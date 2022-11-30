Read full article on original website
coinjournal.net
Avalanche becomes bullish. Here is the reason and next target
Avalanche rose by 4% on Monday. Avalanche onboarded Alibaba Cloud and will use the latter’s suite of products. The cryptocurrency remains largely bearish. Avalanche price (AVAX/USD) gained more than 4% on Monday amid positive cryptocurrency news. A bear momentum has subdued the token of the Avalanche protocol for quite a while. Monday’s rally could offer hopes that AVAX will overcome a projected drop to below $10. The cryptocurrency traded at $14.07 as of press time.
Shiba Inu surges 6% amid positive developments, metaverse prospects. What next?
Shiba Inu token rose 6% on Monday amid listings on exchanges. The Shiba Inu team is expected to speak on the Metaverse project on December 5. The cryptocurrency faces rejection at the 50-day moving average. Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) rose more than 6% on Monday before sliding slightly. That comes even...
Algorand price fails to take off amid World Cup exploits. What next?
ALGO may face further weakness unless bulls recover above $0.28. Algorand (ALGO/USD) was a cryptocurrency expected to shine as the FIFA World Cup kicked off last month. As the official blockchain sponsor of this year’s sporting event, the native token was expected to perform. Already, FIFA created its own NFT platform in September on the Algorand platform. That made it possible for football fans to buy World Cup-themed NFTs powered by Algorand. But as the event enters the best 8, ALGO price remains bearish. Why is this so?
A communications satellite the size of an apartment is so bright it can outshine stars, and astronomers are worried it could interfere with their research
AST SpaceMobile's BlueWalker 3 can shine as bright as the 16th brightest star in the night sky. Hundreds of other satellites are planned for orbit.
Best 3 ERC20 tokens to buy in 2023
Ever heard of ERC20 tokens? These are virtual assets with a residency on the Ethereum blockchain. In other words, they run on Ethereum. ERC20 simply denotes the standard used to create and issue smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create the ERC20 tokens via smart contracts on the network. Currently, there are over 450,000 ERC20 contract tokens.
Australian crypto exchange Swyftx to cut 45% of staff amid crypto winter
Swyftx cuts 90 jobs as the cryptocurrency winter continues to affect more companies. The company follows exchanges like Coinbase, Bybit, and Kraken in reducing its employee headcount to cope with the bear market. Swyftx admitted that it grew too fast, and the bear market is now affecting its operations. Swyftx...
The Sandbox adds a weekly 14%. Is the cryptocurrency now bullish?
The Sandbox token gained an intraday 7% and 14% in a week. The cryptocurrency has been hit hard by a slowdown in metaverse activity. The Sandbox price (SAND) rose by more than 7% on Monday, extending the weekly gains to nearly 14%. The recovery came amid a prolonged bear market and limited activity in the metaverse. But how far can the Sandbox token sustain the recovery?
Ethereum back to $1,300. Vitalik Buterin advises the community on a key issue
Ethereum rose to $1,300 on Monday. Ethereum co-founder Buterin has advised crypto enthusiasts to focus on tech than the price. ETH’s recovery could face a test at the 50-day MA. Ethereum price (ETH/USD) tapped $1,300 briefly on Monday as bulls looked to win the war at $1,250 support. As...
Is it safe to buy Kadena as the rebound accelerates?
Kadena is a blazingly fast Ethereum rival that handles over 450k transactions per second. Its price has rebounded in the past few weeks as cryptocurrencies rebound. Kadena price has been in a strong bullish trend in the past few days as investors bought the coin’s dip. The coin surged to a high of $1.2472, the highest level since November 15. It has jumped by more than 200% from the lowest level this year. So, is it safe to buy Kadena?
Best Cryptos to Buy at Low Prices in December 2022
Crypto investors have been looking out for the best crypto to buy in December 2022. With prices low right now, it’s a prime investment opportunity for any long-term believer in the cryptocurrency movement. So, to cut through the noise, this article will cover 5 of the most promising crypto projects that you can buy in December 2022.
What Makes Metacade (MCADE) Different From Other Metaverse Projects Like Axie Infinity (AXS)?
Axie Infinity kickstarted the P2E revolution and became one of the first crypto-gaming projects to reach a multi-billion-dollar valuation. But new projects like Metacade are closing the gap by building on top of what made Axie Infinity successful. If you’re not familiar with Metacade, this article has you covered. Keep reading to learn what makes it different from other metaverse projects like Axie Infinity (AXS).
CRO rallies by 10% today as Crypto.com announces a partnership with Coca-Cola
CRO is one of the best performers amongst the top 50 cryptocurrencies by market cap today. Crypto.com’s native token is up by 10% today following the exchange’s partnership with Coca-Cola. CRO could rally higher soon as the broader crypto market is performing well. Crypto.com announces a strategic partnership...
DigiByte price prediction for December 2022
Digibyte price has been in a bullish trend in the past few weeks. This recovery coincided with the rebound of other cryptocurrencies. Digibyte price has been in a slow recovery pace in the past few weeks as investors buy the coin’s dip. The DGB coin was trading at $0.0077 on Monday, which was about 26% above the lowest level this year. According to CoinMarketCap, it has a market cap of over $122 million, making it the 164th biggest coin in the world.
Uniswap price prediction as a bearish divergence forms
Uniswap price has been in a recovery mode in the past few weeks. Analysts expect that decentralized exchanges will thrive in the long term. It has formed a bearish divergence pattern. Uniswap price has made a slow recovery in the past few weeks as demand for its ecosystem rose. UNI...
Bitcoin dips by 2% today as mining difficulty falls by 7.2%
Bitcoin is trading below $17k once again after losing roughly 2% of its value today. Bitcoin mining difficulty is down 7.2%, the biggest drop in more than a year. The total crypto market cap is also down by nearly 2% in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin mining difficulty dips by...
Biden hails U.S. manufacturing's return at TSMC chip plant in Arizona
PHOENIX, Ariz., Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden visited TSMC's (2330.TW) Arizona plant on Tuesday as the Taiwanese chipmaker said it would more than triple its planned investment there to $40 billion, among the largest foreign investments in American history.
