Platteville, WI

x1071.com

UW-Platteville, Madison College expand engineering partnership

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville and Madison College are expanding their partnership to give Madison College students access to additional engineering education offerings. Officials from both schools took part in a signing ceremony Monday afternoon to celebrate the updated agreement, which will make UW-Platteville’s bachelor of science...
PLATTEVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Dogs on Call visits Madison College students ahead of finals

MADISON, Wis. — Madison College is helping students de-stress ahead of final exams with a number of events, including a special visit from some canine companions. Students were able to visit with some furry friends from Dogs on Call on Monday. Organizers said playing with the dogs is a great way for students to take a moment for themselves and step away from the daily stressors at the end of the semester.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Dane County gives grants to racial equity, social justice partners

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County gave grants to six local groups Monday that promote racial equity and social justice in the community. The Partners in Equity grants, totaling $55,000, are meant to fight systemic racial inequality in areas such as health, education and criminal justice. County Executive Joe Parisi congratulated the recipients in a statement.
DANE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Wisconsin Hoofers hold 58th annual ski and snowboard resale

MADISON, Wis. — The largest ski swap in the Midwest returned to Union South for a 58th year on Saturday. The annual Hoofers ski and snowboard resale had deals on all kinds of winter gear, including new equipment and used gear. Wisconsin Hoofers is one of the oldest and...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Committee sets 2023 goals to reduce homelessness in Madison

MADISON, Wis. — After more than three decades of working with people that are homeless, Karla Thennes has seen many people walk through shelter doors, but never to this degree. “Our numbers are going up at the men’s shelter,” Thennes said. “We had an all-time high a few weeks...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Madison College hosts Hmong New Year celebrations

MADISON, Wis. — Madison College hosted a Hmong New Year celebration at the Truax Campus on Saturday. After a virtual gathering last year, Saturday’s in-person event consisted of live musical and dance performances, and vendors selling Hmong cuisine and other goods. “Our intent is really like how do...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Rainey Named Permanent General Manager of Five Flags

The interim manager of the Five Flags Center in Dubuque, Aaron Rainey, has been named to the role permanently. ASM Global, the company that manages the venue, announced the permanent promotion of Rainey. Rainey was named interim general manager in October, following the departure of H.R. Cook. Cook had served as Five Flags’ general manager since 2016 before leaving to become vice president of Venuworks Management Company. Rainey joined Five Flags in November 2021 as the venue’s director of operations and events.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Goodman Center hosts Crafty Fair to support local businesses

MADISON, Wis. — Over 100 local vendors set up shop on Saturday at the Goodman Center for The Crafty Fair. The event began in 2009 and has grown to bring together all kinds of artists and crafters from southern Wisconsin, selling hand-crafted items like artwork, candles, jewelry and more.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Graham Mertz announces he will enter transfer portal

MADISON, Wis. — Badger quarterback Graham Mertz will leave Madison. The Wisconsin starter announced Sunday that he will enter the transfer portal. “I am grateful for my time as a Badger,” Mertz said. “I want to thank Coach Chryst, Coach Engram, Keller Chryst, our stength staff, our training room staff, and everyone that is a part of this program for making my dream come true.”
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Model trains take over at Olbrich Gardens for the Holidays

MADISON, Wis. — Large-scale model trains have taken over Olbrich Botanical Gardens. The Holiday Express Flower and Model Train Show returned this month and will be open throughout December, except on Christmas Day. The trains are provided the Wisconsin Garden Railway Society. “The trains that are running today were...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Boscobel Native to appear on the Food Network

A Boscobel Native won a coveted spot on the Food Network’s popular Christmas Cookie Challenge reality bake-off competition and the chance to win $10,000. Gerryanne Bohn, who graduated in 2008 from Boscobel High School, will have her Food Network cookie baking competition aired on Sunday, December 11th at 7 pm titled, “Christmas Then and Now”. She will compete against professional bakers, home bakers like Gerryanne.
BOSCOBEL, WI
x1071.com

Badgers punch ticket to Sweet 16 after sweeping TCU

MADISON, Wis. — The second-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team is Sweet 16 bound for the 10th straight season after sweeping TCU Saturday night in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Sarah Franklin led all players with 13 kills, as Anna Smrek and Devyn Robinson each added six. The Badgers...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Smaller Proposal For Five Flags Gets City Council Support

After touring Five Flags Center on Monday, the Dubuque City Council had seen enough to express support for investing $25 million into the facility. While no action was taken by council members during the work session held prior to their regular meeting Monday, city staff plan to have the council vote December 19th on whether to commit funding to the project. The work session came after city staff presented a new proposal to make smaller renovations to the Five Flags center, rather than a larger proposal which would need a referendum presented to voters. The new proposal calls for investing $25.8 over a 15 year period.
x1071.com

Murphy To Resign As Dubuque County Recorder

Dubuque County Recorder John Murphy announced Sunday that he will soon resign, less than a month after winning a reelection campaign and before his new term starts. Murphy said that he had signed a contract to become the next CEO for Davenport-based Community Action of Eastern Iowa effective January 3rd and that he would resign his elected position in the coming days. Murphy, a Democrat, won another term as recorder in this year’s Nov. 8 election with 60% of the vote. The Dubuque County Recorder’s Office is responsible for managing and maintaining the county’s records, including birth, death and marriage certificates, property and real estate documents and recreational vehicle registrations, as well as issuing hunting and fishing licenses.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
x1071.com

Woman Forged Over $21,000 in Checks From Dubuque Banks

A woman has been sentenced to two to five years of probation for forging more than $21,000 in checks at Dubuque banks. 27 year old Khadijah Jackson of Chicago was given a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to four counts of forgery. Reports say that police responded to MidWestOne Bank on John F. Kennedy Road on November 26, 2021, to investigate a report of fraudulent checks. A bank employee was alerted by a bank fraud investigator that four fraudulent checks had been cashed at MidWestOne branches in Dubuque. The checks were made out to Jackson from a business account in Urbandale, Iowa. The total loss from the false checks was about $21,850, and surveillance footage showed Jackson cashing the checks.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Badgers to play Oklahoma State in Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix

PHOENIX — The Badgers are headed to the desert. Wisconsin will take on Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix on Dec. 27. This will be the first meeting in history between the Cowboys and Badgers. Oklahoma State finished 5th in the Big 12 this season with an overall record of 7-5.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

One arrested, one injured in stabbing near UW campus

MADISON, Wis. — One person is now in custody after a stabbing occurred just west of downtown Madison, near UW’s campus, early Sunday morning. The Madison Police Department said a fight broke out at 300 N Frances Street and turned into a stabbing just after 2 a.m. The...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Man struck in head with axe, robbed near East Towne Mall

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a man was hit in the head with an axe and robbed near East Towne Mall on Sunday morning. Police said a 54-year-old man was walking in the 1700 block of Thierer Road when a suspect grabbed him and demanded his wallet. The suspect allegedly followed him to his motel in the 4200 block of East Towne Mall and hit him in the head with a small axe.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Silver Alert issued for missing Madison woman

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Police officers are searching for a 62-year-old woman who was reported missing Saturday night. A Silver Alert has been issued for Everlee Triplett. She was last seen on Madison’s west side Saturday morning at Brompton Circle around 10 a.m. Triplett is 5-feet-9 inches tall,...
MADISON, WI

