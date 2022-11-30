Read full article on original website
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The 1935 Coca-Cola Bottling Company building in Columbia, Missouri now houses a baker and independent theatreCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Missouri man arrested for burglary of antique store in Boone County
A Missouri man has been arrested in Boone County for burglary and theft of property after evidence linking him from a similar crime in Missouri is discovered. According to the probable cause affidavit, in August, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report someone had made entry into the Junk-Shun Barn Merchandise Store by removing a section of the back exterior wall. Law enforcement observed a piece of the metal exterior side had been bent, a portion of the exterior wall insulation dug out and forced to break away the interior wall board covering, leaving a two-foot by two-foot hole.
Bond hearing in double homicide pushed back
A bond hearing is delayed in the case of a man charged in two fatal shootings in a Jefferson City bar. Damien Davis is accused of shooting and killing Skylar Smock and Corey Thames at J Pfennys Bar Thanksgiving weekend. The bond hearing has been pushed back to later this month.
Columbia man charged in May 25 stabbing of homeless man
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Boone County man was arrested and charged Saturday for the stabbing of a homeless man on May 25 in Columbia. James Dillender, 54, was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He is being held without bond at the Boone County Jail. He appeared for his first court appearance via The post Columbia man charged in May 25 stabbing of homeless man appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
VIDEO: Father arraigned in Columbia baby's death
Staffone Fountain's next status hearing is scheduled for Jan. 6. He is charged with first-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse.
Jefferson City murder suspect back in court this afternoon
A man charged with last weekend’s brutal killings of an employee and a customer inside a popular downtown Jefferson City restaurant and bar is set to appear in court Monday afternoon. 35-year-old Damien Davis of Kansas City is charged with two counts of first degree murder and remains jailed...
Missing Ashland teen may be held captive in Fulton area
A missing Boone County teen may be held captive in Callaway County. Missouri Missing reports Emilee Dubes, 15, of Ashland, was last seen Sunday, December 4. Her family believes she could be in the Fulton area, being held against her will. Dubes is described as a white female, standing 5’4”,...
UPDATED: Shots fired at Boone County brewery during private private fraternity event
UPDATE: University of Missouri officials say there are indications Mizzou students were at the event that was hosted by a Mizzou fraternity, but that information has not been confirmed at this time. The Office of Student Accountability and Support is investigating the matter and if any Mizzou students are found to have violated the student condcut code, they will face disciplinary actions.
Shots fired into ceiling at fraternity party
Shots were fired into the ceiling at Bur Oak Brewery early Sunday during a party for a University of Missouri fraternity. The post Shots fired into ceiling at fraternity party appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man charged with J. Pfenny's shooting granted public defender
JEFFERSON CITY — After originally having his request denied, the man charged with a double homicide at a downtown Jefferson City bar was granted a public defender in his Cole County case. Damien Davis was denied a public attorney last week after being declared ineligible, according to a letter...
The historic 'Harris House' in Sedalia, Missouri is picture-perfect for being over 100 years old
The Harris House in Sedalia, Missouri.Photo by25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Harris House is located on West Sixth Street in Pettis County in Sedalia, Missouri. It was constructed in 1895.
Columbia man arrested early this morning for murder last night on Newton Drive
A Columbia man is arrested for a murder last night on the city’s north side. Corey Blueitt, 43, was taken into custody early this morning on charges of first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action. Officers were called the 2000 block of Newton Drive last...
Moberly man arrested in Randolph County on warrants from Grundy County
Randolph County authorities arrested a Moberly man wanted in Grundy County for alleged failure to appear in court. The capias warrants were issued for 45-year-old Benjamin Thomas Milazzo. Court appearances are scheduled for next week. The original charge for Milazzo was for criminal non support of what were then, three minor children. Bond is $2,500 cash. That court date is December 15th in Division One of the Grundy County Circuit Court.
Columbia Police arrest man early Tuesday in fatal Monday shooting
A man hospitalized from a shooting late Monday died, and Columbia Police made an arrest Tuesday morning. The Columbia Police Department responded to a report of shots fired Monday evening near the 2000 block of Newton Drive, according to a CPD report on social media. When officers arrived on the...
Camdenton man charged in death of a motorcyclist on Lake of the Ozarks bridge
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Camdenton has been charged in the death of 54-year-old Drew Fairchild on Friday night. Court documents say 32-year-old Miles D. Aldrich has been charged with DWI-death of another and two counts of DWI- serious physical injury. Around 7:30 p.m. Friday,...
Columbia police: One person shot in north Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department responded to a shooting Monday night in the 2000 block of Newton Drive in northern Columbia. At least 10 police officers were at the scene. One officer told an ABC17 News reporter that one person had been shot. CPD told ABC17 that there is no threat to the The post Columbia police: One person shot in north Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Change Of Venue Requested For Sunrise Beach Man With Drug History
It’s a change of venue for a Sunrise Beach man with a history of drug-related cases in the lake area with the latest charges filed against him in Benton County. After being released from the department of corrections in May on three different cases in Morgan County, 55-year-old David Damm has now been picked up in Benton County.
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959
Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel, Columbia, Missouri.Photo byHornColumbia, CC0 1.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1929, the historic hotel complex of the Pierce Pennant Motel Hotel (later Candlelight Lodge) was constructed. It's located at 1406 Business Loop 70 West in Columbia, Missouri. In 1982, this complex was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
Versailles Man Lands in Morgan County Jail After Leading Authorities on a Pursuit and Manhunt
An attempted traffic stop over the weekend comes to an end in Morgan County but not before the driver led authorities on a pursuit and then a short manhunt. Sheriff Norman Dills says 40-year-old Richard Russell Rhea reached speeds in Versailles in excess of 70-miles-per-hour before entering private property north of Rabbit Lane and driving through the woods, creeks and a pasture.
Centralia man dies in Boone County train collision
CORRECTION: An earlier report stated two people died in the crash. One person dies in a collision with a train in Boone County. The Boone County Sheriff's Office reports the collision happened Saturday night just before 11:30 p.m. just east of Sturgeon. A Norfolk Southern train was headed eastbound when a Boone County adult male turned his truck southbound onto Jennings Road. The train then struck the truck in the side, ejecting the driver.
Columbia City Council unanimously votes to get rid of city logo bags
Watch a replay of the Columbia City Council meeting above. COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia City Council voted unanimously on Monday to end the city-logo trash bag program. Ward 5 Councilman Matt Pitzer said before the meeting that if the city chose to eliminate the city logo bags, residents would be able to use their The post Columbia City Council unanimously votes to get rid of city logo bags appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
