GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Pelle Nogueira, a 2017 graduate of Glen Ridge High School who finished fourth in the 2021 Ashenfelter 8K with a time of 24:57.40, made a strong showing in the annual Thanksgiving Day race last week with a time of 23:52.17 and a third-place finish. Less than 6 seconds separated the first three finishers. And as he was last year, Nogueira was the first borough resident to cross the finish line. The first female from Glen Ridge to finish was Lucia Peyser, who took 145th place overall and was the 19th finisher of the 2,041 female racers.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO