ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia, MN

Wolverines take season opener 4-2 over Raiders

By By Ben Romsaas Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fycfz_0jSiHUNN00

VIRGINIA—Heading into Tuesday’s season opener with Greenway, the Rock Ridge boys’ hockey team expected a tough fight from the Raiders and that’s exactly what they got.

Tied 2-2 after two periods, the Wolverines used an explosive third to pull away, downing Greenway 4-2 to grab an Iron Range Conference win on opening night at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center.

Four different Wolverines found the back of the net in the win while Greenway was led by a pair of first period goals from Thomas Vekich.

The two teams looked about even going into the first period, with the Raiders having the slight edge on shots and in overall hustle. Despite that, it was Rock Ridge that lit the lamp first with Brant Tiedeman firing one past Greenway goalie Ethan Ambuehl at the 9:02 mark to get the scoring started.

Tiedeman was assisted by Kasey Lamppa and Ian Mikulich.

The lead didn’t last long, however, as Rock Ridge picked up their second penalty of the night 48 seconds later, giving the Raiders their best opportunity thus far. Vekich used the man advantage to knot things up at one, getting past Wolverines netminder Wade Harsila for the score. The goal at 10:23 was assisted by Carter Cline and Aden Springer.

“The first period was a little rough,” Rock Ridge head coach Ben Johnson said after the game. Greenway is a hard working team. They were beating us to every loose puck in that first period. They were tough on us.”

Vekich and the Raiders didn’t stop there. Three and a half minutes later, Vekich lit the lamp for the second time, this time on a goal assisted by Jacques Villenueve to give Greenway their first lead of the game, 2-1.

Special teams continued to play a big part in the game, with the Wolverines playing a man down for six minutes in the first period. Despite that, Rock Ridge managed to even things up while killing off a penalty.

Harsila got a hold of a loose puck and the net and fired it off to Isaac Flatley down the ice. Flatley beat his only defender on the way down and then beat Ambuehl for the shorthanded goal, tying things up at two apiece.

“There’s some discipline things we’ll have to look at,” Johnson said on the penalties. “We have to stay out of the box. They grabbed that power play goal and that gave them the momentum they needed to take the lead. It’s nice we were still able to score despite that but it gives us something to work on and look into.”

Neither team found the back of the net in the second period but the Raiders did have another two power play opportunities that the Wolverines killed decisively. After trailing in shots 15-11 after one period, Rock Ridge outshot the Raiders 20-10 the rest of the way, signaling a strong effort by Rock Ridge’s young defensive core.

“Those guys haven’t seen as much time on the ice so we were wondering how they were going to do and overall they did great. The first period you could tell they needed some time on the ice but they really picked it up in the second and third and it was great to see.”

Heading into the third all tied up, Johnson said the message to his team was clear going into the final 17 minutes.

“We had our chances in the second to score but their goalie was good so we just had to stay positive and keep working. Defensively, we had to stay solid and from there we figured the offense would be able to work itself out.”

The Rock Ridge offense did just that, needing less than three minutes to take a lead they wouldn’t surrender. Ryan Manninen got one past Ambuehl off the pass from Ethan Jacobson and Aidan Rabideaux to make it a 3-2 game.

Keeping the Raiders from getting many of their own opportunities in the third, the Wolverines put things away later in the period when Dylan Hedley collected a shorthanded goal of his own. The goal at 9:53 was assisted by Flatley and Carson Mast.

In the net, Harsila finished with 23 saves while Ambuehl tallied 27 in the loss.

On his team’s performance, Johnson said he couldn’t ask for much more to open the season.

“It’s always nice to start off with a win. We had some struggles in both the first two periods but we have to be happy with the way we finished. Greenway always comes and competes so we knew we had to play good hockey. We came in expecting a good game and we got it. If you’re not ready to play, they’re going to get you.”

Rock Ridge (1-0) returns to action on Saturday when they host Albert Lea at the Hippodrome in Eveleth. Preparing to face the Tigers, Johnson knows his team will need to put in plenty of work at practice in the coming days.

“They’re another good team. They return a lot of guys that scored a lot of points for them last year. It’s early in the season and we can’t be taking anyone lightly at this point so we expect another good game.”

Puck drop for Saturday’s game is set for 3 p.m.

