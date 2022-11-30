(Suspect shot Monday afternoon)....Imperial County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a call from a residence in Seeley. The El Centro station received the call at around 1:00 in the afternoon. The report was a man had pulled out a rifle and had threatened to shoot the person making the report. Deputies arrived at the scene in the 1900 block of Holt Avenue in Seeley. The Deputies say they saw the suspect go back into the house. The Deputies encountered the suspect at the rear of the house, and they notified dispatch the suspect was resisting arrest. The Deputies used a taser in an attempt to subdue the suspect, but that failed, and the suspect continued to resist. He reportedly struck a deputy in the head with a blunt object. At least one shot was then fired, striking the suspect. Deputies performed life saving measures on the suspect until they were relieved by County Fire Personnel. County Fire pronounced the suspect deceased at 1:35 pm. Two Deputies were transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. County Sheriff's Investigations, the County Coroner's Office and the District Attorney's Office continue to investigate the incident. No names have been released.

SEELEY, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO