Marine veteran chugs beer from prosthetic leg at Lakers game

By Cameron Kiszla, Nexstar Media Wire
 6 days ago

LOS ANGELES ( KTLA ) – Annika Nadine Hutsler may have been attending her first basketball game in Los Angeles on Monday, but she made sure to get off on the right foot.

Hutsler, a United States Marine Corps veteran who lost her leg in a battle with cancer , was watching the L.A. Lakers take on the Indiana Pacers at the Crypto.com Arena when she found herself on the Jumbotron — and made the most of the opportunity.

Hutsler downed a beer from her prosthetic leg to raucous cheers from the crowd, as shown in a video posted to Twitter by Associated Press reporter Greg Beacham.

“Needless to say, she was named the fan of the game,” Beacham added.

Annika Nadine Hutsler drew admiration from the Los Angeles Lakers crowd on Nov. 28, 2022, when she chugged a drink out of her prosthetic leg. (Annika Nadine Hutsler)

On her Instagram account, @annikatheamputee , Hutsler showed off the $100 gift card she received for “drinking out of my leg.”

From football to fungi: A former NFL quarterback’s new life as a mushroom farmer

“First @lakers game was a success,” she added, though she did have one complaint about LeBron and company — specifically, their uniforms.

“They should’ve been in purple,” she wrote.

