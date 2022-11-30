ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Irreplaceable buddies’: Rod Stewart announces the death of his second brother in two months

By Nicole Vassell
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UGzK3_0jSiVvwK00

Rod Stewart has announced the death of his brother Bob, two months after the death of their eldest brother Don.

The 77-year-old musician shared the news on social media on Wednesday (30 November).

He used a photo edit of a candle and the words “Rest in Peace” to share the unfortunate message with his followers.

“It’s with great sadness that I announce the loss of my brother Bob last night, who joins my brother Don on the great football pitch in the sky,” he began his caption.

“I’ve lost two of my best mates in the space of two months. RIP Don and Bob, “irreplaceable buddies’.”

Fans and friends have been quick to share their condolences and well wishes.

“I’m terribly sorry for your loss my friend,” Sharon Stone wrote.

“How sad… deepest condolences to you all. RIP Bob,” added Piers Morgan, while music producer David Foster said: “My sincere condolences.”

In September, Stewart announced that his eldest brother, Don, had passed away, two days before the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

With a picture of the royal crown logo, the “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?” singer wrote: “It has been a devastating 48 hours. We lost my brother Don on Tuesday at 94 and today we have all lost Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at 96.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I177Y_0jSiVvwK00

Recently, Stewart was a noteworthy artist to distance himself from the World Cup in Qatar . He revealed that he turned down at least $1m (£845,000) to perform at the opening ceremony, which took place earlier this month.

“I was actually offered a lot of money, over $1m, to play there 15 months ago,” Stewart, 77, told The Sunday Times . “I turned it down. It’s not right to go. And the Iranians should be out too for supplying arms.”

Comments / 70

Trublue
6d ago

Such sad news. I can't imagine losing my siblings, especially that close together, even though I know it's inevitable. I lost my parents 12 months apart and that was enough. Condolences and prayers. ❤🙏

Reply
25
guess who
6d ago

I lost my two older brothers,one on my mother’s birthday in 2015 and the other in December of 2020 I still miss them everyday!😢😢😢

Reply(3)
13
Christine Gragg
6d ago

So sad sorry, prayers for you and your family. R.I.P. for your two brothers. Rod is still a great singer.

Reply(1)
19
CONNECTICUT STATE
