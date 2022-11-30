Patricia Wolff Nolen, age 93, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2022, at her home in Glenwood Springs, CO. She was born November 2, 1929 to Dr. John Powers Wolff and Mabel Daniels Wolff in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She had a great interest in modern dance from a young age through college, also enjoyed skiing, hiking, swimming and tennis, and became proficient at sewing and embroidery. Growing up, Patricia enjoyed frequent family trips to California. When she was 12, her father, a surgeon, left for WWII to the Solomon Islands. These were difficult years for all, including her family.

