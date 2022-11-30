ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Mother of Two Children Found Dead in Suitcases Charged With Murder

By Jack Dutton
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago

The mother of two children who were found dead in suitcases in New Zealand has been charged with their murder, according to reports.

New Zealand police launched a homicide investigation in Auckland on August 11 after the remains of children were found by a family going through the contents of a storage unit that it had bought unseen at an online auction.

The 42-year-old mother was charged with the murders of the two children when she appeared in court in New Zealand on Wednesday after being extradited from South Korea, Sky News reported. She was not required to enter a plea during the hearing at Manukau District Court in Auckland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NuwlY_0jSiU8Jx00

The court has issued an order barring publication of the name of the woman, the children and other details about the case.

The children were aged between five and 10 when they died, investigators said, and it is believed that their bodies had been in the storage locker for at least three or four years.

The woman has previously denied the allegations when she briefly appeared in public during transit to Seoul. In response to questions, the woman said: "I didn't do it," according to The Guardian newspaper.

New Zealand police had previously told South Korean counterparts that the suspect may be living in the Asian country and had requested her provisional arrest as part of an extradition process, South Korea's National Police Agency and Justice Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

South Korean authorities detained the woman in the southeastern city of Ulsan. South Korean police determined that the mother was born in South Korea but later moved to New Zealand, where she gained citizenship. She returned to Gangnam in Seoul, South Korea in 2018, immigration records show.

The statement from the Justice Ministry and National Police Agency did not reveal whether the suspect was the mother of the children. It said Korean authorities surrendered the suspect for extradition to New Zealand on the evening of November 28. Extradition of fugitives usually take longer in South Korea, although in this case it only took three months.

Investigators have stressed that the family who discovered the bodies has nothing to do with the deaths.

"With the extradition, we hope that the truth of the case, which has garnered worldwide attention, will be revealed," the South Korean Justice Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Newsweek has contacted the New Zealand police for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

49 People Sentenced to Death for Killing Man Wrongly Blamed for Forest Fires

Forty-nine people have been sentenced to death by an Algerian court for lynching a man wrongfully accused of starting deadly forest fires. Last year in August, Djamel Ben Ismail was attacked after he arrived at the scene of a forest fire near the capital Algiers in the northern Kabyle region. The 38-year-old artist had tweeted before arriving that he was travelling to the area to “give a hand to our friends” tackling the blaze.
Still Unsolved

Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Independent

Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings

A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Bodies of four infants found in freezer in South Boston home

Authorities in Boston have given an update on the “human remains” discovered in a freezer in a South Boston apartment two weeks ago.Police confirmed that the bodies of four infants were found in the home at 838 East Broadway on 17 and 18 November, NBC 10 Boston reports.Post-mortem examinations have been carried out on the remains of the two boys and two girls. The results of those autopsies are pending.A 911 call alerted police to the presence of a “human fetus or infant” in the freezer at the property on Thursday 17 November.Homicide detectives returned the following day to...
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Mother sentenced for role in slaying of New Mexico girl

The mother of an Albuquerque girl who was strangled and dismembered was sentenced Thursday to 12 years in prison for her role in the child’s death, with six of those years already served.The punishment for Michelle Martens was handed down by a New Mexico district judge during a virtual hearing. Martens appeared on screen in an orange jumpsuit from the detention center where she has been undergoing treatment and therapy.Described as a model inmate, Martens wiped away tears as her defense attorney recalled for the court how her daughter, Victoria, was a beautiful child who did well in school,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Independent

Hundreds accused after woman is burned alive ‘for being a witch’ in Indian village

A search is underway to identify attackers that burnt an oppressed caste woman alive on suspicion of witchcraft in India’s eastern state of Bihar.Rita Devi, 45, was attacked by a mob of more than 200 people who broke into her house and beat her up before pouring petrol on her to set her ablaze on Saturday night.At least 14 people, including nine women, have been arrested and 65 others have so far been named in the complaint for allegedly setting the woman on fire after she was branded a witch, superintendent of police Ashok Prasad told The Independent.Around 200 unknown...
The Independent

Almost 1,700 suspects, including drug dealers, arrested over six weeks by Met

Almost 1,700 suspects – including violent criminals, drug dealers and sex offenders – have been arrested in London over the past six weeks during a surge in operations, the Metropolitan Police has said.As part of Operation Yamata, an off-shoot of the force’s county lines response, officers have charged a high-risk sex offender who had been on the run for more than four years, and closed 27 drugs lines over the course of one week.Commander Alexis Boon, who leads on the project, said the Met has been taking a “much more precise and strategic” approach to tackling crime.It comes after new...
The Independent

Eight underage girls - alleged members of polygamist cult - found hiding in Airbnb after escape

Eight underage girls, who were rescued from an alleged polygamist cult, were found hiding in an Airbnb after escaping from group homes.Officials say that the girls had been removed from the homes of Arizona cult leader Samuel Bateman last September and placed in the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety.The girls, who are aged between 11 and 16, vanished from their new homes outside Phoenix last Sunday, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.Authorities found them four days later at the Airbnb in Spokane, Washington, with a cult member called Moretta Rose Johnson, whom they tracked via a credit...
SPOKANE, WA
TheDailyBeast

Locked Up 8-Year-Old Who’s ‘Never Seen the Outside World’ Finally Freed, Authorities Say

The mother and grandparents of an 8-year-old German girl are accused of locking her away in a room for nearly her entire life, stunting her development so much that she now struggles to walk up stairs or “overcome uneven ground,” local authorities say.The child, referred to only as “Maria” by German media, was reportedly freed on Sept. 23 after being cut off from society for seven years.“The girl has never seen the outside world,” senior prosecutor Patrick Baron Von Grotthuss told the German news agency DPA.Maria was freed after cops caught wind of a rumor earlier this year that a...
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
120K+
Post
1056M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy