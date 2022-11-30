ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Ryanair boss accuses French air traffic controllers of ‘recreational’ strikes

By By Grinne N. Aodha
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ktqhH_0jSiWVDl00

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has accused French air traffic controllers of carrying out “recreational” strikes during the summer months.

During a committee appearance before Irish politicians, the budget airline boss suggested that air traffic controller strikes happen on a Friday so that workers can get a three-day weekend.

Among the various charged comments he made during a three-hour committee appearance, he called on the European Commission to change laws so that only domestic French flights would be affected during air traffic controller strikes and that overflights would be protected.

Mr O’Leary also called on the proposed single European sky to be implemented, but said the European Commission “lacks the bottle” that earlier commissions had “to challenge the vested interests of the national governments”.

In July, flights from French airports faced disruption as airport workers went on strike to demand salary rises to keep up with inflation.

They also called for a recruitment drive to deal with resurgent travel demand, which has put both airports and airlines under pressure this year after jobs were cut during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking during an appearance before an Irish transport committee on Wednesday, Mr O’Leary accused French air traffic controllers of “recreational” striking.

“Many times, French air traffic controllers go on strike not because they want more pay, it’s because they don’t like (French President Emmanuel) Macron, or they didn’t like the result of the football match… it’s recreational striking.

“All the strikes generally take place on Fridays, and then they don’t show up to work on the Saturday so they have a three-day weekend.”

He said that when French air traffic controllers go on strike, the French government uses minimum service legislation to protect French domestic flights.

It's the poor Irish, the Spanish, the Italians and the Germans who are taking all of the cancellations

Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary

“So, the French are all happily flying around the place. But it’s the poor Irish, the Spanish, the Italians and the Germans who are taking all of the cancellations.

“Our people, our citizens, our visitors are being completely screwed over while a bunch of French air traffic controllers go on strike – and we fully respect their right to go on strike – but let the French take the hit.

“It shouldn’t be Irish, Germans, Italians and Spanish who are not travelling to France (who) take the hit.”

He added: “It is bizarre that Europe’s free movement of people across Europe in a single market is allowed to be threatened by the French every time they have these recreational strikes, which they have frequently in the summer.”

Mr O’Leary then called for a single European sky to be implemented – a proposal from 2001 – and accused the European Commission of not having the courage to implement it.

“The technology now exists to allow us to fly straight, we should be allowed to fly straight, we would burn less fuel, we would reduce our impact on the environment and we would pass on enormous savings to our customers.”

“In other words, they move to the same air traffic control system as America has, one system operate by all.”

“The difficulty is that it’s opposed by every single air traffic controllers’ national union because it means less jobs for them, and therefore they can’t get national governments to agree to it.”

He added: “The European Commission lacks the bottle that those earlier Commissions had to challenge the vested interests of the national governments.”

“Nobody will European Commission wants to challenge the French government or the German government, even if it’s in the interests of the vast and overwhelming majority of European citizens and passengers.”

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Ryanair will be lucky to get 40 new Boeing jets by June - CEO

DUBLIN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Ryanair (RYA.I) will be lucky to receive 40 Boeing (BA.N) 737 MAX aircraft by the end of June from the 51 due for delivery, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said on Tuesday, potentially impacting the airline's planned growth for 2023.
electrek.co

France starts banning short-haul flights, cracks down on private jets

France has received the green light from the European Commission to start cracking down on ultra-polluting short-haul flights within the country, starting with a ban on three popular flights from Paris-Orly Airport. The country also aims to curb the use of private jets in an effort to both reduce CO2 emissions and keep up the social media backlash against the super-rich jet set in a time of soaring inflation and energy cutbacks.
travelnoire.com

Man Dies Mid-Flight During Flight Bound For London From Cyprus

While on board an EasyJet flight bound for London, a passenger died following a “medical emergency.” The exact details of that emergency are unknown. According to My London, “passengers grew concerned when they noticed their fellow passenger, who appeared to be traveling alone, wasn’t waking up.”
Daily Mail

Americans plead with FAA to make seats wider on planes - as airlines admit they SHRUNK them to deal with high demand and cheaper ticket prices

Fed-up travelers have demanded the FAA widen seats on passenger planes after airlines admitted they were shrunk to satisfy recent demand and cheaper ticket prices, a string of scathing complaints on the agency's website has revealed. The outcry comes after Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) officials in August asked the public...
BoardingArea

Where Are The Most Stressful Airports In The World — and In the United States?

Some people might argue that the most stressful part of travel is the airport itself, which can be noisy, crowded, uncomfortable, expensive, and inconvenient — parking can be virtually impossible during holidays and flights can be delayed or canceled as two of many examples — not to mention being processed through the long lines of the security checkpoint and having to comply with numerous restrictions and regulations…
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin launches wave of missiles at Kyiv as air force ‘suffers big losses’

Russia has unleashed a new barrage of missiles on Ukraine, with citizens heading to shelters across the country and air defences springing into action.Air raid sirens sounded in Kyiv and across the country in what Ukrainian officials have been calling the latest wave of Russian missile strikes. Residents of the capital were seen taking cover in the city’s underground rail stations.Meanwhile, the Russian military has lost over 60 fixed-wing aircraft in the conflict with Ukraine, the UK’s ministry of defence has revealed in its latest intelligence update. Russian aircraft are also conducting significantly less missions per day, probably tens...
The Independent

Germany’s Scholz warns against new Cold War as Russia says 9 killed in Luhansk shelling

Russian-backed military officials in Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region have said that nine people were killed on Monday after Ukraine shelled the city of Alchevsk in the east of the region.Elsewhere in Ukraine, civilians have been suffering from a wave of shelling from Russia, who have targeted key energy infrastructure as well as civilians.As the war rages on, leaders have warned against creating a new Cold War by dividing up the world.German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for every effort to be made to build new partnerships, rather than dividing the world into blocks.Mr Scholz shared his views in an opinion piece...
The Guardian

Joe Biden and Rishi Sunak agree to increase gas exports from US to UK

Joe Biden has agreed a deal to ramp up gas exports from the US to the UK as part of a joint effort to cut bills and limit Russia’s impact on western energy supplies. Sunak and Biden announced an “energy security and affordability partnership” and set up a joint action group, led by Westminster and White House officials, with the aim of reducing global dependence on Russian energy.
CNN

Flight attendants share their air travel secrets

As Thanksgiving kicks off the annual air travel scramble, veteran cabin crew share some of their tips and tricks for handling holiday travel and share what they really think of passengers.
traveltomorrow.com

France bans short haul domestic flights in favour of train travel

France’s moves to ban short-haul domestic flights have been approved by the European Commission, reports EuroNews. The ruling, announced on Friday, applies to flights between cities connected by a rail journey of under two and a half hours. Routes between Paris Orly, Nantes, Lyon and Bordeaux will be the first affected. In addition, France will be limiting private jet use for short journeys.
The Independent

The Independent

963K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy