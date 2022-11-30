Read full article on original website
City Councils meeting in regular sessions tonight
December 6, 2022 — The Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will meet in regular sessions at their respective City Halls tonight. The meetings are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. The Green River City Council will also meet in a scheduled workshop at 6 p.m. concerning Project...
Green River Fire Department holds annual year end banquet
December 5, 2022 – The Green River Fire Department held their annual year end banquet this past Saturday and handed out several awards. The Department had 8,083 training hours and responded to 520 calls. Austin Rider was named the Officer of the year, while Matt Meadows had the most...
Western Wyoming Beverages ‘Cans for Cans’ food drive tomorrow
Sweetwater County – After word spread about their annual corporate Pack Out hunger event, Western Wyoming Beverage (WWB) started receiving inquiries on how area citizens could also help local holiday food drive efforts. Thus was born Pepsi’s Cans for Cans food drive. Rock Springs and Green River will...
Western Wyoming Beverage launches School Lunch Payoff Program
Rock Springs, Wyoming – While in years past, Western Wyoming beverages(WWB) has held their Pack out Hunger event along with Cans for Cans food drive in December, this year an additional program will be offered. Pepsi’s School Lunch Payoff program is now being launched through WWB as another way the community can help students who have fallen behind with their school lunch balance for any number of reasons.
Wyo4News Insights – YWCA of Sweetwater County
Welcome to Wyo4News Insights, a weekly feature highlighting community issues and events that shape our lives in Southwest Wyoming. Wyo4News insights airs each Sunday on 96.5 FM at 7:00 am, 106.7 FM at 9:00 am, 99.7 FM at 8:00 am, and 1360 AM at 8:00 am. Insights is sponsored by Genesis Alkali.
RSFD “Toys for Kids” donations end today
December 6, 2022 — Today is the final day the Rock Springs Fire Department will be accepting toys and monetary donations for their Toys for Kids distribution. New toys for those 12 and under and monetary donations can be dropped off at Rock Springs Fire Department Headquarters at 600 College Drive.
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 5 – December 6, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for December 4, 2022
Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Wind chill values as low as -5. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph, becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Tonight – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after 10 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 20. South southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.
