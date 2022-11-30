ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGAU

France loses to Tunisia 1-0 but still wins World Cup group

By JEROME PUGMIRE
WGAU
WGAU
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kj6pL_0jSi1Zox00

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — (AP) — As France searched for a late equalizer, the players on Tunisia's bench were watching another World Cup match on TV hoping for a goal.

Neither of them came, giving Tunisia a momentous 1-0 win over defending champion France that still wasn’t enough to prevent the north African team from being eliminated.

Wahbi Khazri scored in the 58th minute Wednesday to lead Tunisia to only its third victory at a World Cup tournament. But in stoppage time, the Tunisians on the sidelines were more interested in the other Group D game, crowding around a TV screen on the bench hoping Denmark would be able to score against Australia — a circumstance that would have lifted Tunisia into second place and also into the round of 16 in Qatar.

“We were praying for a Denmark goal but it never game,” Khazri said. “But that’s the thing with soccer, you should only count on yourself. We didn’t do enough in the first two games, otherwise we’d be through.”

France ended up winning the group with six points, ahead of Australia on goal difference. Tunisia finished with four points in third place. Denmark, which lost to Australia 1-0, ended up in last place with one point.

It was France’s first loss at the World Cup since the 2014 quarterfinals, when Germany beat the team 1-0.

Khazri broke the deadlock early in the second half, running at the heart of the French defense and beating two players before poking the ball into the bottom corner.

He fell to his knees in celebration and was mobbed by teammates. When he got back up, he made a heart shape to the Tunisian fans behind the goal and then limped off, appearing to hurt himself as he fell when scoring his 25th international goal and his third at World Cups.

France forward Antoine Griezmann thought he had evened the score in the eighth minute of stoppage time but he was ruled offside following a video review.

A few minutes after Khazri’s goal, a man ran onto the field at Education City Stadium with what appeared to be a Palestinian flag. He did some acrobatic jumps before six security officials dragged him off.

With France already qualified for the knockout stage, coach Didier Deschamps rested Griezmann, Kylian Mbappé and most of his regular starters. Only four of the team lining up at the beginning had even started a World Cup match before.

“It will be a good lesson for them. Now they know what the highest level is all about, against a Tunisia team that was supercharged,” Deschamps said. “But we were too timid, late in the tackle and made technical errors.”

Deschamps defended his decision further, saying his team's sizeable goal difference over Australia was enough of a safety net.

“We didn’t need one point," he said. "Unless something catastrophic happened (in the other game)."

Khazri said he didn’t believe France was disrespecting Tunisia by fielding such a weakened team.

“A lack of respect? No. (Aurelien) Tchouameni plays for Real Madrid and so does (Eduardo) Camavinga,” Khazri said. “It’s an honor to play against them. I grew up in a little corner of Corsica that nobody’s ever heard of, so it’s amazing for me to play at the World Cup.”

Khazri’s goal, however, prompted Deschamps to bring on Mbappé and Griezmann and the increased urgency almost led to an equalizer.

“I wanted to give Kylian 30 minutes, which is what I’d planned to do,” Deschamps said.

Deschamps had selected more of a “C” team than a “B” team. Randal Kolo Muani struggled to make an impact at center forward and Kingsley Coman — who scored Bayern Munich’s winner in the 2020 Champions League final — was isolated.

France central defender Raphael Varane, however, mopped up on the occasions Tunisia got close to the penalty area in the first half.

RARE APPEARANCE

With goalkeeper Hugo Lloris among the rested, 37-year-old Steve Mandanda played only the second World Cup match of his long career. The other was also in the team’s third group game four years ago.

Mandanda’s appearance means Lloris will have to wait a little longer to equal defender Lilian Thuram’s national record of 142 appearances. Lloris has made 141 appearances for Les Bleus.

Striker Olivier Giroud also has to be patient. He still has 51 goals, equal with Thierry Henry as France’s all-time leading scorer.

PAVARD'S ABSENCE

Deschamps explained why he didn't select Benjamin Pavard for the match. The World Cup-winning defender started the opening game against Australia.

“I had several discussions with him," Deschamps said, "and decided he was not ready to play.”

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Hakimi's 'Panenka' penalty advances Morocco at World Cup

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — (AP) — The sheer audacity. The simple execution. And then … delirium. Achraf Hakimi converted the decisive spot kick for Morocco with a little dink of a shot known as a "Panenka" in a penalty shootout win over Spain to make his team the first Arab country ever to reach the World Cup quarterfinals Tuesday.
WGAU

Ronaldo dropped, Ramos scores 3 for Portugal at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar — (AP) — A chant of "RONALDO! RONALDO!" swept around the biggest stadium at the World Cup, followed by loud jeers when the fans realized their idol wasn't coming onto the field. Cristiano Ronaldo was, in fact, sitting in the dugout, looking glum and still wearing...
WGAU

Ronaldo dropped as World Cup starter; young stand-in shines

LUSAIL, Qatar — (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped from the starting lineup for Portugal's match against Switzerland on Tuesday in the round of 16 of the World Cup. The move came a day after his coach expressed frustration about Ronaldo's attitude in the last game. Gonçalo Ramos, a 21-year-old forward who made his international debut three weeks ago, made his first career start for his national team as Ronaldo's replacement and scored a hat trick to lead Portugal into the quarterfinals with a 6-1 victory.
WGAU

Ronaldo benched for World Cup match against Switzerland

LUSAIL, Qatar — (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped from the starting lineup for Portugal's match against Switzerland on Tuesday in the round of 16 of the World Cup. The move came a day after his coach expressed frustration about Ronaldo's attitude in the last game. Gonçalo Ramos, a 21-year-old forward who made his international debut three weeks ago, made his first career start for Portugal as Ronaldo’s replacement at Lusail Stadium.
WGAU

Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus has surgery, out of World Cup

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus has undergone surgery on a knee injury that ended his involvement at the World Cup, Arsenal said Tuesday. Jesus was hurt in Brazil's 1-0 loss to Cameroon in the group stage on Friday. Arsenal, the Premier League leader, didn't...
WGAU

Serbia charged by FIFA for team, fans conduct at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — FIFA brought disciplinary charges against Serbia on Monday for alleged misconduct by players and fans including offensive chants at a World Cup match against Switzerland. Tensions flared in the stands and on the field in a rematch of their stormy game at the...
WGAU

Belief is Croatia's biggest weapon vs Brazil at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — In terms of population, there's no contest between Brazil and Croatia. “Brazil has 200 million people, we only have 4 million,” Croatia coach Zlatko Dalić said Tuesday. “So we are pretty much like a suburb of a major city in Brazil.”
WGAU

World Cup 2022: Ranking the 8 quarterfinalists from worst to best

The 2022 World Cup began with some surprises. Saudi Arabia beat Argentina in one of the biggest upsets in tournament history. Teams like Belgium and Germany failed to make the knockout rounds. But there aren’t many surprises among the teams remaining in the tournament. Of the eight teams still in...
WGAU

Ake expects tough time marking teammate Álvarez at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Nathan Ake finds it difficult marking Julián Álvarez in training at Manchester City. He's expecting his task to be even harder when they go head to head at the World Cup on Friday. Álvarez has broken into Argentina’s team at the...
WGAU

Greece seeks 'win-win' deal on Parthenon Sculptures in UK

ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — Cabinet ministers from Greece and the U.K. discussed Greece's bid to get the Parthenon Sculptures returned from London but gave no sign the world's thorniest cultural heritage issue was any closer to resolution Tuesday. Greek Alternate Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis said he told...
WGAU

Turkey says Finland must end arms embargo to join NATO

ANKARA, Turkey — (AP) — Finland must publicly declare that it's lifting an arms embargo on Turkey to win Ankara’s approval for its membership to NATO, the Turkish foreign minister said Tuesday. Mevlut Cavusoglu made the comments ahead of visit by Finland’s Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen, who...
WGAU

Turkey again threatens Greece for arming Aegean islands

ANKARA, Turkey — (AP) — Turkey’s foreign minister on Tuesday again threatened to “take action” against Greece if it continues to arm its Aegean islands which Ankara says should remain demilitarized in line with international treaties. Mevlut Cavusoglu’s comments follow reports of military exercises by...
WGAU

First delivery of S. Korean heavy weapons comes to Poland

GDYNIA, Poland — (AP) — Polish President Andrzej Duda and the country's defense minister on Tuesday took delivery of a first shipment of tanks and howitzers from South Korea, hailing the swift implementation of a deal signed in the summer in the face of the war in neighboring Ukraine.
WGAU

Across vast Muslim world, LGBTQ people remain marginalized

YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia — (AP) — On the outskirts of Yogyakarta, an Indonesian city that’s home to many universities, is a small boarding school with a mission that seems out of place in a nation with more Muslim citizens than any other. Its students are transgender women. It...
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
29K+
Followers
105K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy