This year gave investors just about all we could take: bear markets across the globe that wiped out $22 trillion in wealth, a 40-year high in inflation, hawkish central banks, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, tense elections, and the collapse of risk assets, to name a few. As we look ahead to 2023, some of these dynamics may change, while others will be amplified, and new ones will emerge. The new “new normal” looks a lot different than the past two years, or even the past 20.

3 HOURS AGO