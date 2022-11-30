ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 6

Related
The Independent

Heroic mother died pushing baby daughter’s pram away from oncoming lorry, partner reveals

A heroic mum was killed saving the life of her young daughter when she pushed the youngster’s pram out of the way of a lorry.NHS healthcare assistant Rebecca Ableman, 30, was walking to a local shop with her two-year-old daughter Autumn when she was tragically hit by a lorry carrying a crane.Her partner and Autumn’s father, Chris Tuczemskyi, said an eyewitness saw Rebecca push the pram away from her before she was struck.Mr Tuczemskyi, 34, said: “We planned to get married but life got in the way. It’s tough, especially with Autumn. They were so close.“Because she’s only two she...
Still Unsolved

Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tyla

Woman praised after getting revenge on passengers who recline plane seats too far back

A woman has been praised after getting revenge on plane passengers who push their recliner seats too far back - and it's pretty brutal. On long-haul flights, when a person in front of you reclines their seat so far back to the point where your legs are that squashed you can't move, it can be pretty frustrating and obviously uncomfortable.
Jax Hudur

German-Born White Woman Claims She is Black After Darkening Her Skin

Martina Big before and after her transformationScreengrab from ITV. A 34-year-old white woman who is a glamour model claims she is now a black woman after undergoing multiple procedures and hormone injections to darken her skin. The woman named Martina Big calls herself the Swahili name Malaika Kubwa which means Big Angel, and her husband told reporters now that she is a black woman, she wants to learn more about the culture and the history of her African people.
Ingram Atkinson

After getting disowned by her family, woman still marries Black man for over 74 years

Do you believe true love exists? For this couple, that might be true. A 13-year-old English girl named Mary was outside studying in 1942 when a boy and his buddies appeared out of nowhere. He identified himself as Jake Jacobs, a 16-year-old American soldier who had come to serve in World War II. Mary was immediately drawn to him, and they soon started communicating as a result.
Indy100

Hospital saves 'miracle baby' with tumour double her body size

A baby girl born with a tumour double her size is being called a "miracle" by doctors. Saylor Thomson was born at Mater Mothers’ Hospital in Brisbane, Australia in August weighing only 1,025 grams (2.2 lbs) at three months premature. Attached to Thomson's tailbone was a two-kilogram (four lb) sacrococcygeal teratoma tumour. Minutes after being born, Thomson was rushed into surgery where a team of 25 people worked to successfully remove the tumour for six hours. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter“Saylor’s tumour was extremely large and very complex. The tumor extended into her pelvis and abdomen," Professor...
The Independent

Woman, 102, finally discovers what happened to stillborn baby 76 years on

A 102-year-old great-grandmother has spoken of her “relief” after discovering the grave of her stillborn baby, 76 years after she fell pregnant.Marjorie Rigby found out she was having her first child after marrying her military hero husband Charlie, who fought for five years in Italy and Africa during World War Two.The retired secretary, who had also worked in the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force, headed to a private nursing clinic to have the baby, named Laura, in September 1946.Tragically, after spending three days in labour, she overheard her consultant doctor say that the baby had passed away.Marjorie was rushed to a...
Edy Zoo

Opinion: A two year old child starves to death because good neighbors are hard to find in America

Why do we seem so quick to ignore our neighbor's needs, and what can we do to change that?. A bone-chilling air rolled off the shores of Seneca Lake and crashed against Geneva, NY. In that cold, officers conducted a welfare check on a man and his toddler who lived on Hamilton Street. David Conde Sr. and his son David Conde Jr. hadn't been heard from in over a week.
GENEVA, NY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
120K+
Post
1056M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy