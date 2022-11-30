ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests for Nov. 28-Dec. 4

PROBATIONARY CAPIAS(POSS OD DRUG PARA) POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) BENFORD, JUSTIN C. 7022 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37421. Age at Arrest: 32 years old. Arresting Agency: East Ridge. FORGERY. THEFT OF PROPERTY.
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Body of Jasmine Pace found in Tennessee River

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — On Thursday night, News 12 received confirmation from the Chattanooga Police Department that the “human remains” found near Suck Creek Road off the Tennessee River were indeed the body of 22-year-old Jasmine Pace. The department says the Chattanooga Police Homicide Unit began its search...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
theutcecho.com

Chattanooga Police Announce Arrest for Homicide in the Case of Jasmine Pace

Jasmine Pace, a twenty-two-year-old woman and student at Chattanooga State Community College has been missing since last Tuesday and Jason Chen, a UTC student, has now been charged with first-degree homicide in connection to the case according to Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp. Jasmine’s last known location was Chen’s...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

HCSO Conducting Death Investigation

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after three people were found dead in Hixson. According to a press release, at about 1 p.m. on Friday deputies responded to the 1500 block of Dallas Lake Road regarding an unresponsive party. Once deputies were on scene, they...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
wrganews.com

FCPD Reports on Fatal Wreck in Silver Creek

The Floyd County Police Department released information regarding a fatal wreck that occurred last weekend in the Silver Creek area. Floyd County Police Sgt. Chris Fincher reported to WRGA news that Sunday at 6 PM an Equinox traveling South on GA 101 attempted to turn left into the Silver Creek mini mart and struck a northbound Camry. 25-year-old Justin Little of Summerville was a front-seat passenger in the Camry. He was killed as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. The crash is still under investigation at this time.
SILVER CREEK, GA
WDEF

Woman dies in Cleveland crash

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Cleveland Police report that a 68 year old woman has died in a crash Wednesday morning. It happened around 9:15 AM on APD-40 above the 20th Street intersection. Police say the car driving by Terraneila Scoggins drifted off the right side of the road and...
CLEVELAND, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy