ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Digital Collegian

The best midnight munchies for late-night studying | Blog

As classes come to a close and finals creep closer, students studying late into the night will need some snacks to keep them fueled and focused. Here are a few midnight munchies to get you through those late-night study sessions. Salty. Pretzels. You can easily get your hands on this...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State to offer 24/7 study spaces at several classroom buildings

Penn State is extending hours of operation in several buildings on the University Park campus to support students in preparation for finals week, according to a news release. From Thursday to Dec. 16, five classroom buildings will be open 24/7 for students to access without having to schedule a room. These spaces include Boucke, Hammond, Osmond, Thomas and Willard buildings.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

State College Area School District faces lawsuit on Title IX violations

The State College Area School District is being sued in violation of Title IX after four girls tried out for the middle school club ice hockey team and none received a spot, according to court documents. As of Dec. 1, the school district has unable to take further action that...
Digital Collegian

Penn State baseball secures commitment from out-of-state recruit

Penn State landed an infielder for the future on Saturday. Class of 2025 shortstop Ethan Tolbert announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions via Twitter. Hailing from Moorestown, New Jersey, Tolbert plays for Moorestown High School and Fremont Express Baseball in Fremont, Ohio. Per Prep Baseball Report, Tolbert has a...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State women’s basketball faces adversity head on with upcoming games against Indiana, West Virginia

Adversity can either make or break a team, and Penn State is facing a whole lot of it ahead of a stretch of games in Happy Valley. After posting its best start since 1996, going 7-0 to begin the 2022-23 season, the Lady Lions have lost back-to-back games ahead of a pair of matchups with No. 4 Indiana and a one-loss West Virginia squad in the Bryce Jordan Center.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State football at No. 11 in final CFP rankings, set to play Rose Bowl vs. No. 8 Utah

Penn State is headed back to Pasadena, California, for the second time in James Franklin’s tenure after coming in at No. 11 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. The Nittany Lions will play No. 8 Utah in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2 at 5:00 p.m. on ESPN. The game will be the first time Penn State and Utah have played each other in program history.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State women's hockey keeps its ranking in USCHO poll after sweeping Syracuse

Penn State remained at the No. 12 spot in the USCHO Division I women’s hockey rankings on Monday despite a weekend sweep over Syracuse. Entering Saturday’s matchup, the Nittany Lions held a 5-30-8 all-time record against the Orange but quickly established themselves as the better squad with a 4-0 victory. Forward Kiara Zanon picked up a goal and two assists during the contest.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Great play at net from Kashauna Williams, Zoe Weatherington leads Penn State women's volleyball to win

In consecutive days, Penn State took care of its business, walking out of Rec Hall with its sixth win against a ranked opponent in its final home game. The Nittany Lions didn’t pick up this victory in a dominant fashion, battling with a talented UCF team all match long and slightly losing their momentum after a dominant Set 1 performance from their opponent.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State field hockey’s coaching staff recognized by NFHCA after historic season

Penn State’s coaching staff was recognized as the NFHCA’s Mideast Region Coaching Staff of the Year on Tuesday afternoon. The recognition comes after coach Charlene Morrett-Curtis and her staff led the Nittany Lions to a 17-4 record in 2022 and a berth in the NCAA Tournament’s semifinal, where they lost to future national champion North Carolina.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy