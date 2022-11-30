Read full article on original website
Related
As a clinical psychologist, I believe free speech, not censorship, benefits mental health: Here’s why
Elon Musk’s recent Twitter purchase and his love of free speech have sparked a firestorm of conversations about mental-health issues related to hate speech and bullying. Cries for cancellation, deplatforming, content-throttling and other stifling measures are often made in the name of “trust and safety.” But these conversations rarely consider free speech’s mental-health benefits. As a clinical psychologist, I believe that freedom of expression far outshines censorship in terms of well-being. Here are three reasons: 1. Free speech promotes learning and growth. Humans develop ideas based on social feedback. Free speech facilitates this by aiding the exchange of information and a healthy separation...
L.A. Weekly
Let’s Look At The Rattiest Cities Of 2022
Even the most squeamish among us can agree that rats are one of the most despised creatures on Earth. Unfortunately, they’re also a major problem in many homes and business establishments. But why should we be so concerned about these furry pests? It turns out that they’re capable of causing a lot more harm than you might think. With Los Angeles ranking in Orkin’s list of top 5 rat-infested cities in the nation, let’s take a look at some of the health hazards created by rats.
L.A. Weekly
Beginner’s Guide To Common CBD Questions
View the original article about Common CBD Questions And Answers at CBD Coupons. Nowadays, most people have heard about CBD or seen it on store shelves in one form or another. This non-intoxicating compound can pack a punch when it comes to helping alleviate symptoms of stress, achy muscles, joint pains, and anxious thoughts. The landscape around CBD can be overwhelming thanks to all of the specific terms, formulas, and product options available on the market, but we here at CBDCoupons are here to help!
L.A. Weekly
CBD And Other Practices For A Better Morning
View the original article about CBD And Other Practices For A Better Morning at Trust CBD Oils. How you start your mornings can have a great impact on an entire day. Therefore, make sure to start your mornings in a better way so that your whole day can be pleasant. There are some useful practices that you can incorporate into your morning routines to improve your mornings and deal with the day in a better way. The following are some of the best options for you to start your day in a better way:
Comments / 0