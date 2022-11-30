ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roslyn, NY

Voodoo Crab Planning to Open New Location in North Babylon

The bar and cajun restaurant Voodoo Crab is planning to open a location in North Babylon at 1156 Deer Park Avenue in the Uncle Giuseppe’s shopping center. An application in with the Town of Babylon shows that the owners are seeking to make interior alterations to 4,330-square-foot space in the center to change the use from retail to a 120-seat bar/restaurant along with associated site improvements.
NORTH BABYLON, NY
Long Island's North Shore Rail Trail Wins Quality of Life Award

Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker and County Executive Steve Bellone announced that the North Shore Rail Trail project is the winner of this year’s American Society of Civil Engineers Quality of Life Award, which has been accepted by members from the Suffolk County Department of Public Works. . Legislator Anker...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Councilwoman Bonner Honors Female Eagle Scout from Troop 2019 in Sound Beach

At a recent Brookhaven Town Board meeting, Councilwoman Jane Bonner honored Julianna Gabrielsen from Boy Scout Troop 2019 in Sound Beach. Julianna recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank in the Boy Scouts of America. She is only the second female Eagle Scout from the Suffolk County Council and the first from Troop 2019.
SOUND BEACH, NY
Receiver Pravato Reminds Oyster Bay Residents to File for Property Tax Exemptions

Oyster Bay Town Receiver of Taxes Jeff Pravato has announced that residents may apply for New York State property tax exemptions from now through January 2, 2023. Homeowners wishing to receive exemptions on their 2023-2024 School taxes and 2024 General taxes must file with the Nassau County Department of Assessment or New York State prior to the January 2nd deadline.
OYSTER BAY, NY
Body of Unidentified Male Discovered in Manorhaven Parking Lot, Police Say

The Homicide Squad is investigating a death of an undetermined nature that occurred on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 10:10 AM in Manorhaven. According to Detectives, Sixth Precinct Officers responded to a 911 call for an unresponsive male in the rear parking lot of 146 Shore Road. Upon arrival, Officers located a male Hispanic approximately 40-years-old lying on the ground. The unidentified male was pronounced deceased at scene by a Nassau County Police Medic.
Suffolk County Honors Mitch Pally for Commitment to Public Service

Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker stands with the entirety of the Suffolk County Legislature in recognizing Mitch Pally, for his long commitment to public service, and for his retirement as CEO of the Long Island Builders Institute. “My legislative colleagues and I are honored to recognize Mitch Pally not only...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Cops: Pedestrian Killed in Copiague Motor Vehicle Crash

Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian in Copiague today. Baudilio Zamora was crossing Sunrise Highway southbound at the intersection of Bethpage Road when he was struck by a 2019 Nissan Altima being driven by Ian Laylor westbound at approximately 1:30 p.m.
COPIAGUE, NY
Suffolk Police Arrest Medford Man for Stealing Catalytic Converter

Suffolk County Police today arrested a Medford man for stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked outside of a Shirley residence on Monday, December 5. Seventh Precinct officers responded to a 911 call reporting a man stealing a catalytic converter from a neighbor’s 1998 Ford truck on Decator Avenue, near Belmont Street, at 11:52 a.m. The man fled the scene prior to police arrival, but a 2008 minivan matching the suspect’s vehicle description was located a short time later on Moriches Middle Island Road in Shirley.
MEDFORD, NY
The State Police Responded to a Fatal Crash on the Southern State Parkway

On December 3, 2022, just before 8:00 AM, the State Police responded to a crash on the eastbound Southern State Parkway east of exit 42 in the town of Islip, Suffolk County. Preliminary investigation revealed, a 2017 Honda HRV was traveling eastbound on the Southern State Parkway when her vehicle exited the roadway onto the right shoulder. The vehicle struck the guiderail, continued down the embankment, where it struck a tree. The female driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.
ISLIP, NY

