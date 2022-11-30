Read full article on original website
TSMC sees $10 billion in annual revenue from Arizona chip plants
PHOENIX/WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Taiwan chipmaker TSMC (2330.TW) plans to build a second chip plant in Arizona and more than triple its initial investment to $40 billion, estimating on Tuesday annual revenue of $10 billion from the plants when they are up and running.
The US's experimental 'lighting carriers' are 'much more capable' than China's current carriers, top US admiral says
An amphibious assault ship loaded with more than a dozen F-35Bs "just is a very versatile instrument," the head of the US Navy's 7th Fleet said.
After 2022's Rough Ride, Will Emerging Markets Rebound in 2023?
If you think U.S. equities had a rocky year, spare a thought for the developing world, where the benchmark MSCI Emerging Markets Index has lost 40% since its 2021 peak. Can the carnage be contained?. The answer depends on a host of knotty geopolitical issues on top of traditional metrics...
'Staggering' Volume of Off-Balance Sheet Dollar Debt Is Partly Hidden
A "huge, missing and growing" pile of debt held by non-U.S. institutions may total as much as $80 trillion, according to a report this week from the Bank for International Settlements. “There is a staggering volume of off-balance sheet dollar debt that is partly hidden, and FX risk settlement remains...
Experts Share Their Takes on What to Expect in 2023
As we prepare to turn the page on a tumultuous 2022, investors shouldn’t expect any less dynamism in the year ahead. While we can be sure that inflation and rising interest rates will still weigh heavily on the capital markets, there are sure to be more market-moving elements in the mix that will challenge our strategies and our patience. Indeed, 2023 will require patience, discipline, heightened awareness and common sense from all investors.
Goldman Sachs To Spend Tens of Millions of Dollars On Crypto Firms
Following the collapse of the FTX, Goldman Sachs (GS) is planning to invest in crypto companies for tens of millions of dollars. Goldman Sachs plans to spend tens of millions investing in crypto firms. The bank sees an increased need for trustworthy players in the industry and takes advantage of...
2022 Most Interesting Trades
This list shows 10 of the most interesting trades from a tumultuous 2022. In what was a historic bear market in almost all global asset classes—stocks, cryptocurrency, bonds, and just about everything else was down—the majority of these trades are on the short side. Energy was one of...
Crypto's Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Year
Crypto fans paid a high price for lessons learned from a dreadful 2022: Decentralized finance, or DeFi, is vulnerable to hacks. A Stablecoin is anything but. And the collapse of a single leading crypto exchange can send shockwaves worldwide. There were some bright spots. Ethereum's network upgrade saved as much...
The 2022 Investopedia Terms of the Year
2022 has been quite a handful for investors. The year has been marked by a vicious bear market, record-high inflation, hawkish central banks around the world, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the collapse of crypto, a near monetary policy crisis in the U.K., and Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover, just to name a few.
Surveying the Investor Landscape for 2023
This year gave investors just about all we could take: bear markets across the globe that wiped out $22 trillion in wealth, a 40-year high in inflation, hawkish central banks, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, tense elections, and the collapse of risk assets, to name a few. As we look ahead to 2023, some of these dynamics may change, while others will be amplified, and new ones will emerge. The new “new normal” looks a lot different than the past two years, or even the past 20.
Slack CEO to Exit
Slack Technologies co-founder and CEO Stewart Butterfield is leaving the channel. Butterfield, who ran Slack since it began in 2014, was integral to selling the business to Salesforce in 2020 for $227 billion. His exit comes less than a week after Salesforce co-CEO Brett Taylor, who also helped orchestrate the deal, also said he was stepping down. Slack's product chief and its head of marketing, branding and communication are also leaving.
Musk Struggles to Retain Twitter Advertisers
The chaos from Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover has driven away advertisers as the company struggles to hang onto its most significant source of revenue. Half of Twitter's top 100 advertisers have left the site since Musk became CEO in October. Twitter has cut its advertising revenue projection for the last three months of the year to $1.1 billion from $1.4 billion, and the number may continue to slip, according to three people with knowledge of the subject cited by the New York Times.
Bank of America Warns of Labor Collapse, Stock Selloff in 2023
It its latest market and economic forecast, Bank of America warned of a collapsing U.S. labor market and a potential rise in unemployment next year. Strategists also recommended selling any stock market rally ahead of a likely surge in job losses. “Bears (like us) worry unemployment in 2023 will be...
The Top (and Bottom) Five Stocks of 2022
Occidental Petroleum was the top stock of 2022 in a list loaded with energy firms, while Affirm Holdings led losers a more diverse bottom five. The market as a whole, as measured by the Russell 1000 Index, fell 17%. Occidental Petroleum, the top stock of 2022, rose 140%. Affirm Holdings...
OPEC+ Keeps Production Cuts as EU Bans Russian Oil
This could prove to be a pivotal week for the oil markets. OPEC and its allies including Russia agreed to pause any production moves as a Group of Seven (G7) nations price cap takes effect today, while the European Union (EU) launches a ban on Russian oil imports. Chinese leader Xi Jinping is also set to visit Saudi Arabia amid concerns that COVID-19 lockdowns will slow imports to China.
