ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Rise in legal aid fees for solicitors branded a ‘real-terms cut’

By Flora Thompson
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bTywQ_0jSiWsKM00

Solicitors have accused Dominic Raab of imposing a “real-terms” pay cut for legal aid work, warning this will lead to “chaos” in the justice system.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said it was giving solicitors the “biggest boost to their pay in decades”, amounting to an overall 11% rise in legal aid fees at a cost of £85 million.

But the Law Society of England and Wales claimed the Justice Secretary had “completely rejected” the advice of the Government’s own independent review into the legal aid system, which recommended an immediate 15% rate rise.

Until the Government chooses to address the crisis in the criminal justice system, victims will continue to be let down, court delays will increase and talk of being tough on crime will be nothing but empty words

Law Society

Lawyers may quit and firms could close down as a result, the body which represents solicitors warned.

Mr Raab said:â€¯“We are reforming criminal legal aid so our lawyers are fairly paid for the vital work they do delivering high-quality legal support for those who need it.

“We have taken on board the recommendations of the independent review and are modernising the system to deliver justice for victims now and in the future.”

But Law Society president Lubna Shuja said Mr Raab has “thrown down a gauntlet to the profession” and accused him of making a “reckless” decision which will put the future of lawyers in “jeopardy”.

She said: “He is imposing a real-terms cut on fees that have been frozen since the 1990s.

“Numbers of duty solicitors and criminal legal aid firms continue to fall at an alarming rate – with several police station schemes on the verge of collapse.

“Access to justice – including the fundamental right to representation at the police station – is in serious peril and the Government is ignoring the threat.

“Until the Government chooses to address the crisis in the criminal justice system, victims will continue to be let down, court delays will increase and talk of being tough on crime will be nothing but empty words.”

In the wake of the criminal barrister strike, the Law Society warned the Government’s decision could see solicitors also resorting to “disruptive tactics” and said it was considering a legal challenge to the plan.

Even though the overall percentage rise is lower for solicitors, they will receive double the money provided to barristers who were given a 15% rise (£43 million), officials stressed.

Fees for some aspects of work will see a higher percentage increase but they could also be lower in others. Pay will increase immediately for some work but rises across the board may not been fully introduced until 2025-26.

As part of the “wide-ranging” reforms announced on Wednesday, which will see a total extra £138 million spent on legal aid every year, the MoJ said there would be an overhaul on how the funding is paid to reflect time spent on complex cases.

In findings published last year, the now Lord Christopher Bellamy KC recommended increasing criminal legal aid funding – which pays for representation during police investigations and in court for suspects who cannot afford their own – by “at least 15%” for solicitors and barristers as soon as possible.

His report warned the sum was the “minimum necessary as the first step in nursing the system of criminal legal aid back to health after years of neglect.”

“I do not see that sum as ‘an opening bid’ but rather what is needed, as soon as practicable, to enable … the whole criminal justice system to function effectively, to respond to forecast increased demand, and to reduce the backlog.

“I by no means exclude that further sums may be necessary in the future to meet these public interest objectives. There is in my view no scope for further delay,” he added.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Hunt set to unveil package of ‘deregulatory’ financial reforms

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will this week unveil a package of financial reforms to relax regulation in the City in a bid to make London more competitive, reports suggest.The measures are likely to include easing the ring-fencing rules on Britain’s biggest banks, which were imposed following the 2008 financial crisis, according to Sky News.A Treasury source did not deny the reports and confirmed Mr Hunt will be setting out a financial services reform package this week.Deregulatory changes were also explored by Mr Hunt’s predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, during his short tenure in the role.Dubbed a Big Bang 2.0 – a reference to...
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump Organization found guilty of tax fraud as Jan 6 panel to make DoJ criminal referrals

Two subsidiaries of former president Donald Trump’s eponymous real estate and licensing company, the Trump Organization, have been found guilty of all charges stemming from what prosecutors described as a sweeping, multi-decade tax fraud scheme.Jurors rendered a guilty verdict on all of the 15 charges included in an indictment filed last year against the Trump Corporation and the Trump Payroll Corporation, as well as its long-time chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.Meanwhile, January 6 committee chairman Rep Bennie Thompson has told reporters that they will be making criminal referrals to the Department of Justice.He did not go into further detail...
The Independent

US Government advises Anne Sacoolas not to attend sentencing hearing

The US Government has advised Harry Dunn’s killer not to attend her sentencing hearing and a renewed application for her to appear via video-link has been granted.Anne Sacoolas was driving on the wrong side of the road when she crashed her Volvo and killed the 19-year-old motorcyclist in August 2019.The 45-year-old pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving in October, where sentencing judge Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb urged her to return to Britain to face justice.But confirming a renewed application for her to appear via video-link had been granted, a court spokesman said: “The application made jointly by the prosecution and defence for Mrs Sacoolas to participate and be sentenced by live link, has been renewed.“The defence have supplied material in support of the application including evidence that Mrs Sacoolas’ government employer has advised her not to attend in person.“The judge has granted the application.”
The Independent

Seven women face jail time for smashing windows in protest against Barclays’ fossil fuel finance

Seven women taking part in an Extinction Rebellion protest at Barclays bank’s headquarters in Canary Wharf last year have been found guilty of criminal damage and now face jail sentences of up to 18 months.The protesters caused almost £100,000 worth of damage after using hammers and chisels to smash windows, and putting up posters reading "in case of climate emergency, break glass".At the trial in Southwark Crown Court which began late last month, jurors were told the group arrived in Canary Wharf  at around 7am on 7 April, 2021. They then spread out around the front of the bank, using...
The Independent

