Bijan Robinson named PFF first-team All-American, other Longhorns honored

Bijan Robinson (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)

Texas running back Bijan Robinson was named a first-team All-American by Pro Football Focus on Tuesday, joining Michigan running back Blake Corum.

Robinson, a third-year player from Tucson (Ariz.) Salpointe Catholic, had an overall PFF grade of 94.4 during the 2022 season. His highest graded game came against Kansas where his 25-carry, 243-yard, four-touchdown performance netted a grade of 91.1.

This season, Robinson rushed 258 times for 1580 yards, good for 6.1 yards per carry. He’s also added 18 rushing touchdowns. He has 19 receptions for 314 yards and two touchdowns. He has 1894 total yards, the highest combined rushing and receiving total in the nation, and 20 total touchdowns this season.

Robinson was the Big 12’s rushing, scoring, and all-purpose yardage leader in 2022. He is the only player in the country with over 1500 rushing yards and 300 receiving yards. He was recently named a finalist for the Doak Walker Award, given annually to the nation’s top running back.

In addition to Robinson, third-year linebacker Jaylan Ford was named an honorable mention All-American by PFF. Ford had an overall defensive grade this season of 73.1. His highest graded performance came versus Iowa State when he received a grade of 90.2.

Ford, a product of Frisco (Texas) Lone Star, had 109 tackles this season with 10.0 for loss. He added 2.0 sacks and four interceptions and is a strong candidate for Big 12 defensive player of the year.

PFF also named left tackle Kelvin Banks to its freshman All-America team. Banks, a product of Humble (Texas) Summer Creek, had an overall offensive grade of 68.4 this season. His best performance came versus Kansas when he received a grade of 81.1. According to PFF, Banks committed only two penalties all season.

Several Longhorns made PFF’s All-Big 12 first team including Robinson, Ford, tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders, defensive lineman Moro Ojomo, linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, and “FLEX” Jahdae Barron.

Wide receiver Xavier Worthy, wide receiver Jordan Whittington, right tackle Christian Jones, defensive lineman Keondre Coburn, and safety Jerrin Thompson were named to the second team.

Running back Roschon Johnson, defensive lineman T’Vondre Sweat, and cornerback D’Shawn Jamison were named to the third team.