GHS 2 0 0—2

RR 2 0 2—4

First Period

1, R, Brant Tiedeman (Kasey Lamppa, Ian Mikulich), 9:02; 2, G, Thomas Vekich (Carter Cline, Aden Springer), PP, 10:23; 3, G, Vekich (Jacques Villeneuve), 14:00; 4, R, Isaac Flatley (Wade Harsila), SH, 14:59.

Second Period

No scoring.

Third Period

5, R, Ryan Manninen (Ethan Jacobson, Aidan Rabideaux), 2:57; 6, R, Dylan Hedley (Flatley, Carson Mast), SH, 9:53.

Penalties-Minutes: GHS 3-6; RR 7-14.

Goalie saves: Ethan Ambuehl, G, 9-12-6—27; Wade Harsila, R, 13-6-4—23.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

Moose Lake Area 3,

Rock Ridge 1,

EVELETH—Natalie Bergman found an unassisted goal in the second period, but it wasn’t enough for the Rock Ridge girls’ hockey team as they fell Tuesday 3-1 to Moose Lake Area.

The Wolverines were outshot by the Rebels 29-14 in the loss.

No further information was made available to the Mesabi Tribune.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Rock Ridge 81

Greenway 37

COLERAINE—The Rock Ridge girls’ basketball team earned their first ever program win on Tuesday, downing Greenway 81-37 in their season opener on the road.

The Wolverines provided a balanced offensive attack that was led by Lexi Lamppa’s 20 points. Anna Westby and Maija Lamppa added 16 each for Rock Ridge while Emma Lamppa chipped in with 12.

The Raiders were paced by Alyizzia Roy’s 8 points.

Rock Ridge (1-0) is set to travel to Esko on Thursday.

RR 62 19—81

GHS 19 18—37

Rock Ridge: Chance Colbert 2, Anna Westby 16, Maija Lamppa 16, Emma Lamppa 12, Alex Flannigan 6, Aleksia Tollefson 4, Morgan Marks 5, Lexi Lamppa 20; Three pointers: Westby 2, Marks 1, L. Lamppa 3; Free throws: 3-6; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none.

Greenway: Klara Finke 6, Andeja Shand 4, Laya Miskovich 6, Alyizzia Roy 8, Talia Saville 5, Lydia Johannsen 6, Emma Vannet 2; Three pointers: Roy 2; Free throws: 3-9; Total fouls: 5; Fouled out: none.

Chisholm 66,

North Woods 43

COOK—The Chisholm girls’ basketball team picked up a solid win to start the season while Baumgard passed a big milestone as the Bluestreaks downed the North Woods Grizzlies 66-43.

Baumgard poured in 30 points for the Bluestreaks in the win. In the process, she eclipsed 1,000 career rebounds. Continuing their dominance in the paint, Olivia Hutchings added 10 points for the Bluestreaks.

North Woods was led by Brynn Chosa and Kiana LaRoque with nine points each.

CHS 38 28—66

NW 17 26—43

Chisholm: Lola Huhta 4, Destiny Schmitz 6, Hannah Kne 7, Amanda Bjortomt 5, Amya Dobis-Fontaine 4, Olivia Hutchings 10, Tresa Baumgard 30; Three pointers: Kne 1, Bjortomt 1; Free throws: 6-8; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: Bjortomt.

North Woods: Addison Burckhardt 2, Lauren Burnett 1, Helen Koch 6, Brynn Chosa 9, Sierra Shuster 2, Hannah Kinsey 3, B. Lindgren 1, Kiana LaRoque 9, River Cheney 4, Talise Goodsky 6; Three pointers: Koch 1, Chosa 1, LaRoque 1; Free throws: 9-20; Total fouls: 9; Fouled out: none.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 21 Online

Mountain Iron-Buhl Football Battles in Historic End to their Season

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.- The Mountain Iron-Buhl football team battled Spring Grove for the 9-man State Championship title at U.S. Bank Stadium, Saturday morning, in their first state title appearance in 50 years. The Rangers fell behind 19-0 after the first quarter, but would respond with two touchdowns in the second by...
MOUNTAIN IRON, MN
Bay Net

$30,000 Sweet Scratch-Off Treat Makes Hughesville Woman Smile

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – Our Holiday scratch-off games are bringing lots of happy winners into Lottery headquarters these days and a Charles County woman was among the joyful crowd. She won a $30,000 top prize on the popular Peppermint Payout game. The lucky 20-year-old and a friend who visited...
HUGHESVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Two $50,000 Scratch-Offs Sold in MoCo; Two $1 Million Scratch-Offs Sold in Maryland

