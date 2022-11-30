Read full article on original website
Holidays In The City Of Imperial
(Christmas Events in Imperial)....Several events were held in and around El Centro this past weekend. This coming weekend starts with holiday events in the City of Imperial. On Friday, December 9 the City of Imperial will hold their Market Days and Parade of Lights. Market Days will be held in downtown Imperial starting at around 5:00 pm. The Parade of Lights will begin at Second Street and travel north on Imperial Avenue. The route is simple, straight up Imperial Avenue. The Parade will start at 6:00 pm, with all entries decorated in lights. Christmas In A Small Town will be held Saturday from 5-9 pm. The State of the City Address will be delivered at the Saturday event.
Volunteers Still Needed
(2023 Point in Time Count)...It is held in January. Volunteers are still needed to help conduct the count. The volunteers count the Homeless in Imperial County. It is an opportunity to help and better understand the community and most vulnerable population. For information contact Jacob Bermudez at 760 337 78 25. Training sessions will be held at Desert Trails and at the El Centro City Hall, Volunteers must be 18 or older and they must attend training. The Countywide count is January 27. The Slab City Count will be on January 28. The Imperial Valley Continuum of Care Council uses the results of the count to obtain funds to help alleviate homeless issues locally.
IID Board Meeting
(Directors sworn into office Friday)....Their first board meeting is Tuesday. Re-elected Director Alex Cardenas for Division 1 and newly elected Gina Dockstader for Division 3 and Kerin Eugenio for Division 5 were sworn into office during a special meeting Friday. Their first meeting is tomorrow, Tuesday. They will face a short action agenda, with just four items, two of which are amendments to previous agreements. Most of the meeting will be taken up with information items. Residents can attend the meeting in person or via live stream. The public session begins at 1:00 pm in Condit Auditorium on Bradway in El Centro.
County Board Of Supervisors Meeting
(Supervisors to hold a regular weekly meeting)...The meeting will be held Tuesday morning. Public session begins at 10:00 am. The Supervisors will discuss adopting a resolution extending remote meetings. There will be a presentation from the Public Health Department regarding COVID 19 and Monkeypox in Imperial County. They will discuss a grant agreement between the California Department of Public Health and Imperial County Public Health. And the Supervisors will hear a presentation by David Salgado, Regional Affairs officer from the Southern California Association of Governments. The meeting will be held at the Administration Building on Main Street in El Centro.
Major Jump In Local COVID Cases
(COVID update indicates large increase)....The latest update was released Tuesday morning. The numbers are provided by the County Public Health Department. According to the new numbers, there are now 722 active cases of COVID 19 in Imperial County. That is an increase of 302 cases from the 420 cases reported last Thursday. The COVID 19 Tier Metrics for Imperial County indicate 19.20 new cases per day per 100,000 population, with a positivity rate of 13.1%. Fatalities attributed to the virus are now at 959, up one since the last report. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending Masks be worn indoors, but not just because of the increase in COVID cases, but also to protect against the Flu and RSV.
Man Dies In Officer Involved Shooting
(Suspect shot Monday afternoon)....Imperial County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a call from a residence in Seeley. The El Centro station received the call at around 1:00 in the afternoon. The report was a man had pulled out a rifle and had threatened to shoot the person making the report. Deputies arrived at the scene in the 1900 block of Holt Avenue in Seeley. The Deputies say they saw the suspect go back into the house. The Deputies encountered the suspect at the rear of the house, and they notified dispatch the suspect was resisting arrest. The Deputies used a taser in an attempt to subdue the suspect, but that failed, and the suspect continued to resist. He reportedly struck a deputy in the head with a blunt object. At least one shot was then fired, striking the suspect. Deputies performed life saving measures on the suspect until they were relieved by County Fire Personnel. County Fire pronounced the suspect deceased at 1:35 pm. Two Deputies were transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. County Sheriff's Investigations, the County Coroner's Office and the District Attorney's Office continue to investigate the incident. No names have been released.
Murder Suspect Arrested
(Indio resident taken into custody)...The 19 year old was arrested Saturday by Calexico Police as he crossed the border. He is accused of shooting and killing another man in Indio. He was booked into County Jail to be extradited back to Riversode County. No other details have been released.
