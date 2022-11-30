Read full article on original website
Related
markerzone.com
CRAIG BERUBE SAYS JORDAN BINNINGTON'S ANTICS HAVE TO STOP, 'JUST PLAY GOAL'
Jordan Binnington has had quite the week. On top of losing his past four starts, the Blues' goaltender has found his name in headlines thanks to his behavior on more than one occasion. On Thursday, Binnington tried to check Carolina Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal, at which he failed terrifically. Then...
markerzone.com
VICIOUS SUCKER-PUNCH LEADS TO SUSPENSION IN THE SHL (VIDEO)
A hard sucker-punch during a game in the Swedish Hockey League over the weekend has led to a three game suspension for Thomas Schemitsch of the Malmo Redhawks. In a game against Orebro, Schemitsch was jostling for position behind the net with Linus Öberg. With no warning, Schemitsch delivered a hard punch to the face of Oberg while his glove was still on, knocking him to the ice. He was booted from the game for his actions. In the video below, the referee makes the call in Swedish, but you can hear him say the word sucker-punch in English before he's done.
markerzone.com
ANDREAS ATHANASIOU ROASTS JACOB TROUBA AFTER HUGE HIT SATURDAY NIGHT
When asked about Jacob Trouba's monstrous hit on Saturday night, Andreas Athanasiou didn't hold back when talking about the New York Rangers' captain. Athanasiou basically said that Trouba is overpaid, and the only way he can live up to his $8 million contract is to hurt other players. He said Trouba has a history of hitting people up high - which, let's face it, he does - and that he deliberately tries to hurt people.
markerzone.com
KRIS LETANG BACK IN FULL EQUIPMENT, TAKING SHOTS ONE WEEK AFTER SUFFERING STROKE
One week ago, Pittsburgh Penguins defenceman Kris Letang suffered a stroke and it was unclear when he would return to the ice, but it was also the last thing on everyone's mind as his health is much more important. Prior to Pittsburgh's morning skate on Tuesday, Letang was back on...
markerzone.com
LUKE SCHENN BECOMES ALL-TIME NHL RECORD HOLDER FOR DEFENSEMEN
Nearly all of the records tracked by NHL statisticians have to do with points, wins, or some other individual accolades, but one that doesn't get a lot of attention is the all-time Hits leaderboard. If you had asked me 24 hours ago, 'who holds the all-time NHL record for hits by a defenseman?' I would have had zero clue.
markerzone.com
TROUBA LANDS HUGE HIT ON ANDREAS ATHANASIOU, FIGHTS JONATHAN TOEWS IN RESPONSE
New York Rangers' captain Jacob Trouba has had just about enough of his team's mediocre season. In signature Trouba fashion, he landed a huge hit on Chicago Blackhawks' forward Andreas Athanasiou. Hawks captain Jonathan Toews immediately challenged Trouba for the hit. Following the hit and the fight, Trouba yelled at...
markerzone.com
KRAKEN RECALL 2022 FOURTH OVERALL PICK SHANE WRIGHT FROM AHL
The Seattle Kraken announced on Monday that they've called up 2022 fourth overall pick Shane Wright from the AHL's Coachella Valley Firebirds as his conditioning loan has come to an end. Wright, 18, was assigned to Coachella Valley on November 21st on a conditioning loan after being a healthy scratch...
markerzone.com
STEVEN STAMKOS TELLS STORY OF HIS STICKS BEING STOLEN BY TORONTO AIRPORT SECURITY
In light of Mitch Marner's record-setting point-streak of 19 straight games, Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos was asked about his 18-game point-streak from the 2009-10 season. Stamkos said he remembers it like it was yesterday because of the way it ended. The Lightning captain claims that the night before...
markerzone.com
COLORADO LOSES ANOTHER MAJOR NAME AS MACKINNON LEAVES GAME AND WON'T RETURN (VIDEO)
An already lengthy injury list for the Colorado Avalanche just got longer. Not only that, but the team has lost another major name in Nathan MacKinnon, who left Monday night's game against the Philadelphia Flyers and won't return. Here's video where he took a shot on goal and was in some significant discomfort after.
markerzone.com
MITCH MARNER SETS LEAFS' FRANCHISE RECORD, PASSING SITTLER & OLCZYK
Mitch Marner's shorthanded goal on Saturday night places his current point streak of 19 games in a league of its own, passing Leafs' legends Darryl Sittler and Eddie Olczyk. Peep Wayne Simmonds cheering from the penalty box. This is an incredible achievement for Marner considering the Leafs long history. Over...
markerzone.com
AVALANCHE PLACE PAIR ON WAIVERS INCLUDING FORMER THIRD OVERALL PICK
According to CapFriendly, the Colorado Avalanche have placed 2012 third overall pick Alex Galchenyuk and forward Jayson Megna on waivers for the purpose of assigning them to the American Hockey League. Galchenyuk, 28, recently signed a one-year contract worth $750,000 with the Avalanche after a successful PTO with their AHL...
markerzone.com
NHL'S ALL-STAR GAME COULD BE HEADING TO CANADA IN 2024
During Saturday's edition of '32 Thoughts' on Hockey Night in Canada, Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman revealed that the NHL All-Star Game could be heading to Canada in 2024 and one of the teams interested in hosting is the Toronto Maple Leafs. "With the postponement of the 2024 World Cup of...
markerzone.com
NYLANDER FLIPS PUCK AT KUCHEROV AFTER A DIRTY HIT ON HOLL
Ever since last year's 7-game first round series between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs, matchups between the teams have been must watch television. Tonight's game was no different. In a tight 2-1 hockey game late in the second period, superstars Nikita Kucherov and William Nylander came together...
markerzone.com
BLUE JACKETS FORWARD JAKUB VORACEK COULD BE FACING EARLY RETIREMENT
On Friday, the Columbus Blue Jackets announced that at the advice of doctors, forward Jakub Voracek would be taking some time away from the game after suffering a concussion during the team's two-game trip to Finland in early November. Voracek will be holding a press conference at Nationwide Arena in...
markerzone.com
BROCK BOESER HURT BY DECISION, EXECUTION OF HEALTHY SCRATCH ON 'HOCKEY FIGHTS CANCER' NIGHT
Brock Boeser rode an emotional roller coaster on Saturday night. The Canucks sniper was a healthy scratch against the Coyotes after a poor start to the season; a very poor start. Shortly before the game's start, we learned that Boeser was, in fact, playing - but only because of an...
markerzone.com
CANADIENS' JOEL EDMUNDSON EJECTED FOR CROSS-CHECKING ZACH HYMAN
Early in the second period of Saturday's game between the Montreal Canadiens and Edmonton Oilers, Habs defenceman Joel Edmundson was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct for cross-checking Zach Hyman. Edmundson and Hyman were going into the corner for the puck, but the Canadiens blue liner got his...
markerzone.com
USA HOCKEY NAMES TRAINING CAMP ROSTER FOR 2023 WORLD JUNIORS
The 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship will get underway in exactly three weeks from Halifax and Moncton. On Monday, USA Hockey announced their preliminary roster for the tournament. Among the notable names that are NOT on the roster are Sarnia Sting forward Sasha Pastujov and Ty Voit. Pastujov is...
markerzone.com
NICK FOLIGNO DROPS THE GLOVES IN HEATED FIGHT WITH ANDREAS ENGLUND
Nick Foligno isn't a fighter in the traditional sense, but he is no stranger to the art of hand-to-hand combat on ice. After a questionable hit - at least according to Jack Edwards, Foligno dropped the gloves with Englund and the two let 'em fly. Englund (6'3'') had the size...
Comments / 1