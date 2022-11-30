Read full article on original website
MSNBC
As McCarthy scrambles, GOP eyes alternatives for House speaker
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has a simple goal: He wants to be House speaker in the next Congress. The California Republican also has a simple problem interfering with this goal: McCarthy currently lacks the support he needs to earn the gavel. To that end, the GOP leader is scrambling,...
MSNBC
Trump WH aide to MSNBC: Violent insurrection was 'criminal'
Donald Trump is under fire for saying the Constitution should be terminated because of the 2020 election. Marc Lotter, one of the highest ranking Trump White House officials, joins "The Beat with Ari Melber" for a wide-ranging interview. From the controversial Constitution comment, to the insurrection, to Trump's losing streak. Lotter, who worked for Vice President Pence, is also asked if he agrees with his former boss that Trump "endangered" his life on January 6th. Dec. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
Hillary Clinton to Democrats: 'We have to win political power'
MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez sat down with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. They discuss the fight for democracy in a post-Roe America, the importance of the Georgia Senate runoff race, and why she calls Donald Trump’s brand of politics “deeper than Trump himself” among the Republican party. Dec. 4, 2022.
MSNBC
Biden's assault weapons ban push is a gift to Republicans
President Joe Biden made little effort to disguise his relief when he addressed reporters on the day after the midterms. The Democratic Party beat back the “giant red wave” pundits had predicted, the president observed, “so I’m not going to change.” If the president recognizes his party’s good fortune at defying the usual midterm losses, though, it’s not clear he knows how to capitalize on it.
Fox News ends Lara Trump's employment following father-in-law Donald Trump's 2024 announcement
Lara Trump will no longer be a paid contributor for Fox News after her father-in-law, Donald Trump, announced his 2024 presidential bid.
Herschel Walker Furious With Barack Obama's Over Recent Comments, Says Ex-Prez Didn't Tell 'Whole Story' About Senate Candidate's Werewolf & Vampire Remarks
GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker spoke out and slammed Barack Obama this weekend after the former president criticized Walker’s qualifications to run for public office, RadarOnline.com has learned.Walker’s response came Sunday morning as the 60-year-old NFL star-turned-senator-hopeful appeared for an interview with Fox News.During the interview, Walker claimed Obama and the Democratic Party are “always trying to mislead people” and his werewolf and vampire remarks – which caused scrutiny against the Georgia Senate candidate – “had a deeper meaning” than what was reported."The whole story is the story involved people having faith, having faith and continuing to go out and...
MSNBC
Under fire, Trump denies writing what he wrote about Constitution
Donald Trump has peddled ridiculous conspiracy theories about the elections for months. He’s talked about being reinstated to the presidency for months. He’s called for some kind of do-over election for months. But on Saturday morning, the Republican broke new ground with a specific argument. The former president,...
U.S. House Jan. 6 committee chairman says panel to make criminal referrals
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol said on Tuesday that the panel had decided to make criminal referrals to the Department of Justice.
MSNBC
Trump bomb rattles GOP, threatens McCarthy power play
Veteran democratic strategist James Carville joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber on the intense race for Speaker of the House, with Kevin McCarthy’s bid increasingly under threat. Carville previously predicted on “The Beat” that “the next Speaker of the House may not be a member of the House.” Now, with more members of the GOP spreading talk of an outsider candidate, Carville adds: “McCarthy is going to have trouble holding that whole caucus together.”Dec. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
Rep. Biggs announces challenge to McCarthy for speaker
Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., has announced he will run against Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., for speaker of the House after challenging him in previous House Republican leadership elections. NBC's Garrett Haake reports from Capitol Hill.Dec. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
Mallory McMorrow’s rise to stardom in the Democratic Party
Michigan State Senator Mallory McMorrow has become a rising star among the Democrats helping the Party win the upper chamber in the midterms and now, she’s focusing on making the state a key player in 2024. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with McMorrow on her plans for 2024 as well as her recent speech at the Gridiron Club dinner. Dec. 5, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump’s 3rd presidential run is off to a disastrous start – but he will “respect no laws” other than his own
When Donald Trump took his oath of office at his inauguration in 2017, he vowed to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.” Now, he’s suggesting that the country should terminate “all rules…even those found in the Constitution” in his ongoing scheme to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. “This is somebody who has an autocratic personality,” says Ruth Ben-Ghiat, author of the book “Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present.” Trump is the focus of multiple investigations that have been closing in on him, and he’s faced a devastating series of legal setbacks in recent weeks. And at the same time, he’s escalated his rhetoric and language. “He’d be very happy to destroy everything that he feels has wronged him,” Ben-Ghiat says.Dec. 4, 2022.
Factbox-How the Trump Organization cheated on taxes
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump's namesake company was found guilty on Tuesday of scheming to defraud tax authorities. Alan Futerfas, a lawyer for the Trump Organization, said the verdict would be appealed.
MSNBC
Jolly: Trump’s call to shred Constitution is an ‘admission and forecast’
Former GOP Congressman David Jolly on Trump calling for the "termination" of the Constitution: “It’s an admission about his activities around January 6th, his activities in the state of Georgia to tamper with the vote—but it’s also a forecast for what he would do should he become president again.”Dec. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
Republicans defend Constitution, but some still unwilling to criticize Trump
More Republican lawmakers are defending the Constitution, but only a handful were willing to speak forcefully against former President Trump's calls to terminate the document. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Dec. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
Hayes: Supreme Court conservative majority is ‘high council of Fox News viewers’
“Because the conservative majority has tossed away all pretense of being anything other than, essentially, a high council of Fox News viewers, they decided her case should be heard before the Supreme Court,” says Chris Hayes on the Colorado web designer case. Dec. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
The funny thing about Trump’s former lawyers’ grand jury testimony
Last week, according to a CNN report, a federal judge ordered Pat Cipollone, the Trump White House counsel, and his deputy, Patrick Philbin, to provide additional grand jury testimony in at least one case related to their former boss, rejecting Donald Trump’s privilege claims. A day later, Politico moved the ball forward with this report:
MSNBC
Hillary Clinton on the fight against autocracy in the U.S. and abroad
MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez sits down with Hillary Clinton. The Former Secretary of State weighs in on how the United States can support Iranian women protesters, explains why autocrats target women, and details the importance of standing up to autocracy across the country and the globe. Dec. 5, 2022.
New York Post
Biden’s pathetic disregard for the humanitarian catastrophe at the border
Joe Biden just admitted, yet again, that the humanitarian disaster at our southern border does not matter to him. He simply views it as a negligible price to pay for his open-borders policy. “There are more important things going on”, sniffed the president, when asked by Fox News’ Peter Doocy why he had not visited the border during an Arizona visit. Sorry, but there really aren’t any, at least not domestically. The fiscal year that ended September 30 saw a record 2.4 million migrants encountered at the southern border, up almost 40% from the previous year (which was already a record-breaker). There have been...
MSNBC
Warnock fights for moderate-leaning voters in final stretch of GA Senate runoff
Senator Raphael Warnock is targeting Republican-leaning voters turned off by Republican Herschel Walker. Sarah Riggs Amico, Founder of Our American Dreams PAC and MSNBC Political Contributor Eugene Daniels joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the final stretch of this crucial Senate race. Dec. 5, 2022.
