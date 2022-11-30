Read full article on original website
Penn State field hockey’s coaching staff recognized by NFHCA after historic season
Penn State’s coaching staff was recognized as the NFHCA’s Mideast Region Coaching Staff of the Year on Tuesday afternoon. The recognition comes after coach Charlene Morrett-Curtis and her staff led the Nittany Lions to a 17-4 record in 2022 and a berth in the NCAA Tournament’s semifinal, where they lost to future national champion North Carolina.
Trio of veterans lead Penn State field hockey to successful year of key wins, NCAA semifinal finish
Reflecting on Penn State’s season, standout players on offense, in the midfield and on defense contributed to the most successful team since 2007. During the regular season, the Nittany Lions went 15-2, their winningest record since 2012 when they went 16-4. The blue and white started its season with...
Three Penn State men's soccer standouts take home All-North Region honors despite letdown year
Despite a disappointing season on the field, Penn State had three of its individual players garner postseason honors. Three Nittany Lions were named to the All-North Region teams, including junior forward and team captain Peter Mangione, who was named to the second team. Junior defender Femi Awodesu and graduate student...
Penn State wrestling sees risers and fallers in most recent InterMat rankings
Several of Penn State’s grapplers found themselves moving in InterMat’s newest rankings. For the 149 class, redshirt freshman Shayne Van Ness rose three spots to No. 17, with a perfect 6-0 start on the season. At 165, fellow redshirt freshman Alex Facundo rose two spots from No. 17...
Penn State women’s basketball faces adversity head on with upcoming games against Indiana, West Virginia
Adversity can either make or break a team, and Penn State is facing a whole lot of it ahead of a stretch of games in Happy Valley. After posting its best start since 1996, going 7-0 to begin the 2022-23 season, the Lady Lions have lost back-to-back games ahead of a pair of matchups with No. 4 Indiana and a one-loss West Virginia squad in the Bryce Jordan Center.
Trio of Penn State women's hockey players earn CHA weekly honors
Penn State earned three of four CHA player of the week honors after two big victories over Syracuse. Tessa Janecke was CHA Rookie of the Week after a big series. She had one goal and three assists against the Orange and managed to propel her point total to 22 points on the year. She had a combined 47.9% face off percentage from the dot this past weekend.
After splitting home series with now-No. 15 Ohio State, Penn State men's hockey enters USCHO top 5
The climb continues slowly but surely for Penn State. For the first time since 2018, the Nittany Lions are ranked in the top five after a series split against Ohio State over the weekend. The blue and white moved up to No. 5 in the USCHO rankings, jumping conference-foe Michigan...
Gadowsky commends Penn State men’s hockey for ‘6 really good periods’ despite 2nd game loss to Ohio State
Following Saturday’s game against Ohio State, Penn State men’s hockey dropped to 14-4-0 with a 4-3 loss in the weekend finale. Guy Gadowsky recounts the “self-inflicted wounds” from Saturday’s game, as the team failed to take advantage of two power plays. Gadowsky mostly highlights the...
Career 1st hat trick for captain Kiara Zanon leads Penn State women's hockey to program-record 11 goals
Following Penn State’s 4-0 defeat of Syracuse on Saturday, coach Jeff Kampersal expressed his sentiment that, oftentimes in this conference, the team that wins Game 1 comes out a bit flat the next day. Well, the message was very clearly received by his players, as they came out playing...
Micah Shrewsberry is “begging” Penn State men’s basketball fans to fill BJC ahead of Big Ten play
It’s no coincidence that some of the toughest environments in college basketball are home to some of the most competitive programs. When the Bryce Jordan Center became Penn State’s home court in 1996, it became more difficult to fill its 15,000 seats for games than it was to meet the 6,846-person capacity of its former arena, Rec Hall.
Penn State wrestling's depth will help the team in tough conference slate | Opinion
Penn State throttled Rider 37-3 in its second dual meet this season on Dec. 2. Despite a dominant performance by the Nittany Lions, the victory wasn’t perfect as No.1 Max Dean was taken down for the first time this season. Dean and No. 12 Ethan Laird finished the third...
Penn State women's volleyball defeats UCF in 4 sets, extends NCAA Tournament run
Penn State will move forward in the NCAA Tournament after taking down UCF Saturday night in an electrified Rec Hall. The second round of the tournament had an offensive turnaround for the Nittany Lions, 60 kills, and a sharp .360 hitting effectiveness was all it took to defeat the Golden Knights in a 4-1 roller coaster match.
No. 12 Penn State captures series sweep with offensive explosion against Syracuse
No. 12 Penn State returned to Pegula Ice Arena to take on Syracuse in Game 2 of its third CHA series this year. The blue and white won 11-3 against the Orange while seeing a season-high in scoring. The Nittany Lions moved to 13-8-1 after capturing their second conference sweep...
Chaotic opening period leads to Penn State men’s hockey’s demise against Ohio State
Pegula Ice Arena’s annual Teddy Bear Toss took place during Saturday’s contest between Penn State and Ohio State, but fans had to wait for quite some time before enjoying the first intermission tradition. After a 5:37 puck drop, the action on the ice wouldn’t reach intermission until 6:20...
Penn State wrestling shakes off slow start to defeat Lehigh on the road
Penn State continued its road trip with a match against Lehigh on Sunday. The Nittany Lions won 24-12 after a sluggish first half. Penn State got its day started with Gary Steen taking on No. 26 Carter Bailey from Lehigh. Steen and Bailey were evenly matched throughout the bout, with...
Penn State women's basketball drops close double-overtime decision to Minnesota, moves to 7-2 in 2022-23
Penn State fell in a close double-overtime defeat against Minnesota on Saturday night. The blue and white dropped the 8 decision to the Golden Gophers, falling to 7-2 on the young season. The first frame saw Penn State struggle offensively, despite keeping pace in the score column. The blue and...
Despite loss to Ohio State, Penn State men’s hockey holds annual Teddy Bear Toss, supporting THON
Hundreds of teddy bears flew onto the ice from all over the arena between the first and second periods of Saturday’s matchup between Ohio State and Penn State. The annual Teddy Bear Toss, which benefits THON, brought plenty of fans to Pegula Ice Arena carrying stuffed bears and animals of all sizes, shapes and colors.
Penn State baseball secures commitment from out-of-state recruit
Penn State landed an infielder for the future on Saturday. Class of 2025 shortstop Ethan Tolbert announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions via Twitter. Hailing from Moorestown, New Jersey, Tolbert plays for Moorestown High School and Fremont Express Baseball in Fremont, Ohio. Per Prep Baseball Report, Tolbert has a...
All-Big Ten member, Penn State football safety Ji'Ayir Brown accepts invitation to East-West Shrine Bowl
After accepting an invite to the Senior Bowl, Penn State fifth-year safety Ji'Ayir Brown accepted another invitation for a different game. Brown will play in the East-West Shrine Bowl on Feb. 2 in Las Vegas. The East-West Shrine Bowl allows the best seniors to showcase their talent in front of...
Penn State football at No. 11 in final CFP rankings, set to play Rose Bowl vs. No. 8 Utah
Penn State is headed back to Pasadena, California, for the second time in James Franklin’s tenure after coming in at No. 11 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. The Nittany Lions will play No. 8 Utah in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2 at 5:00 p.m. on ESPN. The game will be the first time Penn State and Utah have played each other in program history.
