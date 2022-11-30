Justin Fields limited, Trevor Siemian out in practice Wednesday as Bears also sign a quarterback off Lions' practice squad

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (670 The Score) -- Bears quarterback Justin Fields will be a limited participant in practice Wednesday as the team continues to evaluate his health.

Fields is still dealing with a left shoulder injury, which forced him to miss the Bears’ 31-10 loss to the Jets on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. His status for the Bears’ game against the Packers this Sunday at Soldier Field remains unclear.

“It just depends on what I can do in practice,” Fields said Wednesday before practice.

Fields suffered the injury on a run in Chicago’s loss at Atlanta on Nov. 20. He was limited in practice last week but wasn’t medically cleared to play in the game Sunday.

“He continues to improve,” Bears coach Matt Eberflus said.

Fields has completed 59.6% of his passes this season for 1,642 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 11 games while adding 122 carries for 834 yards and seven touchdowns. Bears backup quarterback Trevor Siemian started in Fields’ place last Sunday.

Siemian won’t practice Wednesday while he deals with an oblique injury. His status for this Sunday is also uncertain.

In other news Wednesday, the Bears signed quarterback Tim Boyle off the Lions’ practice squad. He and third-string quarterback Nathan Peterman are Chicago’s two healthy quarterbacks.

Fields will receive limited first-team snaps on offense in practice, Eberflus said.

The Bears (3-9) and Packers (4-8) kick off at noon CT on Sunday at Soldier Field.

Injury report

The Bears listed receiver Chase Claypool (knee) and cornerback Kindle Vildor (ankle) as limited in practice. Safety Jaquan Brisker and cornerback Kyler Gordon both remain in the concussion protocol. Tackle Larry Borom (ankle/knee), tackle Riley Reiff (back) and receiver Dante Pettis (illness) were among those who didn't practice.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 .

