Nebraska's Trey Palmer named second-team All-Big Ten

(Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Two more Nebraska football players earned all-conference recognition on Wednesday.

Wide receiver Trey Palmer became the second Husker to be named to the All-Big Ten second team, joining EDGE Garrett Nelson. Palmer was a second-team pick by the league’s media and a third-team selection by the coaches.

Nebraska running back Anthony Grant was also a consensus honorable mention choice.

Not a HuskerOnline member? Get full access to all of our coverage until the start of next football season for only $25.00!

Palmer had a record-setting season in his lone year in Lincoln. He broke the NU single-season mark with 1,043 receiving yards and ranked second with 71 catches.

The former LSU transfer recently announced he would forgo his final season of eligibility and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Grant led Nebraska with 915 rushing yards and six touchdowns. He posted five 100-yard rushing games, the most by a Husker since 2014.

Never miss breaking news or another HuskerOnline article again. Click HERE to sign up for HuskerOnline’s Daily and Breaking News Newsletters.