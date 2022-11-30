Read full article on original website
SZA shares SOS tracklist with features from Phoebe Bridgers, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, and more
SZA has revealed the tracklist for SOS, the Top Dawg star’s sophomore album dropping on Friday, December 9. The album comes in at 23 tracks and sports features from Phoebe Bridgers, the deceased Wu-Tang Clan rapper Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Don Toliver, and Travis Scott, who partnered with SZA on the fan-favorite track “Love Galore.”
The Weeknd welcomed to the the Avatar family as he teases new song
The Weeknd is a known cinephile, he made a cameo in Uncut Gems and has his own HBO series, The Idol, in the pipeline. Naturally, then, he is on board with the long-awaited new Avatar movie. On Sunday he posted a mysterious teaser on social media that features new music alongside a blue "A" with a bird in the center and the date "12.16.22." That's the same date Avatar: The Way of Water hits theaters.
A$AP Rocky shares music video for new single “Shittin’ Me”
Last week, A$AP Rocky returned with "Shittin' Me," his second solo single of 2022 and a track from the soundtrack for the new video game Need for Speed Unbound. It doesn't feel like a full-fledged comeback for his long-in-the-works project ALL SMILES just yet — the deep, photon torpedo kick drums on "Shittin' Me" bring me back to "Buck Shots" from 2018's Testing — but it's clear Rocky's having fun. That sensation translates into the song's music video, out on Monday.
Little Simz announces new album No Thank You
Little Simz has spent 2022 being lauded for last year's excellent Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, with the U.K. rapper picking up a Brit Award and the 2022 Mercury Prize for her fourth studio album. Now it would appear she is returning the compliments with a new album, titled No Thank You, scheduled for December 12.
SZA shares S.O.S. release date
After teasing fans with confirmation that her album was imminent and dropping the Princess Diana-referencing artwork, SZA has finally put a date on S.O.S. The long-awaited follow-up to 2017's Ctrl is dropping on Friday, December 9. SZA announced the album release date while performing on Saturday Night Live this weekend....
Kate NV announces new album WOW, shares “oni (they)”
Kate Shilonosova has announced a new album titled WOW, her fourth full-length as Kate NV and released its third single, “oni (they).” Due out March 3 of next year, the record is the first full-length follow-up to her triumphant 2020 opus, Room for the Moon. Dropped three months...
Young Fathers share new song “Tell Somebody”
Young Fathers have shared new song "Tell Somebody," the latest preview of the group's forthcoming album Heavy Heavy. The track comes with a video directed by Austrian-Nigerian artist and filmmaker David Uzochukwu with the song set to images of natural beauty and sludge. Check it out below. Prior to "Tell...
