamar Jackson and scored on a two-yard touchdown run with 28 seconds remaining as the host Baltimore Ravens rallied for a 10-9 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon. The Ravens (8-4) escaped with a dramatic win after Jackson was injured while being sacked...
Comments / 0