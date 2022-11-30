ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska's Trey Palmer named second-team All-Big Ten

By Robin Washut
On3.com
On3.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Go2TW_0jSiXSBH00
(Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Two more Nebraska football players earned all-conference recognition on Wednesday.

Wide receiver Trey Palmer became the second Husker to be named to the All-Big Ten second team, joining EDGE Garrett Nelson. Palmer was a second-team pick by the league’s media and a third-team selection by the coaches.

Nebraska running back Anthony Grant was also a consensus honorable mention choice.

Not a HuskerOnline member? Get full access to all of our coverage until the start of next football season for only $25.00!

Palmer had a record-setting season in his lone year in Lincoln. He broke the NU single-season mark with 1,043 receiving yards and ranked second with 71 catches.

The former LSU transfer recently announced he would forgo his final season of eligibility and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Grant led Nebraska with 915 rushing yards and six touchdowns. He posted five 100-yard rushing games, the most by a Husker since 2014.

Never miss breaking news or another HuskerOnline article again. Click HERE to sign up for HuskerOnline’s Daily and Breaking News Newsletters.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Alabama Player Reaches Out To Deion Sanders About Transferring

Alabama running back Trey Sanders publicly expressed interest in transferring to the University of Colorado amid the school's announced hiring of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head coach on Sunday (December 4). "You got room for me Unc..?" Trey Sanders tweeted to Deion, who he...
MONTGOMERY, AL
On3.com

Former five-star OL Tommy Brockermeyer transferring from Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Former five-star offensive lineman Tommy Brockermeyer is leaving the Alabama football team. On Monday evening, the news came down that the Forth Worth (Tex.) All Saints Episcopal product is entering the transfer portal and will look to continue his playing career elsewhere. The news of Brockermeyer’s...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine: Georgia now leads for Damon Wilson

Ohio State and Georgia have been battling for the better part of two months to land five-star Venice (Fla.) EDGE Damon Wilson. Momentum has swung back and forth between both programs depending on the week, but as Wilson gets closer to a decision, one team has taken a lead in the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM).
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

LSU's NCAA Transfer Portal Breakdown

The first ever NCAA Transfer Portal window is officially open. On Monday, a 45-day window began that allows college football players to enter their name into the NCAA Transfer Portal. Once in the portal, players are given a green light to speak with coaches at other programs about potentially transferring.
BATON ROUGE, LA
On3.com

Where the top 2023 uncommitted recruits are trending

December has arrived and Early Signing Period is coming very soon. Most of the nation’s best recruits are currently committed — but not all of them. Here is where things stand for some of the nation’s top uncommitted recruits, according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine. Five-star...
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

Dabo Swinney addresses future of Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Cade Klubnik era is officially underway for Clemson. Klubnik came off the bench to lead the Tigers to an ACC championship win over North Carolina on Saturday, accounting for more than 300 yards of offense and a pair of touchdowns in a 39-10. Klubnik entered...
CLEMSON, SC
On3.com

Nebraska recruiting: Arnold Barnes decommits

The Huskers were looking for a running back in the 2023 class under the guidance of Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph and running backs coach Brian Applewhite. They found Tulane commitment Arnold Barnes III deep in the boot, down in New Orleans. Barnes has now formally decommitted from Matt Rhule and the new coaching staff at Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
On3.com

Dan Mullen confirms he will not be next Gamecocks OC

Former Florida head coach Dan Mullen on Tuesday confirmed an earlier GamecockCentral.com report that he will not be the next offense coordinator for the South Carolina Gamecocks. While Mullen’s name has been bandied about online for Shane Beamer’s open assistant vacancy, GamecockCentral.com reported on Sunday that Mullen “is not expected...
COLUMBIA, SC
On3.com

Two Georgia defenders make On3 True Freshman All-American team

Georgia still has everything to play for in 2022 but as much as Kirby Smart would love to try, he can’t stop the postseason awards and accolades from trickling in for his players. The Bulldogs are 13-0 and quite a few players are being acknowledged, that goes for true freshmen Mykel Williams and Malaki Starks.
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

Auburn QB Zach Calzada will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal

AUBURN — Zach Calzada will enter his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal, sources tell Auburn Live. Sources tell Auburn Live that Calzada was scheduled to meet with new coach Hugh Freeze on Monday morning, but Freeze directed him to player personnel instead. According to sources, Calzada decided to enter the transfer portal following the meeting.
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
78K+
Followers
88K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy