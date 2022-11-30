Read full article on original website
essexnewsdaily.com
Michael Juliano
Michael Juliano, 70, of Cedar Grove died peacefully at Mountainside Hospital surrounded by his family on Wednesday November 23, 2022. Born in Newark and raised in Bloomfield, Michael also raised his children with his late wife Carla (Serritello) in Bloomfield before relocating to Cottonwood, Arizona. He then returned to Bloomfield and eventually resided in Cedar Grove for the past 2 years. Michael is survived by his three children Elizabeth, Michael, and Christopher, his four grandchildren, Michael, Vincent, Isabella, and Claire, and his two sisters Linda Simon and Lisa Weir, brother in law Tom Weir and nephew Jarrett Weir.
essexnewsdaily.com
Carmine L. Colandra
Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Passaic, N.J. Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street Bloomfield. Condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com. Relatives and friends were invited to attend the visitation on Monday. A funeral service was held at the funeral home on Tuesday. Entombment at...
essexnewsdaily.com
Nelson Parada
Nelson Parada passed away unexpectedly on November 26, 2022, at his home in Bloomfield, NJ. After graduating from Belleville High, he served his country as an Army Ranger. He then pursued a degree in architecture at NJIT. His natural talent and love of being an architect showed through all of his plans. He loved sketching with his daughter, who shares his artistic abilities, and playing video games with his son, who shares his enjoyment of electronics.
essexnewsdaily.com
Newark Beth Israel names new community room in honor of the Giantomasi family
NEWARK, NJ — Newark Beth Israel Medical Center’s new community room will be named “The Giantomasi Family Community Room” in honor of the family’s ongoing commitment to the organization. Francis J. Giantomasi serves as the chairperson of the NBIMC board of trustees and is an executive committee member of Chiesa Shahinian & Giantomasi PC.
essexnewsdaily.com
Nutley teen carries on Sister Catherine’s legacy of kindness
NUTLEY, NJ — Academy of the Holy Angels student Breanna Hetzer, of Nutley, has been named as a recipient of the Sister Catherine Green Kindness Award in appreciation of her inspirational attitudes. Hetzer was honored during the Nov. 21 Thanksgiving prayer service at the school in Demarest for exemplifying the kindness for which Sister Catherine was known.
essexnewsdaily.com
South Orange–Maplewood students experience LUX Orchestra at SOPAC
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — For the first time in two years, fourth-graders from the South Orange–Maplewood School District returned to the South Orange Performing Arts Center to attend a live performance of LUX Orchestra as part of an arts education partnership developed between SOPAC’s arts education and SOMSD’s fine arts departments.
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridger takes third place in annual Ashenfelter 8K
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Pelle Nogueira, a 2017 graduate of Glen Ridge High School who finished fourth in the 2021 Ashenfelter 8K with a time of 24:57.40, made a strong showing in the annual Thanksgiving Day race last week with a time of 23:52.17 and a third-place finish. Less than 6 seconds separated the first three finishers. And as he was last year, Nogueira was the first borough resident to cross the finish line. The first female from Glen Ridge to finish was Lucia Peyser, who took 145th place overall and was the 19th finisher of the 2,041 female racers.
essexnewsdaily.com
Celebrate the season at Durand-Hedden House & Garden
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Join Durand-Hedden this December for local holiday traditions. Register for Durand-Hedden’s popular gingerbread house contest at durandhedden.org through Dec. 9. Contestants will drop off their creations at Durand-Hedden on Saturday, Dec. 10. Winners will be announced Monday, Dec. 12. The entire community is invited to...
essexnewsdaily.com
Gagneron selected as CEO of New Community Corp.
NEWARK, NJ — New Community Corp., one of the nation’s largest community development organizations, has appointed Simone Gagneron as its chief executive officer, effective Dec. 1. She succeeds Richard Rohrman, who retired in 2021. Gagneron most recently served as chief operating officer at United Way of Northern New...
essexnewsdaily.com
‘A Chorus Line’ comes to the Burgdorff Cultural Center
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Front & Center for Performing Arts will present “A Chorus Line,” the Tony Award–winning Broadway musical that remains a contemporary classic, at the Burgdorff Cultural Center, 10 Durand Road in Maplewood, on Friday, Dec. 9, at 8 p.m. and on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 2 and 8 p.m. The show follows a group of dancers as they audition for coveted spots in a Broadway show; it includes such iconic songs as “One,” “What I Did for Love” and “At the Ballet.” Tickets can be purchased at achoruslinetkts.square.site.
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange, state officials break ground on Crossings redevelopment
This slideshow requires JavaScript. EAST ORANGE, NJ — Officials from East Orange, Essex County and the state were joined by residents and others on Monday, Nov. 28, for the historic groundbreaking ceremony for the Crossings at Brick Church Station in East Orange. The $500 million project marks a major investment in jobs, housing and scholarship opportunities for residents of East Orange over the next six years. Josh Weingarten, a developer at Triangle Equities, served as the guest speaker for the event. Esteemed guests included Gov. Phil Murphy, Lt. Gov. Sheila Y. Oliver, East Orange City Council Chairperson Christopher Awe and Mayor Ted R. Green.
essexnewsdaily.com
Register your child to audition for Paper Mill’s summer musical theater program
MILLBURN, NJ — Paper Mill Playhouse will hold auditions for students to be a part of the theater’s prestigious Summer Musical Theater Conservatory and Musical Theater Technique Intensive for 2023 on Saturday, Jan. 21, and Sunday, Jan. 29, at Montclair State University, College of the Arts/Life Hall, 1 Normal Ave. in Montclair. Students who earn spots in the July conservatory in the senior, ages 15-18; junior plus, ages 13-14; and junior, ages 10-12, companies are directed and choreographed by Paper Mill’s professional artistic staff in a fully produced, original concert at Paper Mill Playhouse on July 28 and 29 titled “New Voices of 2023: We Will Rock You!” The concert is the culmination of the five-week program.
essexnewsdaily.com
Phase 1 of $5M renovation complete at Columbian Park in East Orange, park reopens to residents
EAST ORANGE, NJ — The city of East Orange will celebrate the soft reopening of a new recreational open space at Columbian Park, as Phase 1 of the $5 million park renovation has been completed through partnership with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Green Acres Program. “The...
essexnewsdaily.com
Caldwell HS football team wins Group 2 state championship to complete undefeated 13-0 season; winning streak is now 28 games
CALDWELL, NJ — The Caldwell High School football team defeated Rumson–Fair Haven, 18-14, to win the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Group 2 state championship game on Sunday, Dec. 4, at Rutgers University’s SHI Stadium in Piscataway. When it comes to high school football championships...
essexnewsdaily.com
Three Newark men arrested for drugs and weapons offenses
NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II announced Dec. 2 the arrests of three Newark men for possession of drugs and weapons offenses. On Nov. 22, members of the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force, along with members of the Newark Police Emergency Response Team, executed search warrants at three Newark locations: the 100 block of Hedden Terrace, the 100 block of Oakland Terrace and the 100 block of Leo Place.
