Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. A massive fire erupted at a Watertown farm Monday. A massive fire erupted at a Watertown farm Monday. Updated: 10 hours ago. A holiday light display in Stafford Springs is accepting non-perishable food items!. Updated: 12 hours ago.

FARMINGTON, CT ・ 20 HOURS AGO