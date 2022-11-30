WATCHALONG: Re-Watch South Carolina win over Clemson with the GC crew

C.J. Driggers/Gamecock Central

On a special edition of GC Live, join Gamecock Central’s Wes Mitchell and Chris Clark for a re-watchalong as we re-watch the South Carolina Gamecocks win over Clemson and discuss the game as we watch!

We’ll have the game playing, commentary throughout, and we’ll share some of your thoughts as we watch the Gamecocks’ big win over their in-state rival.

Kai Kroeger making difference in South Carolina’s success

by Jack Veltri

There were a handful of players who were critical to South Carolina’s upset win over Clemson last Saturday. But none were more important than Kai Kroeger.

Kroeger averaged 53.7 yards per punt and pinned the Tigers three times inside their own 5-yard line, twice in the fourth quarter. Clemson didn’t make it into Carolina territory on those drives.

If South Carolina’s offense was struggling to get a first down, it would try to get in good spots for Kroeger to kick away.

“We called another screenplay just to get positive yards so he could flip the field,” Spencer Rattler said. “I said, ‘Kai, go flip the field, man.’ So he kicked it 70 yards, 60 yards, however far it was. He did a great out there. He was kicking the heck out of the ball.”

Three of his kicks traveled more than 60 yards, all in the second half. One of his shortest punts of the day turned out to be the biggest.

