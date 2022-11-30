The Weeknd is a known cinephile, he made a cameo in Uncut Gems and has his own HBO series, The Idol, in the pipeline. Naturally, then, he is on board with the long-awaited new Avatar movie. On Sunday he posted a mysterious teaser on social media that features new music alongside a blue "A" with a bird in the center and the date "12.16.22." That's the same date Avatar: The Way of Water hits theaters.

1 DAY AGO