A $50,000 FAMILY FEUD scratch-off purchased at Kemp Mill Beer, Wine & Deli (1339 Lamberton Drive) in Silver Spring and a $50,000 Money Explosion scratch-off purchased at the Olney Shell (18040 Georgia Avenue) in Olney were the two biggest lottery prizes redeemed this past week that were sold in Montgomery County. Two $1,000,000 scratch-offs, both purchased in Upper Marlboro, MD, were also redeemed. Additional information on winners around the state of Maryland below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
MARYLAND STATE
northernnewsnow.com

Duluth entrepreneur passes away after cancer battle

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Today, Jon Otis is a senior member of the Duluth Fire Department but in his youth, he was a rebel without a job. “I needed a job so I walked in here as a punk kid with bleached yellow hair and a nose ring and Denny took a chance on me and gave me a job here.” said Otis.
DULUTH, MN
trfradio.com

Alcohol An Apparent Factor in Single Vehicle Accident

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in an ATV accident that was reported Thursday evening in Itasca County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Kristian Matthew Huju, 24, was injured when the 1996 Kawasaki he was driving went into the ditch. According to the report the driver suddenly ejected...
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
Bay Net

71-Year-Old Man Killed In Charles County Fatal Head-On Collision

FAULKNER, Md. – On Monday, December 05, 2022, at approximately 3:54 p.m., Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 234 (Budds Creek Road) in the area of Edgewater Drive for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Due to the circumstances, the Maryland...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Police Department Swears In Nine New Officers

DULUTH, Minn.–The Duluth Police Force is the third largest in the state of Minnesota. On Friday afternoon the police force welcomed eight new officers who had completed their training with the Duluth department’s own academy. Four of the new officers are women and four are men. One of...
DULUTH, MN
popville.com

“The Wells Fargo at 14 and U”

“Krampus Holiday Pop-Up in The Pub and the People’s Cellar Speakeasy, and More!”. courtesy The Pub and the People (1648 North Capitol Street, NW) From an email: “First, TONIGHT we are debuting our first ever Krampus Pop-Up in our cellar speakeasy, The Side…. Holiday, Navy Yard. “Light Yards...
WASHINGTON, DC
WDIO-TV

Duluth woman decorates White House for the holidays

The White House’s holiday decorations are an American tradition, and this year, a Duluth woman got to build them and put them up. Kynze Lundeen just returned from more than a week in Washington, D.C. “Monday morning, you wake up at like 4 o’clock in the morning, you head...
DULUTH, MN
wfmd.com

Man Wanted For Attempted Murder In Hagerstown

Police are searching for the suspect. Hagerstown, Md. (BW)- A 21-year-old man is wanted in Hagerstown for Attempted First-Degree Murder. The suspect has been identified as Joshua Kohutiak. He has an active warrent for his arrest following a stabbing incident on Nov. 26. The stabbing incident took place in the...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
fox5dc.com

Woman shot dead in Southeast neighborhood

WASHINGTON - One woman is dead after shots were fired near a Southeast apartment complex Friday night. D.C. police said they arrived at the scene in the 1700 block of W Street SE around 8:20 p.m. The officers who arrived in the neighborhood said they found a woman inside of...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Victim in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run on I-95 identified

UPDATE 12/4 5:40 p.m. — Police identified the victim as 23-year-old Cesar Alfred Charles Burke of Columbia, Maryland. They said the crash happened just after 9:50 a.m. They said that Burke and a woman were parked on the shoulder and talking outside of their car. They said that the woman entered I-95 during the conversation […]
COLUMBIA, MD
thehillishome.com

From the MPD Blotter

Arrests and other crime information in the area, directly from MPD. If you have a tip, you can always call 202-727-9099. You can also send info anonymously to the TEXT TIP LINE by texting 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
WASHINGTON, DC
kdal610.com

Arrest Made In Hibbing Drug Bust

HIBBING, MN (KDAL) – Following an investigation by the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force, officers executed a search warrant in a Hibbing apartment this week. 52 year old Phillip Lamount Davis was arrested and faces charges that include two counts of 1st degree sales of a controlled substance and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
HIBBING, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
299K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

 https://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//

Comments / 0

Community Policy