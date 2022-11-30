ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queensbury, NY

WIBX 950

State Police Arrest Upstate NY Man on Insurance Fraud

A Fulton County man is under arrest, charged with insurance fraud following an investigation by State Police. The New York State Police (NYSP) say they began an investigation after they received a complaint from a person affiliated with the Schenectady Yacht Club based in the Saratoga County town of Clifton Park on Thursday, October 27, 2022.
FULTON COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Man sentenced, guilty of killing 4-year-old foster child in his care

ROTTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — A Rotterdam man will spend the next 25 years to life behind bars after being found guilty for killing a 4-year-old foster child who was in his care. Dequan Greene was found guilty of second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in the death Charlie Garay in 2020.
ROTTERDAM, NY
WRGB

Dock Master of Schenectady Yacht Club accused of insurance fraud

CLIFTON PARK, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have charged the Dock Master of the Schenectady Yacht Club with falsifying business records and insurance fraud. Investigators say 49-year-old Derek J. Sutherland was arrested following a complaint from the Schenectady Yacht Club in Clifton Park. Sutherlands is accused of...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
Daily Voice

Third Person Dies In Pocono Township Crash

A third victim has died in a Pocono Township crash over the weekend, officials said.A 33-year-old Hazleton man operating a Subaru WRX and 28-year-old Brooklyn woman driving a 2018 Nissan Rogue were pronounced dead at the scene the 6:30 p.m. incident at Routes 611 and 715 on Sunday, Dec. 4, township…
BROOKLYN, NY
Bring Me The News

Person shot by police in St. Paul Monday evening

Details are limited but St. Paul Police Department has confirmed that officers were involved in a shooting that wounded a person Monday evening. The shooting occurred around 6:10 p.m. on the 1000 block of Hudson Road. "The person shot was transported to Regions Hospital. No officers were injured," police said...
SAINT PAUL, MN
WRGB

Albany man convicted in 2019 Second Street murder

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man faces 25 years to life in prison, convicted of fatally shooting another man almost exactly three years ago. Albany County District Attorney P. David Soares announced Monday that Quintin Lacy, 33, was convicted of one count of Murder in the Second Degree, a Class A-1 Felony, and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a Class C Armed Violent Felony, following a jury trial.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Greenport man charged with attempted murder in stabbing

GREENPORT, NY (WRGB) — A Greenport man is in custody on several felony charges, accused in a stabbing Saturday. On Dec. 3, New York State Police responded to a residence on Otty Drive in the town of Greenport for a stabbing incident. The victim sustained life-threatening injuries to the...
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Giovanni Bailey, 27, Arrested

On Friday, December 02, 2022, at 1445 hours, the following 27-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 71st Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Giovanni Bailey. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. menacing;. harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed in Taco Bell parking lot on Long Island: police

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island man allegedly stabbed another man in the parking lot of a Taco Bell, police said. The stabbing happened in Farmingdale at the Taco Bell on Broadhollow Road around 7:20 p.m. Thursday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. John Davis-Hernandez, a 20-year-old Bay Shore resident, allegedly confronted a […]
FARMINGDALE, NY

