State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Penn State field hockey’s coaching staff recognized by NFHCA after historic season

Penn State’s coaching staff was recognized as the NFHCA’s Mideast Region Coaching Staff of the Year on Tuesday afternoon. The recognition comes after coach Charlene Morrett-Curtis and her staff led the Nittany Lions to a 17-4 record in 2022 and a berth in the NCAA Tournament’s semifinal, where they lost to future national champion North Carolina.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State women’s basketball faces adversity head on with upcoming games against Indiana, West Virginia

Adversity can either make or break a team, and Penn State is facing a whole lot of it ahead of a stretch of games in Happy Valley. After posting its best start since 1996, going 7-0 to begin the 2022-23 season, the Lady Lions have lost back-to-back games ahead of a pair of matchups with No. 4 Indiana and a one-loss West Virginia squad in the Bryce Jordan Center.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Trio of Penn State women's hockey players earn CHA weekly honors

Penn State earned three of four CHA player of the week honors after two big victories over Syracuse. Tessa Janecke was CHA Rookie of the Week after a big series. She had one goal and three assists against the Orange and managed to propel her point total to 22 points on the year. She had a combined 47.9% face off percentage from the dot this past weekend.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Micah Shrewsberry is “begging” Penn State men’s basketball fans to fill BJC ahead of Big Ten play

It’s no coincidence that some of the toughest environments in college basketball are home to some of the most competitive programs. When the Bryce Jordan Center became Penn State’s home court in 1996, it became more difficult to fill its 15,000 seats for games than it was to meet the 6,846-person capacity of its former arena, Rec Hall.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State women's volleyball defeats UCF in 4 sets, extends NCAA Tournament run

Penn State will move forward in the NCAA Tournament after taking down UCF Saturday night in an electrified Rec Hall. The second round of the tournament had an offensive turnaround for the Nittany Lions, 60 kills, and a sharp .360 hitting effectiveness was all it took to defeat the Golden Knights in a 4-1 roller coaster match.
Digital Collegian

Penn State baseball secures commitment from out-of-state recruit

Penn State landed an infielder for the future on Saturday. Class of 2025 shortstop Ethan Tolbert announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions via Twitter. Hailing from Moorestown, New Jersey, Tolbert plays for Moorestown High School and Fremont Express Baseball in Fremont, Ohio. Per Prep Baseball Report, Tolbert has a...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State football at No. 11 in final CFP rankings, set to play Rose Bowl vs. No. 8 Utah

Penn State is headed back to Pasadena, California, for the second time in James Franklin’s tenure after coming in at No. 11 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. The Nittany Lions will play No. 8 Utah in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2 at 5:00 p.m. on ESPN. The game will be the first time Penn State and Utah have played each other in program history.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

