Lewiston, ID

Big Country News

Freezing Temps Lead To More Homeless Shelter Discussions

LEWISTON - During the citizen comment period during the December 5th Lewiston City Council meeting, 3 area residents came forward to speak about homelessness. Michelle King, from the LC Valley Adult Resource Center spoke first stating that the City Council has not developed a code to define the required buffer zone in mixed use areas. Until the City of Lewiston writes the required code, they’ve “red lined a shelter out of existence.” At this time, “no one can open a low barrier shelter in Lewiston” except for the city.
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

LCCU Reopens Branch on 17th Street in Lewiston Following Extensive Remodel

LEWISTON - After being closed since April for an extensive remodel, the Lewis Clark Credit Union (LCCU) branch located at 1626 17th Street in Lewiston is now back open. As previously mentioned, the 17th Street branch had been closed since April to allow crews to make interior and exterior improvements, which include new signs, a remodeled lobby, and new member service counter and administration offices.
LEWISTON, ID
idahoednews.org

U of I homicide investigation: Update, 12.5.22

As the investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students enters its third week, Moscow’s police chief dismissed the idea that the case could go cold. “I’m not even going to speculate on that, No. 1, because that’s not even in my mind,” James Fry said in an interview with Anthony Kuipers of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News last week. “We’re going to solve this. We’re going to continue to work until we solve it.”
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Detectives Continue to Investigate Possibilty of One of Slain College Students Having a Stalker, More Information About Dog Found Inside Residence Released

UPDATE (12/05/22):. On Monday morning, the Moscow Police Department once again issued a press release to address specific aspects of the quadruple murder investigation. The latest information can be found below. Updated Information:. --- Detectives are continuing to investigate the timeline between 9:00 p.m. - 1:45 a.m. on November 13,...
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Moscow Murders Fuel Online Sleuths and Speculation

BOISE, Idaho — The deaths of four University of Idaho students nearly three weeks ago has riled up thousands of would-be armchair sleuths, many of whom are posting speculation and unfounded rumors about the fatal stabbings online. Relatively few details have been released in the horrific case that has...
BOISE, ID
KHQ Right Now

More snow on the way! The good news: this snowfall will be lighter than last week's storm

Another system of snow will disrupt this quiet weekend, as light snow is forecasted to fall throughout the Inland Northwest Sunday evening into early Monday morning. Coming from the south, a lighter system of precipitation is looking to bring snowfall throughout Washington state and parts of the Idaho panhandle. By ten a.m. Sunday, southern and central WA will see a mix of rain and snowfall; this includes Tri-Cities, Walla Walla, Yakima, Lewison and Pullman.
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Country News

Annual LCSC Craft Fair Scheduled for December 3

LEWISTON - The annual Lewis-Clark State College Winter Craft Fair will be held Saturday, December 3 from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00p.m. inside the P1FCU Activity Center. In its 42nd year, the fair is free and open to the public and will feature around 70 vendors, according to a release from the university.
LEWISTON, ID
pullmanradio.com

Moscow PD Update On Investigation Into UI Student Murders

The Moscow Police Department has issued an update on its investigation into who killed four University of Idaho students. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were found stabbed to death inside an apartment near campus on November 13th. Detectives have ruled out an incident involving Kaylee from...
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Shop Building Near Troy Destroyed By Fire

A shop building West of Troy was destroyed by fire on Friday afternoon. The Latah County Sheriff’s Office reports that the blaze on Wallen Road was called in around 2:00. The shop was fully engulfed in flames when Troy Volunteer Firefighters arrived on scene. No one was hurt. No word on what caused the fire.
TROY, ID
Big Country News

Detectives in Quadruple Murder Case Beginning to Receive Crime Lab Results

UPDATE (12/01/22):. Detectives have begun receiving testing and analysis results from crime lab scientists with the Idaho State Police Forensic Services. An updated release from the Moscow Police Department on Thursday states that in order to protect the integrity of the investigation, specific results from the testing and analysis will not be released. As additional tests are completed, those results will also be provided to detectives.
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Moscow Police Department Accepting Applications for 21st Annual Citizen's Police Academy

MOSCOW - The Moscow Police Department is accepting applications for its 21st annual Citizen's Police Academy. The MPD Citizen's Police Academy is an eleven-week course that provides community members an opportunity to learn and experience the law enforcement profession. Course topics will include police history, the criminal justice system, patrol procedures, traffic & drug enforcement, criminal investigations, use of force, firearms training and more.
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Big Country News

