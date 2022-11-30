OLD FORGE, NY – The Central Adirondack Association (CAA) will be kicking off the 2022-23 snowmobile season with the annual Snodeo event at the George T. Hiltebrant Recreation Center on the weekend of December 9, 10, and 11. The North Street pavilion in Old Forge will be filled with sleds, gear, and accessories that no snowmobile enthusiast will want to miss. All four major manufacturers (Arctic Cat, Polaris, Ski Doo, and Yamaha) will be on hand, plus other vendors including, Hudon’s Sled Salvage & Power Sports, Guaranteed Traction Solution, Northland Trailers, RPM Apparel, Mack Studs, Curve Industries, Patriot Trailers as well as many more new and repeat vendors.

