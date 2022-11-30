ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark Airport’s New Terminal A Won’t Open Till January

The planned opening of the new Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport is being rescheduled due to delays in final certifications, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced Monday. “While we had targeted the start of passenger operations at Newark’s new Terminal A for December 8,...
NEWARK, NJ
The Jewish Press

Antisemitic Hate Crimes Rise in New York City, Again

Antisemitic hate crimes rose in New York City last month by a whopping 125 percent compared to the same period in 2021, according to data released Monday by the NYPD. There were 45 antisemitic attacks reported to police in November, compared to 20 such attacks one year earlier, according to the data.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

