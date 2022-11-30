ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
VICIOUS SUCKER-PUNCH LEADS TO SUSPENSION IN THE SHL (VIDEO)

A hard sucker-punch during a game in the Swedish Hockey League over the weekend has led to a three game suspension for Thomas Schemitsch of the Malmo Redhawks. In a game against Orebro, Schemitsch was jostling for position behind the net with Linus Öberg. With no warning, Schemitsch delivered a hard punch to the face of Oberg while his glove was still on, knocking him to the ice. He was booted from the game for his actions. In the video below, the referee makes the call in Swedish, but you can hear him say the word sucker-punch in English before he's done.
ANDREAS ATHANASIOU ROASTS JACOB TROUBA AFTER HUGE HIT SATURDAY NIGHT

When asked about Jacob Trouba's monstrous hit on Saturday night, Andreas Athanasiou didn't hold back when talking about the New York Rangers' captain. Athanasiou basically said that Trouba is overpaid, and the only way he can live up to his $8 million contract is to hurt other players. He said Trouba has a history of hitting people up high - which, let's face it, he does - and that he deliberately tries to hurt people.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
LUKE SCHENN BECOMES ALL-TIME NHL RECORD HOLDER FOR DEFENSEMEN

Nearly all of the records tracked by NHL statisticians have to do with points, wins, or some other individual accolades, but one that doesn't get a lot of attention is the all-time Hits leaderboard. If you had asked me 24 hours ago, 'who holds the all-time NHL record for hits by a defenseman?' I would have had zero clue.
TROUBA LANDS HUGE HIT ON ANDREAS ATHANASIOU, FIGHTS JONATHAN TOEWS IN RESPONSE

New York Rangers' captain Jacob Trouba has had just about enough of his team's mediocre season. In signature Trouba fashion, he landed a huge hit on Chicago Blackhawks' forward Andreas Athanasiou. Hawks captain Jonathan Toews immediately challenged Trouba for the hit. Following the hit and the fight, Trouba yelled at...
CHICAGO, IL
KRAKEN RECALL 2022 FOURTH OVERALL PICK SHANE WRIGHT FROM AHL

The Seattle Kraken announced on Monday that they've called up 2022 fourth overall pick Shane Wright from the AHL's Coachella Valley Firebirds as his conditioning loan has come to an end. Wright, 18, was assigned to Coachella Valley on November 21st on a conditioning loan after being a healthy scratch...
SEATTLE, WA
STEVEN STAMKOS TELLS STORY OF HIS STICKS BEING STOLEN BY TORONTO AIRPORT SECURITY

In light of Mitch Marner's record-setting point-streak of 19 straight games, Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos was asked about his 18-game point-streak from the 2009-10 season. Stamkos said he remembers it like it was yesterday because of the way it ended. The Lightning captain claims that the night before...
TAMPA, FL
MITCH MARNER SETS LEAFS' FRANCHISE RECORD, PASSING SITTLER & OLCZYK

Mitch Marner's shorthanded goal on Saturday night places his current point streak of 19 games in a league of its own, passing Leafs' legends Darryl Sittler and Eddie Olczyk. Peep Wayne Simmonds cheering from the penalty box. This is an incredible achievement for Marner considering the Leafs long history. Over...
AVALANCHE PLACE PAIR ON WAIVERS INCLUDING FORMER THIRD OVERALL PICK

According to CapFriendly, the Colorado Avalanche have placed 2012 third overall pick Alex Galchenyuk and forward Jayson Megna on waivers for the purpose of assigning them to the American Hockey League. Galchenyuk, 28, recently signed a one-year contract worth $750,000 with the Avalanche after a successful PTO with their AHL...
COLORADO STATE
NHL'S ALL-STAR GAME COULD BE HEADING TO CANADA IN 2024

During Saturday's edition of '32 Thoughts' on Hockey Night in Canada, Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman revealed that the NHL All-Star Game could be heading to Canada in 2024 and one of the teams interested in hosting is the Toronto Maple Leafs. "With the postponement of the 2024 World Cup of...
NYLANDER FLIPS PUCK AT KUCHEROV AFTER A DIRTY HIT ON HOLL

Ever since last year's 7-game first round series between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs, matchups between the teams have been must watch television. Tonight's game was no different. In a tight 2-1 hockey game late in the second period, superstars Nikita Kucherov and William Nylander came together...
TAMPA, FL
BLUE JACKETS FORWARD JAKUB VORACEK COULD BE FACING EARLY RETIREMENT

On Friday, the Columbus Blue Jackets announced that at the advice of doctors, forward Jakub Voracek would be taking some time away from the game after suffering a concussion during the team's two-game trip to Finland in early November. Voracek will be holding a press conference at Nationwide Arena in...
COLUMBUS, OH
CANADIENS' JOEL EDMUNDSON EJECTED FOR CROSS-CHECKING ZACH HYMAN

Early in the second period of Saturday's game between the Montreal Canadiens and Edmonton Oilers, Habs defenceman Joel Edmundson was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct for cross-checking Zach Hyman. Edmundson and Hyman were going into the corner for the puck, but the Canadiens blue liner got his...
USA HOCKEY NAMES TRAINING CAMP ROSTER FOR 2023 WORLD JUNIORS

The 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship will get underway in exactly three weeks from Halifax and Moncton. On Monday, USA Hockey announced their preliminary roster for the tournament. Among the notable names that are NOT on the roster are Sarnia Sting forward Sasha Pastujov and Ty Voit. Pastujov is...
MICHIGAN STATE
NICK FOLIGNO DROPS THE GLOVES IN HEATED FIGHT WITH ANDREAS ENGLUND

Nick Foligno isn't a fighter in the traditional sense, but he is no stranger to the art of hand-to-hand combat on ice. After a questionable hit - at least according to Jack Edwards, Foligno dropped the gloves with Englund and the two let 'em fly. Englund (6'3'') had the size...

