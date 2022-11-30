Read full article on original website
ERPD Arrests for Nov. 28-Dec. 4
PROBATIONARY CAPIAS(POSS OD DRUG PARA) POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) BENFORD, JUSTIN C. 7022 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37421. Age at Arrest: 32 years old. Arresting Agency: East Ridge. FORGERY. THEFT OF PROPERTY.
WDEF
Body of Jasmine Pace found in Tennessee River
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — On Thursday night, News 12 received confirmation from the Chattanooga Police Department that the “human remains” found near Suck Creek Road off the Tennessee River were indeed the body of 22-year-old Jasmine Pace. The department says the Chattanooga Police Homicide Unit began its search...
WTVC
Chattanooga Police confirm Jasmine Pace's remains found on Suck Creek Road Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Chattanooga Police confirm that the human remains they found on Suck Creek Road Thursday are those of 22-year-old Jasmine Pace. Hours earlier her stepfather called to tell us he'd been informed that her body was found. Not only family and friends devastated, but our community...
3 arrested for involvement in multi-state theft ring
DADE COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple police agencies have linked one truck to a ring of thefts around Georgia. Beginning in early September, the Dade County Sheriff’s Office and the Trenton Police Department started getting reports of storage units being burglarized in the Piney Area. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
WBIR
Update: Chattanooga police find body of Jasmine Pace in Suck Creek Road area
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (Dec. 1): Chattanooga police said they found the body of a missing Chattanooga woman in the Suck Creek Road area on Thursday. A family member told Local 3 News, a sister station of WBIR in Chattanooga, the body of 22-year-old Jasmine Pace has been found.
theutcecho.com
Chattanooga Police Announce Arrest for Homicide in the Case of Jasmine Pace
Jasmine Pace, a twenty-two-year-old woman and student at Chattanooga State Community College has been missing since last Tuesday and Jason Chen, a UTC student, has now been charged with first-degree homicide in connection to the case according to Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp. Jasmine’s last known location was Chen’s...
Tennessee man wanted in DeKalb County scam investigation
A Tennessee man is wanted in connection to recent scams involving DeKalb County residents, according to local authorities.
eastridgenewsonline.com
HCSO Conducting Death Investigation
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after three people were found dead in Hixson. According to a press release, at about 1 p.m. on Friday deputies responded to the 1500 block of Dallas Lake Road regarding an unresponsive party. Once deputies were on scene, they...
wrganews.com
FCPD Reports on Fatal Wreck in Silver Creek
The Floyd County Police Department released information regarding a fatal wreck that occurred last weekend in the Silver Creek area. Floyd County Police Sgt. Chris Fincher reported to WRGA news that Sunday at 6 PM an Equinox traveling South on GA 101 attempted to turn left into the Silver Creek mini mart and struck a northbound Camry. 25-year-old Justin Little of Summerville was a front-seat passenger in the Camry. He was killed as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. The crash is still under investigation at this time.
‘Quiet Hero:’ Georgia elementary school nurse saves parent who was bleeding out at school
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Nurses are seen as caregivers, life savers, even angels, but Adairsville Elementary School Nurse Carla Hardy is adding ‘hero’ to her long list of titles. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Recently, Hardy was informed of a parent on...
3 charged with burglary, theft in DeKalb County
Three people were arrested after a series of storage unit break-ins in the tri-state area, according to the Fort Payne Police Department.
WTVCFOX
Legal feud between Hamilton County Mayor and Attorney continues, despite pushes to stop it
Hamilton County, Tenn. — Despite the Hamilton County Commission's best efforts to put the legal feud between Mayor Weston Wamp and County Attorney Rheubin Taylor on hold, it seems the County Mayor is pressing forward with his goal of removing Taylor as the county's attorney. Wednesday. November 30th, Mayor...
WTVC
Body camera video shows East Ridge police refusing to let a man leave the hospital
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — A man says he plans to file a lawsuit after two East Ridge police officers took him to the ground and cuffed him after refusing to let him leave the hospital, which was caught on body camera, according to attorney Robin Flores. An arrest report...
WTVC
Update: Driver in series of crashes is identified, details on what led to the crashes
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. A man who drove a stolen vehicle and caused several crashes on Bonny Oaks Drive this morning has been arrested, according to Chattanooga Police our crews spoke with. Police have now confirmed the suspect is 29-year-old Lejuan Gibson. Police say the incident began when they...
WTVCFOX
Murray County School Administrator arrested for child molestation says GBI
Murray County, Ga. — UPDATE: We reached out to the Murray County School system for a comment on this situation. They say Dr. Rachelle Terry has been placed on administrative leave with pay. We've obtained her mugshot. Murray County school says her contract with them keeps Terry on paid...
WDEF
Woman dies in Cleveland crash
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Cleveland Police report that a 68 year old woman has died in a crash Wednesday morning. It happened around 9:15 AM on APD-40 above the 20th Street intersection. Police say the car driving by Terraneila Scoggins drifted off the right side of the road and...
