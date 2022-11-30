ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

The Vikings place CB Andrew Booth Jr. on IR, activate TE Ben Ellefson

By Tyler Forness
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JD8fK_0jSiRDOs00

The Minnesota Vikings made the inevitable move placing cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. on injured reserve after he had season-ending surgery on his meniscus.

In turn, the Vikings activated tight end Ben Ellefson, who had been on injured reserve for the better part of two months with a groin injury.

The move to activate Ellefson to the active roster was a necessary one, as his practice window was set to expire. That doesn’t mean that Ellefson is long for the roster. As things currently sit, the Vikings have four tight ends on the roster and they could be primed to waive him as they did linebacker Ryan Connelly and wide receiver Blake Proehl when they were activated.

The move also depletes the cornerback depth. Currently, the Vikings have only five cornerbacks on the active roster. They could wait until next week to activate Cameron Dantzler, but Tay Gowan, who has been activated for the last three games, has a chance to get added to the active roster.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles release 3 players from the practice squad ahead of Week 14 matchup vs. Giants

The Eagles announced three 53-man roster moves ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Giants and also made three corresponding practice squad moves as well. Talented defensive end Janarius Robinson was activated to the active roster from the injured reserve, and safety Andre Chachere was waived from the active roster. and veteran pass rusher Robert Quinn was placed on injured reserve.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks to sign veteran RB Wayne Gallman to practice squad

The Seattle Seahawks will be adding a little depth to the run game by signing veteran running back Wayne Gallman to the team’s practice squad, per NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport. The Seahawks running back corps was hit hard on Sunday when Kenneth Walker III left the game with an ankle injury. While coach Pete Carroll has confirmed Walker suffered a “jam” as opposed to an actual sprain, his exact timeline for return remains uncertain.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Mahomes furiously slammed his helmet on the sidelines after a crucial Chiefs missed FG

The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes entered their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday hoping to reverse some recent poor fortune. The Bengals, led by Joe Burrow, swept Mahomes’ Chiefs between a regular season and AFC title game matchup last year. The sting of that latter defeat especially had to be motivating for Mahomes, who was pulling out all the stops to overcome the Bengals this time around. After Cincinnati took a late 27-24 lead on a Chris Evans touchdown, it certainly seemed like this AFC rivalry would have an instant classic in store.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big Ten will be leaving one bowl game vacant

On Sunday the entire bowl game lineup for the 2022 season will be locked in once and for all. And as the bowl games are being filled, the Big Ten could be leaving one of its bowl tie-ins without a Big Ten team. With the Big Ten sending two teams to the College Football Playoff, the Big Ten will not be able to fill all of its bowl slots. Michigan and Ohio State are both expected to be in the College Football Playoff. Michigan is the lock at 13-0 with the Big Ten championship. Ohio State, at 11-1, needed just a...
WISCONSIN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updated look at the Eagles 2023 NFL draft order after Saints 17-16 loss to Buccaneers

We’re now 13 weeks through the 2022 season, and it is never too early for 2023 NFL draft conversations centered around Philadelphia having multiple picks in round one. Thanks to some draft night wizardry from Howie Roseman, the Eagles traded the No. 16 overall pick, No. 19 overall pick, and a 2022 sixth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for the No. 18 overall pick, a 2022 third-round pick, a 2022 seventh-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon LB Justin Flowe will enter the transfer portal

This one may come as a shock to some people. On Monday morning, Oregon Ducks linebacker Justin Flowe announced he plans to enter the transfer portal and leave Eugene. After three seasons with the Ducks, Flowe struggled to reach his ceiling, playing in 12 games and racking up 50 total tackles. As a former five-star recruit who was rated by 247Sports as the No. 1 inside linebacker in the nation and No. 6 overall player in the 2020 recruiting class, Flowe is the second-highest recruit to ever commit to the Ducks, behind only Kayvon Thibodeaux. While injuries ended Flowe’s first two seasons in...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

183K+
Followers
239K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy