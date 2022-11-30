Read full article on original website
Man arrested, accused of attempting to entice who he thought was a minor, say police
GUILDERLAND, NY (WRGB) — State Police say a man who showed up to a location in Guilderland to meet a 13-year-old, instead was arrested by Troopers. Investigators say 32-year-old Gregory Bonadio was charged with attempted rape, attempted criminal sexual act, and attempted disseminating indecent material to a minor. State...
WRGB
Man pleads guilty to murder, other charges in shooting death of Albany man
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A Watervliet man has pled guilty to charges in Albany County court on Monday. Sean Pacheco pleaded guilty to murder, criminal possession of a weapon, as well as to criminal possession of a controlled substance and 2 counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia. Court...
State Police Arrest Upstate NY Man on Insurance Fraud
A Fulton County man is under arrest, charged with insurance fraud following an investigation by State Police. The New York State Police (NYSP) say they began an investigation after they received a complaint from a person affiliated with the Schenectady Yacht Club based in the Saratoga County town of Clifton Park on Thursday, October 27, 2022.
Fight over woman led to man being repeatedly run over in N.J. parking lot, cops say
A fight between two men in an Old Bridge parking lot last week ended with one man running over the other multiple times and killing him after a dispute involving a woman, authorities said. Details about the Nov. 29 altercation in the parking lot of medical offices on Perrine Road...
WRGB
Man sentenced, guilty of killing 4-year-old foster child in his care
ROTTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — A Rotterdam man will spend the next 25 years to life behind bars after being found guilty for killing a 4-year-old foster child who was in his care. Dequan Greene was found guilty of second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in the death Charlie Garay in 2020.
WFMZ-TV Online
POLICE: Identities revealed of motorcyclists involved in Clinton Twp., NJ assault
CLINTON TWP., N.J. - Police in Hunterdon County, New Jersey are announcing the identification of five motorcyclists that allegedly assaulted a 62-year-old man and stole his cellphone in September. The incident happened September 3 on Cokesbury Road shortly after 10 a.m. Police Chief Thomas DeRosa reports after 3 months of...
WRGB
Victim hospitalized, found injured on roadside following hit and run crash
ROTTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — Rotterdam Police say a 27-year-old man has been hospitalized with serious injuries after police say he was struck by a vehicle. Police say the victim, who was located in the area of Becker Drive, had injuries consistent to being struck by a vehicle. The victim...
WRGB
Dock Master of Schenectady Yacht Club accused of insurance fraud
CLIFTON PARK, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have charged the Dock Master of the Schenectady Yacht Club with falsifying business records and insurance fraud. Investigators say 49-year-old Derek J. Sutherland was arrested following a complaint from the Schenectady Yacht Club in Clifton Park. Sutherlands is accused of...
Third Person Dies In Pocono Township Crash
A third victim has died in a Pocono Township crash over the weekend, officials said.A 33-year-old Hazleton man operating a Subaru WRX and 28-year-old Brooklyn woman driving a 2018 Nissan Rogue were pronounced dead at the scene the 6:30 p.m. incident at Routes 611 and 715 on Sunday, Dec. 4, township…
Person shot by police in St. Paul Monday evening
Details are limited but St. Paul Police Department has confirmed that officers were involved in a shooting that wounded a person Monday evening. The shooting occurred around 6:10 p.m. on the 1000 block of Hudson Road. "The person shot was transported to Regions Hospital. No officers were injured," police said...
WRGB
Albany man convicted in 2019 Second Street murder
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man faces 25 years to life in prison, convicted of fatally shooting another man almost exactly three years ago. Albany County District Attorney P. David Soares announced Monday that Quintin Lacy, 33, was convicted of one count of Murder in the Second Degree, a Class A-1 Felony, and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a Class C Armed Violent Felony, following a jury trial.
Man, 40, found dead in LI parking lot: cops
The body of a 40-year-old man was found in a Long Island parking lot Sunday morning, police said.
WRGB
Greenport man charged with attempted murder in stabbing
GREENPORT, NY (WRGB) — A Greenport man is in custody on several felony charges, accused in a stabbing Saturday. On Dec. 3, New York State Police responded to a residence on Otty Drive in the town of Greenport for a stabbing incident. The victim sustained life-threatening injuries to the...
NY police sergeant dead after teen who received permit weeks earlier loses control of BMW
An officer with the Yonkers Police Department in New York was killed this week when a BMW crossed over into the opposite lane and collided with the officer's unmarked car.
Homicide reported on St. Paul's east side
One man was found shot to death in a parking lot on the east side of St. Paul early Tuesday morning, and officers continue to search for suspects in the city’s 35th reported homicide of the year.
bronx.com
NYPD Police Officer, Giovanni Bailey, 27, Arrested
On Friday, December 02, 2022, at 1445 hours, the following 27-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 71st Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Giovanni Bailey. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. menacing;. harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
Police offering $10K for information in fatal shooting of 15-year-old NJ boy
Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the fatal shooting of a New Jersey teenager over Thanksgiving weekend.
Man stabbed in Taco Bell parking lot on Long Island: police
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island man allegedly stabbed another man in the parking lot of a Taco Bell, police said. The stabbing happened in Farmingdale at the Taco Bell on Broadhollow Road around 7:20 p.m. Thursday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. John Davis-Hernandez, a 20-year-old Bay Shore resident, allegedly confronted a […]
Clifton Park woman to serve 5 years for DWI incident
A Clifton Park woman was sentenced to five years after a DWI incident caused severe physical injury to a victim in July.
PA Volunteer Fire Company Discovers $351,978 Theft By Treasurer Trying To Pay For Rescue Truck
A 48-year-old woman in central Pennsylvania has been arrested for stealing "at least $351,978" from a volunteer fire department, according to court documents obtained by Daily Voice. Leann Fisher allegedly stole the funds rather than depositing the funds for the White Deer Township Volunteer fire company while working as the...
