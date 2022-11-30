Read full article on original website
Friday letters: No to tiny homes, Scouts helping for holidays and thanks to Glenwood Springs police
A Miami based corporation, Eco Dwelling LLC, comes to Rifle, gets lawyered up, purchases four parcels of land, proceeds to build a manufacturing facility just outside of downtown, and stocks it with building materials. Ready to begin building what they hope to be 200 identical tiny footprint steel buildings with no garage in dense communities. Essentially glorified mobiles.
Sunday letters:
Setting the record straight on petition against Rifle housing development. On Nov. 23 2022, Rifle Citizen Telegram printed an article titled, “EcoDwelling subdivision one step closer to developing in Rifle.” In the article, John Kuersten, a representative for the development company made an inaccurate statement in regards to a petition that circulated in Rifle. The petition is against a portion of their high density development plan of 205 homes each on a 3,000-square-foot lot.
Studies tackle water-replacement options for shortages on Crystal River
Drought conditions stress water supplies for Marble, Crystal valley residents. A study of a water replacement plan on the Crystal River is looking at nature-based solutions, but experts say some type of storage will also probably need to be built to solve shortages in dry years. Wendy Ryan, an engineer...
Plastic bags are going to be a big conversation in Colorado going into the New Year
So you’ve been collecting those plastic bags from different stores for years. Sometimes they even take up all of the space under your sink, entire drawers in the kitchen or large portions of your pantry. Well you can now finally tell your irritated loved ones or roommates that there...
16 single-family units, 19 townhomes proposed for land near CMC Spring Valley
A local developer is proposing to use existing infrastructure left behind from an old residential project abandoned in the early 1980s to build a new subdivision near Colorado Mountain College Spring Valley. Glenwood Springs-based Eagle Ridge Homes, LLC wants to build 16 single-family units and 19 townhomes northwest of Auburn...
Smokey Bear, trees, and tamales — posada welcomes Latino families to Christmas tradition in the forest
Roaring Fork Valley families kicked off the Christmas season at a posada and tree-cutting event at the Babbish Gulch trailhead near Glenwood Springs on Saturday. Conservation advocacy group Wilderness Workshop and their Latino-outreach division Defiende Nuestra Tierra joined forces with the White River National Forest Service to provide free tree-cutting permits and gear for attendees, plus a festive atmosphere complete with Latin music, tamales, and champurrado.
Obituary: Patricia Nolen
Patricia Wolff Nolen, age 93, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2022, at her home in Glenwood Springs, CO. She was born November 2, 1929 to Dr. John Powers Wolff and Mabel Daniels Wolff in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She had a great interest in modern dance from a young age through college, also enjoyed skiing, hiking, swimming and tennis, and became proficient at sewing and embroidery. Growing up, Patricia enjoyed frequent family trips to California. When she was 12, her father, a surgeon, left for WWII to the Solomon Islands. These were difficult years for all, including her family.
