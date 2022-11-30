ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Trent Dilfer Finalizing Deal For College Football Head Coaching Job: Report

By Jason Hall
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QFbAy_0jSiVdIU00
Photo: Getty Images

The University of Alabama-Birmingham is reportedly finalizing a deal with former Super Bowl champion quarterback Trent Dilfer to become its football program's next head coach, a person with knowledge of the negotiations confirmed to the Associated Press on Wednesday (November 30).

The source said Dilfer is expected to officially be announced as the Blazers' new head coach later on Wednesday.

The source spoke on condition of anonymity as UAB hadn't publicly revealed details of its coaching search, according to the AP .

Dilfer has spent the past four years coaching the private Nashville college preparatory school Lipscomb Academy, but has never previously coached at the collegiate level.

Lipscomb Academy won the TSSAA Division II-AA state championship in 2021 and is scheduled to make its third consecutive TSSAA State Championship Game appearance on Thursday (December 1) against Christ Presbyterian Academy.

The 50-year-old led the Baltimore Ravens to a victory in Super Bowl XXXV, taking over for Tony Banks as the team's starting quarterback for its final eight games of the 2000 season and entire playoff run.

Dilfer was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 6 overall in the 1994 NFL Draft following a decorated collegiate career at Fresno State and made one Pro Bowl appearance in 1997.

The Santa Cruz native also played for the Seattle Seahawks (2001-04), Cleveland Browns (2005) and San Francisco 49ers (2006-07) during his 13-year NFL career.

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Alabama Player Reaches Out To Deion Sanders About Transferring

Alabama running back Trey Sanders publicly expressed interest in transferring to the University of Colorado amid the school's announced hiring of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head coach on Sunday (December 4). "You got room for me Unc..?" Trey Sanders tweeted to Deion, who he...
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Associated Press

Tulsa hires Ohio State coordinator Wilson as head coach

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Kevin Wilson will seek to bring Tulsa some of the prolific passing and scoring he’s overseen during six seasons as the offensive coordinator at Ohio State. Wilson was hired as Tulsa’s coach on Tuesday and introduced at an afternoon news conference. “With career ties to the state of Oklahoma, I’ve always had great appreciation for the university, the football program, its success through the years and the great city and people that live in Tulsa,” Wilson said. “I’m looking forward to getting to know our current players, the staff and putting together a new staff in the weeks to come.” Wilson is a 37-year coaching veteran who spent six years as Indiana’s head coach, going 26-47 from 2011-16.
TULSA, OK
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Dallas, TX
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas / Fort Worth hit music

 https://1061kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy