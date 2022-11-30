Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
32 years ago, the fire chief said his wife went on a late-night shopping trip. The mom of two hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajNew Hyde Park, NY
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
The day a B-25 Bomber accidentally struck into the Empire State BuildingCristoval VictorialManhattan, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Violence and Tragedy fail to take a Holiday - Suspects Still at LargeBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
longisland.com
Voodoo Crab Planning to Open New Location in North Babylon
The bar and cajun restaurant Voodoo Crab is planning to open a location in North Babylon at 1156 Deer Park Avenue in the Uncle Giuseppe’s shopping center. An application in with the Town of Babylon shows that the owners are seeking to make interior alterations to 4,330-square-foot space in the center to change the use from retail to a 120-seat bar/restaurant along with associated site improvements.
longisland.com
Long Island's North Shore Rail Trail Wins Quality of Life Award
Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker and County Executive Steve Bellone announced that the North Shore Rail Trail project is the winner of this year’s American Society of Civil Engineers Quality of Life Award, which has been accepted by members from the Suffolk County Department of Public Works. . Legislator Anker...
longisland.com
Councilwoman Bonner Honors Female Eagle Scout from Troop 2019 in Sound Beach
At a recent Brookhaven Town Board meeting, Councilwoman Jane Bonner honored Julianna Gabrielsen from Boy Scout Troop 2019 in Sound Beach. Julianna recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank in the Boy Scouts of America. She is only the second female Eagle Scout from the Suffolk County Council and the first from Troop 2019.
longisland.com
Receiver Pravato Reminds Oyster Bay Residents to File for Property Tax Exemptions
Oyster Bay Town Receiver of Taxes Jeff Pravato has announced that residents may apply for New York State property tax exemptions from now through January 2, 2023. Homeowners wishing to receive exemptions on their 2023-2024 School taxes and 2024 General taxes must file with the Nassau County Department of Assessment or New York State prior to the January 2nd deadline.
longisland.com
Body of Unidentified Male Discovered in Manorhaven Parking Lot, Police Say
The Homicide Squad is investigating a death of an undetermined nature that occurred on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 10:10 AM in Manorhaven. According to Detectives, Sixth Precinct Officers responded to a 911 call for an unresponsive male in the rear parking lot of 146 Shore Road. Upon arrival, Officers located a male Hispanic approximately 40-years-old lying on the ground. The unidentified male was pronounced deceased at scene by a Nassau County Police Medic.
longisland.com
Suffolk County Honors Mitch Pally for Commitment to Public Service
Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker stands with the entirety of the Suffolk County Legislature in recognizing Mitch Pally, for his long commitment to public service, and for his retirement as CEO of the Long Island Builders Institute. “My legislative colleagues and I are honored to recognize Mitch Pally not only...
longisland.com
Nassau DA: Hempstead Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Attempted Murder
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced that a Hempstead man was sentenced today to 20 years in prison for firing seven shots at his victim outside of a Baldwin nightclub in July 2019. Jermaine Grant, 37, was convicted after a jury trial before Judge Helene Gugerty on October...
longisland.com
Cops: Pedestrian Killed in Copiague Motor Vehicle Crash
Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian in Copiague today. Baudilio Zamora was crossing Sunrise Highway southbound at the intersection of Bethpage Road when he was struck by a 2019 Nissan Altima being driven by Ian Laylor westbound at approximately 1:30 p.m.
longisland.com
Suffolk Police Arrest Medford Man for Stealing Catalytic Converter
Suffolk County Police today arrested a Medford man for stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked outside of a Shirley residence on Monday, December 5. Seventh Precinct officers responded to a 911 call reporting a man stealing a catalytic converter from a neighbor’s 1998 Ford truck on Decator Avenue, near Belmont Street, at 11:52 a.m. The man fled the scene prior to police arrival, but a 2008 minivan matching the suspect’s vehicle description was located a short time later on Moriches Middle Island Road in Shirley.
longisland.com
Suffolk Sheriff’s Office Launches Illegal Handicap Parking Enforcement Campaign
The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office will once again undertake enhanced enforcement aimed at illegal parking in handicap spaces throughout Suffolk County. Effective immediately and through New Year’s Day, all Deputy Sheriffs will be directing additional enforcement efforts to violations of sections 1203-b and 1203-c of the Vehicle and Traffic Law.
longisland.com
The State Police Responded to a Fatal Crash on the Southern State Parkway
On December 3, 2022, just before 8:00 AM, the State Police responded to a crash on the eastbound Southern State Parkway east of exit 42 in the town of Islip, Suffolk County. Preliminary investigation revealed, a 2017 Honda HRV was traveling eastbound on the Southern State Parkway when her vehicle exited the roadway onto the right shoulder. The vehicle struck the guiderail, continued down the embankment, where it struck a tree. The female driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.
Comments / 0