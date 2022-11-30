ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Liam Livingstone relishing chance to ‘live childhood dream’ against Pakistan

By Sonia Twigg
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IYMIM_0jSiWJsH00

Liam Livingstone will live out a childhood dream when he makes his England Test debut against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

The start of England’s first Test series in Pakistan for 17 years faces the possibility of being delayed after a number of the travelling players and staff were struck down by a viral infection the day before the opening match was due to get under way.

A decision on whether the Test will start on Thursday will be made just two and a half hours before the game is due to begin, with the possibility of beginning a five-day contest on Friday instead.

Livingstone had been a surprise call-up to the Test squad, having not played a red-ball game in 2022, but he was part of England’s successful T20 World Cup campaign in Australia in November.

The batting all-rounder caught the attention of captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum for his eye-catching shots in the shorter formats.

As one of the lucky members of the squad as yet not affected by illness, Livingstone is preparing to receive his maiden Test cap, whether the game starts on Thursday or gets pushed back.

“I’ll prepare as if I’m going to make my debut tomorrow and that’s that, if it doesn’t happen, it doesn’t happen, but I won’t be wasting any energy thinking about what’s going to happen tomorrow,” the 29-year-old said.

Having primarily focused on the white-ball game over the last year or so, Livingstone admitted he had thought his chances of a call-up to the Test squad were slimmer than they had been when he was previously called up – for a two-match tour of New Zealand back in 2018.

Asked if he had felt a Test cap was further away than it had been before his focus on white-ball cricket, he said: “Yep, I won’t lie. It was.

“When Stokes and Baz (McCullum) ask you if you want to play Test cricket , it’s quite hard to say no to those two.

“I was quite excited by the challenge of it and I guess the opportunity to play Test cricket, to live a childhood dream, was quite an easy answer for me.

“The last couple of days, being around the environment, it’s been very different to the previous Test squad I was in and, yeah, it’s been great fun.

“The messaging is very simple, very clear and I guess the way I play my cricket is probably going to fit perfectly with the way Baz and Stokesy want to play their cricket so I’m just really excited for what’s to come.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Raheem Sterling leaves England World Cup camp after armed robbers break into London home

Raheem Sterling has left England’s World Cup camp after armed robbers broke into his London home on Saturday night while his family were there. Sterling did not feature in England’s World Cup victory against Senegal on Sunday and England manager Gareth Southgate confirmed afterwards that the forward was returning home from Qatar.Sterling’s partner and children were at home when the armed intruders broke in and the Chelsea forward was left shaken by the incident. Sterling wanted to return home after being informed of the break-in and Southgate said the player will be granted as much “time and space” as...
The Independent

Morocco fans celebrate World Cup win with dancing and singing on London streets

Hundreds of football fans took to the streets of London to celebrate Morocco’s win over Spain in the World Cup, with one onlooker describing the scene as “such a surreal experience” as smoke bombs were set off and dancing ensued.Spain were beaten in the last 16 after Morocco won on penalties and, for the first time in their history, reached the quarter-finals of the tournament.Passersby commented on the scene in Edgware Road, where groups of people could be seen chanting, singing, and setting off smoke bombs in the street.People in cars were even “hanging out of their car windows with...
The Independent

Kylian Mbappe needs ‘special attention’ from England players – Steve Holland

England assistant manager Steve Holland says France star Kylian Mbappe is among a handful of players on the planet who need “special attention”.Gareth Southgate’s side take on the reigning World Cup champions in a mouthwatering quarter-final clash on Saturday at Al Bayt Stadium, having beaten Senegal 3-0 there in the previous round.Now comes a big step up in quality and the unenviable challenge of keeping Mbappe quiet – a player who lit up the world stage four years ago in Russia and is now leading the race for the Golden Boot in Qatar.1️⃣ assist 2️⃣ goals🤯🇫🇷3-1🇵🇱 | @KMbappe | #FiersdetreBleus...
The Independent

Morocco fans party in London after knocking Spain out of World Cup 2022

Jubilant scenes erupted in London as Morocco soared through to the quarter-finals of the World Cup 2022 after defeating Spain on penalties on Tuesday, 6 December.Flares were lit on Edgware Road and supporters climbed the Shaftesbury Memorial Fountain in Piccadilly Circus to celebrate the Atlas Lions’ achievement.Tuesday’s result marks the first time the north African team have ever qualified for the last eight of the tournament.They will next take on Portugal on Saturday, 10 December.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: England progress to quarter-finals as squad sets up to face FranceJust Stop Oil protesters block traffic on Old Kent Road in slow marchRita Ora shows off fin facial prosthetics at British Fashion Awards
The Independent

England have planned for France clash for two years, says Steve Holland ahead of World Cup quarter-final

England have been planning for Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final with France for two years, and have been giving consideration to tackling Kylian Mbappe by pinning him back with England’s own attacking strengths. Gareth Southgate had a 9am presentation on the world champions the morning after the late win over Senegal, with FA head of coaching Tim Dittmer detailing a number of key points like the thinking of Didier Deschamps and tactical choices depending on opponent. The England staff have been working on that resolutely since, with assistant Steve Holland believing this is a genuine “50-50” game. Southgate’s second-in-command also...
The Independent

Portugal vs Switzerland LIVE: World Cup 2022 result, final score and reaction as Ronaldo replacement Ramos nets hat-trick

Portugal breezed into the quarter-finals of the Qatar World Cup on Tuesday, smashing Switzerland 6-1 as Goncalo Ramos netted a hat-trick while filling in for Cristiano Ronaldo, who was dropped from the starting XI.Portugal coach Fernando Santos dropped Ronaldo due to frustration at the 37-year-old’s reaction to being substituted in the side’s last group game, and the decision paid off.Ramos netted an impressive hat-trick, while Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro and Rafael Leao also scored. Ronaldo, on in the second half, found the net but was offside. Meanwhile, Manuel Akanji grabbed a consolation goal for Switzerland.Morocco await Portugal in the quarter-finals after shocking Spain on penalties. Relive all the action in our live blog below Read More Who needs Cristiano Ronaldo? Goncalo Ramos hat-trick powers Portugal into World Cup quarter-finalsCristiano Ronaldo shocked by seismic shift in Portugal’s World Cup pecking orderPortugal vs Switzerland player ratings: Goncalo Ramos magnificent in Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence
The Independent

Voices: Europe’s footballing elite does not hold the moral high ground – France should know

May 2015: the phone rings not long after dawn and, after a brief exchange of profanity-laden surprise, I am sprinting from my bed in one of the cheapest hotels in Zurich to the car park of the most expensive, just about in time to see the last of Fifa’s corrupt blazerati hiding behind a bedsheet and being led into the back of a waiting police car.That moment marked the end of the road for the Fifa crime family who, five years earlier and in a frenzy of pocket-lining, had handed the World Cup to Qatar – quite possibly by...
The Independent

UK strikes timeline: How December’s industrial action will affect you

Britain has had a difficult time of it in 2022, emerging from two years in the grip of the coronavirus only to be confronted by a dire cost of living crisis defined by runaway inflation and rocketing energy bills exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Now, as Christmas approaches, we find ourselves in a new “winter of discontent” with the country’s unions, representing workers from a wide range of public-facing professions, concluding that they have no choice but to undertake industrial action as their calls for improved pay and working conditions go unanswered while rising prices erode earnings.The Rail, Maritime...
The Independent

World Cup Golden Boot: Mbappe, Messi, Rashford and Gakpo vie for top goalscorer at Qatar 2022

The Golden Boot is the award given to the player who scores the most goals at a World Cup, and the race is on for the prestigious prize at Qatar 2022. Previous winners include France legend Just Fontaine, who scored 13 in 1954, a record tally at a single World Cup which still stands; Portugal’s Eusebio, who scored nine goals in 1966; England’s Gary Lineker, who scored eight goals in 1986; Ronaldo, who scored eight as Brazil won the 2002 World Cup; and the current England captain Harry Kane who scored six goals last time out in Russia. Fifa hands...
The Independent

The Independent

963K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy