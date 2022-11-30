KPOP, which broke ground on Broadway for its casting and representation of Korean culture, is closing just a few weeks after opening at the Circle in the Square. The musical, which originally premiered off-Broadway in 2017, will end its run on Dec. 11, the producers announced Tuesday. Written by Jason Kim and directed by Teddy Bergman with music and lyrics by Helen Park and Max Vernon and choreography by Jennifer Weber, KPOP‘s closure follows 44 previews and 17 regular performances. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Stomp' to Close After Nearly Three Decades Off-BroadwayBritney Spears-Inspired Musical 'Once Upon a One More Time' Sets Broadway Run...

