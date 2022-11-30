Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Collegian
Penn State football cornerback Jeffrey Davis Jr. announces entrance to transfer portal
The FBS transfer portal window opened on Monday, and a Penn State defensive back has added his name to the list of Nittany Lions to enter it. Cornerback Jeffery Davis Jr. has entered the transfer portal. A former 3-star recruit out of Bristol, Connecticut, Davis Jr. appeared in just one...
Digital Collegian
Trio of veterans lead Penn State field hockey to successful year of key wins, NCAA semifinal finish
Reflecting on Penn State’s season, standout players on offense, in the midfield and on defense contributed to the most successful team since 2007. During the regular season, the Nittany Lions went 15-2, their winningest record since 2012 when they went 16-4. The blue and white started its season with...
Digital Collegian
Three Penn State men's soccer standouts take home All-North Region honors despite letdown year
Despite a disappointing season on the field, Penn State had three of its individual players garner postseason honors. Three Nittany Lions were named to the All-North Region teams, including junior forward and team captain Peter Mangione, who was named to the second team. Junior defender Femi Awodesu and graduate student...
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling sees risers and fallers in most recent InterMat rankings
Several of Penn State’s grapplers found themselves moving in InterMat’s newest rankings. For the 149 class, redshirt freshman Shayne Van Ness rose three spots to No. 17, with a perfect 6-0 start on the season. At 165, fellow redshirt freshman Alex Facundo rose two spots from No. 17...
Digital Collegian
Holland, Willams, Elisaia earn All-Northeast Region recognition for Penn State women’s volleyball
While Wisconsin remains firmly on the horizon in the Sweet 16, the awards continue to roll in for some of Penn State stars. Headlining the three-member group that was placed on the All-Northeast Region team is graduate student outside hitter Kashauna Williams who was also a first-team All-Big Ten selection.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football defensive lineman Rodney McGraw announces intent to enter transfer portal
One Penn State defensive lineman plans to head elsewhere for his final three years of eligibility. Nittany Lion redshirt-freshman defensive lineman Rodney McGraw announced Sunday that he is entering the transfer portal. McGraw played in only three games at Penn State and recorded one tackle against Minnesota in 2022. He...
Digital Collegian
Micah Shrewsberry is “begging” Penn State men’s basketball fans to fill BJC ahead of Big Ten play
It’s no coincidence that some of the toughest environments in college basketball are home to some of the most competitive programs. When the Bryce Jordan Center became Penn State’s home court in 1996, it became more difficult to fill its 15,000 seats for games than it was to meet the 6,846-person capacity of its former arena, Rec Hall.
Digital Collegian
Gadowsky commends Penn State men’s hockey for ‘6 really good periods’ despite 2nd game loss to Ohio State
Following Saturday’s game against Ohio State, Penn State men’s hockey dropped to 14-4-0 with a 4-3 loss in the weekend finale. Guy Gadowsky recounts the “self-inflicted wounds” from Saturday’s game, as the team failed to take advantage of two power plays. Gadowsky mostly highlights the...
Digital Collegian
Social media reacts to Penn State football's selection to 2023 Rose Bowl Game
Penn State is going to the Rose Bowl for the first time since the 2016 season, and the program’s players, coaches and fans are ecstatic. Following the announcement Sunday afternoon, many took to social media to express their excitement toward the Nittany Lions' New Year’s Six bowl selection.
Digital Collegian
After splitting home series with now-No. 15 Ohio State, Penn State men's hockey enters USCHO top 5
The climb continues slowly but surely for Penn State. For the first time since 2018, the Nittany Lions are ranked in the top five after a series split against Ohio State over the weekend. The blue and white moved up to No. 5 in the USCHO rankings, jumping conference-foe Michigan...
Digital Collegian
Trio of Penn State women's hockey players earn CHA weekly honors
Penn State earned three of four CHA player of the week honors after two big victories over Syracuse. Tessa Janecke was CHA Rookie of the Week after a big series. She had one goal and three assists against the Orange and managed to propel her point total to 22 points on the year. She had a combined 47.9% face off percentage from the dot this past weekend.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s basketball opens Big Ten play at home against Michigan State, hits road for Illinois
Coming off of a thrilling double-overtime loss to Clemson, Penn State opens Big Ten play with two of the toughest teams in the conference. The Nittany Lions kick off the week’s action against Michigan State at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Bryce Jordan Center before traveling to Champaign, Illinois, to take on the Fighting Illini on noon Saturday.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s basketball faces adversity head on with upcoming games against Indiana, West Virginia
Adversity can either make or break a team, and Penn State is facing a whole lot of it ahead of a stretch of games in Happy Valley. After posting its best start since 1996, going 7-0 to begin the 2022-23 season, the Lady Lions have lost back-to-back games ahead of a pair of matchups with No. 4 Indiana and a one-loss West Virginia squad in the Bryce Jordan Center.
Digital Collegian
Career 1st hat trick for captain Kiara Zanon leads Penn State women's hockey to program-record 11 goals
Following Penn State’s 4-0 defeat of Syracuse on Saturday, coach Jeff Kampersal expressed his sentiment that, oftentimes in this conference, the team that wins Game 1 comes out a bit flat the next day. Well, the message was very clearly received by his players, as they came out playing...
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling's depth will help the team in tough conference slate | Opinion
Penn State throttled Rider 37-3 in its second dual meet this season on Dec. 2. Despite a dominant performance by the Nittany Lions, the victory wasn’t perfect as No.1 Max Dean was taken down for the first time this season. Dean and No. 12 Ethan Laird finished the third...
Digital Collegian
Chaotic opening period leads to Penn State men’s hockey’s demise against Ohio State
Pegula Ice Arena’s annual Teddy Bear Toss took place during Saturday’s contest between Penn State and Ohio State, but fans had to wait for quite some time before enjoying the first intermission tradition. After a 5:37 puck drop, the action on the ice wouldn’t reach intermission until 6:20...
Digital Collegian
Penn State baseball secures commitment from out-of-state recruit
Penn State landed an infielder for the future on Saturday. Class of 2025 shortstop Ethan Tolbert announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions via Twitter. Hailing from Moorestown, New Jersey, Tolbert plays for Moorestown High School and Fremont Express Baseball in Fremont, Ohio. Per Prep Baseball Report, Tolbert has a...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's hockey falls short against Ohio State in high-octane matchup
Saturday’s forecast called for a heavy dose of raining Teddy Bears to put out the barnburner at Pegula Ice Arena. Despite a comeback effort from Penn State, Ohio State prevailed to take the series finale 4-3 in the annual Teddy Bear Toss Game. A night after stellar goaltender play...
Digital Collegian
Despite loss to Ohio State, Penn State men’s hockey holds annual Teddy Bear Toss, supporting THON
Hundreds of teddy bears flew onto the ice from all over the arena between the first and second periods of Saturday’s matchup between Ohio State and Penn State. The annual Teddy Bear Toss, which benefits THON, brought plenty of fans to Pegula Ice Arena carrying stuffed bears and animals of all sizes, shapes and colors.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football at No. 11 in final CFP rankings, set to play Rose Bowl vs. No. 8 Utah
Penn State is headed back to Pasadena, California, for the second time in James Franklin’s tenure after coming in at No. 11 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. The Nittany Lions will play No. 8 Utah in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2 at 5:00 p.m. on ESPN. The game will be the first time Penn State and Utah have played each other in program history.
Comments / 0