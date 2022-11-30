Border Patrol seizes 360 pounds of marijuana in Presidio

PRESIDIO, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) —U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Presidio station seized over 360 pounds of marijuana over the holiday weekend.

Chief Patrol Agent Sean McGoffin tweeted about the seizure writing, stating that one person was apprehended during the drug seizure.

The person was referred to a secondary inspection after the canine alerted the “presence of contraband in the vehicle,” he wrote.

Upon further investigation of the vehicle, agents found multiple bundles of marijuana hidden throughout the vehicle.