Fight breaks out in Turkish parliament, leaving opposition MP in intensive care

A fight broke out between lawmakers in Turkey’s parliament during budget negotiations on Monday, 5 December, leaving one opposition MP in intensive care in hospital.While AK Party Deputy Chairman Numan KurtulmuÅ was speaking in the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, a brawl broke out between lawmakers from president Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party and opposition members.IYI Party member Hüseyin Örs was injured during the fight. He suffers from heart problems and was placed in intensive care as a precaution, the DHA news agency reported.Sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

After Shanquella Robinson’s ‘femicide’, experts say US must do more to recognise violence against women

Shanquella Robinson’s violent death in a luxury rental apartment in Baja California, Mexico, in October is being investigated as a femicide, as prosecutors believe her killing occurred due to her gender.Robinson’s vacation companions initially told her parents Bernard and Salamondra she had died of alcohol poisoning and refused to seek medical help, prosecutors say.An autopsy later revealed she had suffered a broken neck minutes before her death.Femicide is not recognised as a crime in the United States, despite being used in more than a dozen countries across Latin America and beyond to highlight what the World Health Organsiation describes...
The Independent

A devastating day for Donald Trump: ‘Greed and cheating’ and expanding criminal probes target former president

Donald Trump has spent decades trying to avoid criminal attachments, accusing his political enemies of launching spurious investigations despite a growing list of credible accusations of wrongdoing.Less than three weeks after he formally declared his campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, a launch fuelled by grievances and his failure to overturn the election he lost just two years ago, and largely seen as an attempt to shield himself from looming criminal investigations, his eponymous family business was branded as a felon.On 6 December, a jury in his hometown of New York City found the Trump Organization guilty of...
The Independent

Supreme Court appears to side with wedding web designer opposed to same-sex marriage

The Supreme Court’s conservative majority appeared sympathetic to a Christian graphic designer who argued that being forced to work with same-sex couples would violate her beliefs.Lorie Smith, who runs 303 Creative, argued that an adverse ruling would force religious artists to carry out work on gay weddings against their religion, according to the Associated Press.During two hours of spirited arguments, the justices appeared to split down ideological lines with the six conservatives seeming to side with Ms Smith and her supporters’ arguments.In one awkward moment that caused a stir on social media, Justice Samuel Alito asked whether a ruling...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Trump faces peril in docs probe after decades of scrutiny

As a businessman and president, Donald Trump faced a litany of lawsuits and criminal investigations yet emerged from the legal scrutiny time and again with his public and political standing largely intact.But he's perhaps never confronted a probe as perilous as the Mar-a-Lago investigation, an inquiry focused on the potential mishandling of top-secret documents. The sense of vulnerability has been heightened in recent weeks not only by the Justice Department's appointment of a special counsel with a reputation for aggressiveness but also by the removal of a Trump-requested independent arbiter in the case and by judges' unequivocal rejection of...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Sunak bows to pressure from Tory backbenchers to allow new onshore wind

Rishi Sunak has bowed to pressure from Tory backbenchers to allow new onshore wind farms by committing to consult on how local communities can consent to fresh projects.Under the proposals, planning permission would be dependent on demonstrating local support and “appropriately” addressing any impacts identified by the community, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) said.The Government has pledged to ensure “strong environmental protections” remain in place.Ministers will also seek views on developing partnerships with “supportive” communities, so those who wish to host new developments can see some benefit – such as through lower energy bills.The move amounts...
The Independent

Sunak abandons opposition to new onshore windfarms

Rishi Sunak has staged his second climbdown in as many days to avoid a damaging rebellion by his own MPs, with the government poised to lift the de facto ban on onshore wind. Ministers are to consult on plans to allow new developments in areas where there is demonstrable local support. And communities who agree to host them could benefit from lower energy bills. During the Tory leadership race this summer, Mr Sunak vowed never to “relax the ban on onshore wind in England, instead focusing on building more turbines offshore”.But he was facing a...
The Independent

Police watchdog chief resigns over investigation into ‘historic allegation’

The head of the police watchdog has been forced to resign after he became the subject of a criminal investigation, the home secretary said.Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) director general Michael Lockwood said on Friday he had stepped down from the role for “personal and domestic reasons”.However, Suella Braverman said on Saturday she was forced to take “immediate action” after being made aware Mr Lockwood was the subject of a police probe into a “historic allegation”.“I have accepted Michael Lockwood's resignation as director general of the Independent Office for Police Conduct,” she said.“I took immediate action upon being...
The Independent

NHS issues antibiotic-resistant diphtheria warning after cases found in Europe

NHS laboratories have been advised to be on the lookout for antibiotic-resistant diphtheria strains after cases were discovered in Europe.In a briefing to NHS laboratories, UK Health Security Agency said there was “concern” over research pointing to a small number of antibiotic-resistant strains of diphtheria in Europe.The note said: “Whilst, to date, only one case in the UK has been identified as having a similar drug resistance profile, whole genome sequencing and further antibiotic sensitivity data will be systematically collected to investigate this further.”It added: “Due to the emergence of potential antibiotic resistance, it is important that clearance of...
The Independent

Men who tried to smuggle ecstasy into Australia inside arm of excavator jailed

Six men who tried to smuggle a “colossal amount” of MDMA into Australia inside the arm of an excavator have been jailed for a combined total of 140 years, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.Danny Brown, 55, Stefan Baldauf, 62, Tony Borg, 45, Peter Murray, 59, Philip Lawson, 61, and Leon Reilly, 50, were sentenced at Kingston Crown Court on Tuesday for their involvement in the plan to smuggle almost half a tonne of ecstasy with an estimated street value of £44 million into the country.The CPS said Brown and Baldauf oversaw the plan between June 2019 and June 2020,...
The Independent

The Independent

963K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy