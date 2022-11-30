ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

George Ford feels ‘deception’ is key to getting the best out of Manu Tuilagi

By Duncan Bech
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36zloe_0jSiW0Bj00

George Ford believes “deception” is the key to unlocking the full potential of Manu Tuilagi when the former England and Leicester teammates link up at Sale together.

Ford has yet to make his debut for the club he joined during the summer because of a ruptured Achilles injury sustained while guiding the Tigers to victory in last season’s Gallagher Premiership final.

The 29-year-old fly-half could be back in action by the end of December and has already devised a blueprint for inducing the best from marauding centre Tuilagi.

While Tuilagi was finally able to win his 50th cap in the recent autumn series following a host of injury problems, he was not at his most destructive in a misfiring England team.

“Manu needs deception around him. He needs to get the ball when he’s not the only option to get the ball, he needs to have other people around him so you can create a one-on-one for him,” Ford said.

“If you create a one-on-one for Manu, or half a shoulder for Manu, he’s impossible to tackle pretty much. Also, it’s about how we can get Manu with time, with space, and with those opportunities in phase play, not just off a set-piece.

“You can design a play off a set-piece but you need to get Manu with the ball in his hands when it is a little bit more unstructured, when he can get the ball in a channel and he’s got a one-on-one.

“Again, that’s a lot of deception, that’s not just giving it to Manu and ‘there you go, take the whole team on’. It’s about your team mindset and philosophy.”

While frustrated at being unable to make his Sharks debut, Ford has been using the first significant injury of his career to rebuild as well help sharpen Sale’s attack as an auxiliary coach.

“My mindset has been thinking I am not injured. I know that sounds a funny thing to say, but this has been an opportunity,” Ford said

“Since making my debut at 16 or 17 – I am 29 now – I have had 12 years of rugby and I have been lucky enough not to have had a long-term injury and maybe this is the time I needed to refresh and come back a better player.

“When you have got an injury like this you are starting from ground zero and building your way back again in terms of foundations and when you are week to week and season to season, you never have time to do that.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Raheem Sterling leaves England World Cup camp after armed robbers break into London home

Raheem Sterling has left England’s World Cup camp after armed robbers broke into his London home on Saturday night while his family were there. Sterling did not feature in England’s World Cup victory against Senegal on Sunday and England manager Gareth Southgate confirmed afterwards that the forward was returning home from Qatar.Sterling’s partner and children were at home when the armed intruders broke in and the Chelsea forward was left shaken by the incident. Sterling wanted to return home after being informed of the break-in and Southgate said the player will be granted as much “time and space” as...
The Independent

Kylian Mbappe needs ‘special attention’ from England players – Steve Holland

England assistant manager Steve Holland says France star Kylian Mbappe is among a handful of players on the planet who need “special attention”.Gareth Southgate’s side take on the reigning World Cup champions in a mouthwatering quarter-final clash on Saturday at Al Bayt Stadium, having beaten Senegal 3-0 there in the previous round.Now comes a big step up in quality and the unenviable challenge of keeping Mbappe quiet – a player who lit up the world stage four years ago in Russia and is now leading the race for the Golden Boot in Qatar.1️⃣ assist 2️⃣ goals🤯🇫🇷3-1🇵🇱 | @KMbappe | #FiersdetreBleus...
The Independent

Lionel Messi trains with teammates as Argentina prepare to face Netherlands

Lionel Messi trained with the Argentina squad on Tuesday evening, 6 November, as they prepared to face the Netherlands in the upcoming quarter-finals of World Cup 2022.The Paris Saint-Germain forward completed drills in front of the media in Doha ahead of the final eight of the competition.Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has predicted that Friday’s clash will be a “beautiful game” but admitted that his side faced a “difficult opponent.”Messi will face the Netherlands after being named man-of-the-match against Australia on his 1,000th career appearance.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup round-up: Messi inspires Argentina to victory as Netherlands advanceLionel Messi steals show and Mbappé bags brace on day seven at Qatar World CupWhat have we learned from the opening games of Qatar 2022? | You Ask The Questions
The Independent

Portugal vs Switzerland LIVE: World Cup 2022 result, final score and reaction as Ronaldo replacement Ramos nets hat-trick

Portugal breezed into the quarter-finals of the Qatar World Cup on Tuesday, smashing Switzerland 6-1 as Goncalo Ramos netted a hat-trick while filling in for Cristiano Ronaldo, who was dropped from the starting XI.Portugal coach Fernando Santos dropped Ronaldo due to frustration at the 37-year-old’s reaction to being substituted in the side’s last group game, and the decision paid off.Ramos netted an impressive hat-trick, while Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro and Rafael Leao also scored. Ronaldo, on in the second half, found the net but was offside. Meanwhile, Manuel Akanji grabbed a consolation goal for Switzerland.Morocco await Portugal in the quarter-finals after shocking Spain on penalties. Relive all the action in our live blog below Read More Who needs Cristiano Ronaldo? Goncalo Ramos hat-trick powers Portugal into World Cup quarter-finalsCristiano Ronaldo shocked by seismic shift in Portugal’s World Cup pecking orderPortugal vs Switzerland player ratings: Goncalo Ramos magnificent in Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence
The Independent

World Cup Golden Boot: Mbappe, Messi, Rashford and Gakpo vie for top goalscorer at Qatar 2022

The Golden Boot is the award given to the player who scores the most goals at a World Cup, and the race is on for the prestigious prize at Qatar 2022. Previous winners include France legend Just Fontaine, who scored 13 in 1954, a record tally at a single World Cup which still stands; Portugal’s Eusebio, who scored nine goals in 1966; England’s Gary Lineker, who scored eight goals in 1986; Ronaldo, who scored eight as Brazil won the 2002 World Cup; and the current England captain Harry Kane who scored six goals last time out in Russia. Fifa hands...
The Independent

The Independent

963K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy