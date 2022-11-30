ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man faces 25 years to life in prison, convicted of fatally shooting another man almost exactly three years ago. Albany County District Attorney P. David Soares announced Monday that Quintin Lacy, 33, was convicted of one count of Murder in the Second Degree, a Class A-1 Felony, and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a Class C Armed Violent Felony, following a jury trial.

ALBANY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO