Tallahassee, FL

Jammie Robinson calls UF offense ‘very simple,’ says FSU ‘wanted it more’

By Daniel Morrison
On3.com
 6 days ago
Icon Sportswire / Contributor PhotoG/Getty

In one of rivalry weekend’s best games, Florida State took down Florida in a thriller. For Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson, the way the Seminoles were able to top the Gators was simple. Florida’s offense is simple and Florida State wanted it more.

“There were a lot of emotions going through the game, and I just felt like the offense we was going against was very simple and we just had to fix a little couple of things and just all play together,” Jammie Robinson said.

“That’s eventually what led to the win. We just fought through the end. You see it came down to like one play, 40 seconds in the end of the game. So, we all wanted it more. The team came together and we all bought in.”

One of the reasons why Florida State was able to force stops at the end of the game was by bringing pressure on Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson. Jammie Robinson was asked about how big of a factor this was in the win.

“Most definitely,” Jammie Robinson said. “Actually, this year was one of the years where we blitzed a lot. Last year, we didn’t do a lot of blitzing but this year we brought a lot of pressure and it showed. Like it helped. We got a lot of QB hurries. We got a lot of QB hits. You know what I’m saying? All the guys fought together and we came and we just did what we had to do.”

Jammie Robinson is a four-star recruit from the Class of 2019. He originally went to South Carolina before transferring to Florida State.

Jammie Robinson will play in the bowl

Jammie Robinson announced that he plans on playing in Florida State’s bowl game. This will be Florida State’s first bowl since 2019.

“That ain’t no debate,” Jammie Robinson said.

“I love football. I love the game. That’s what I’m here for. I’m here to help get the team wins. I’m a team guy. And it’s another opportunity, another game for me to showcase what I do and what I love.”

