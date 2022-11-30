Read full article on original website
WECT
Several roads to get resurfaced in Brunswick County
SHALLOTE, N.C. (WECT) - A N.C. Department of Transportation contractor soon will resurface several roads in Brunswick County. The N.C. DOT recently awarded a $6.4 million contract to ST Wooten Corp. of Wilson to resurface two sections of U.S. 17, one section of N.C. 904 and four sections of secondary roads.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Road reopens in Wilmington after tractor trailer loses part of its load
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two lanes of a busy Wilmington intersection have reopened after a tractor trailer lost part of its load this morning. It happened at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and N. College Road around 7:30 a.m. A tractor trailer ended up blocking traffic...
WECT
Community works together to round up cows from the Cape Fear River
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Officers with the Carolina Beach Police Department, Carolina Beach State Park rangers and members of the community worked together to help out cows who ended up in the Cape Fear River. “When you’re a police officer in a small island community, you may get some...
WECT
Fallen items from a tractor trailer block morning traffic in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has reported that several items fell off of a tractor trailer at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy and N College Road at around 7:35 a.m. As of this time, two eastbound lanes have been opened to traffic. According to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear River Watch awarded large grant to further address Burnt Mill Creek
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– An environmental nonprofit received a grant to help further its work to preserve natural resources, ensure clean air, and drinking water. Cape Fear River Watch has been awarded $123,281.81, by Attorney General Josh Stein through the Environmental Enhancement Grant. The nonprofit plans to use...
WECT
Crash, closure reported on Oleander Drive near 41 St.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that a crash occurred on Oleander Drive at around 4:57 a.m. According to the announcement, the incident has closed a portion of the road. The Wilmington Police Department has stated that the eastbound lanes in the 4100 block of Oleander will be closed until noon.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear River Watch files complaint over poultry waste on Sampson County farm
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– A local environmental protection nonprofit is expressing concerns over how North Carolina monitors millions of pounds of waste produced by poultry farms. Cape Fear River Watch filed a complaint with the state after discovering mountains of chicken waste and bedding, that was left sitting...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Live Oak Bank Pavilion could see 10 more shows per year pending Wilmington City Council vote
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Members of Wilmington City Council are set to discuss an amendment to the contract the city has with Live Nation regarding Live Oak Bank Pavilion. In November of 2017, the city signed an agreement with Live Nation — allowing them to operate, manage, and maintain Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park.
WECT
Wilmington Health applies to state for development of new surgery facility
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Health PLLC has filed a certificate of need application with North Carolina to allow them to develop a new ambulatory surgery facility. The facility would be developed by relocating three existing multispecialty gastrointestinal endoscopy rooms and adding another similar room to the Wilmington Health on Silver Stream Lane.
WECT
Developers want land proposed in rail realignment project rezoned for residential use
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Developers want to bring new apartments and businesses to over seven acres on the east bank of the Cape Fear River. But the land could also bring much-needed transportation changes to the city. Now, the Wilmington Planning Commission must decide whether the land should go toward industrial use or be rezoned for a more “aesthetically pleasing” development that could enhance the southern end of the city’s downtown area.
WECT
Carolina Beach hosts annual Island of Lights flotilla
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The waterways around Carolina Beach were filled with holiday cheer Saturday night as more than 20 decorated boats took part in the Island of Lights flotilla. The winner for Best Overall Boat went to Jeremy Vines for his “Welcome to Whoville” themed boat. Vines was...
foxwilmington.com
LOCATED: 90-year-old Brunswick County man may be headed toward South Carolina
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – According to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Miles Judson Hammond, 90, has been located and is safe after being reported missing early Saturday morning. The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Brunswick County man. Miles Judson...
kiss951.com
Huge 450 Pound Fish Washes Up On North Carolina Beach
When my dad shared this story with me I was a little confused why a 450-pound fish made him think of me. But he told me to keep reading and then it made sense. The 430-pound fish washed up on Topsail Island of the North Carolina coast. And this is a place I visit frequently. But even without the Topsail connection, it’s still an incredible story. The deceased fish washed up on North Topsail Beach. It’s an ocean sunfish that weighed 453 pounds and measured six feet long from nose to tail and eight feet from the bottom to the top of the fin according to ABC 11.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pender County reviewing applications for consultants regarding healthcare providers
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Pender County is one step closer to determining the future of Pender Medical Center. Earlier this year, Pender County Commissioners began to review options as Novant Health’s contract with Pender Medical Center is set to run out in 2023. On Monday night, County...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
TRAFFIC ALERT: Danford Road shut down due after truck hits powerline
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — According to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Danford Road has been shut down in Bolivia after a truck hit a powerline causing damage to two different power poles. Detours are in place at HWY-87 and Old Ocean HWY. The local power company has...
WECT
Mom welcomes triplets after losing two previous children
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Pender County woman is celebrating the birth of triplets three years after her daughter was killed in a car accident and seven years after another baby was stillborn. At a little over a year old in March 2019, Cora Kruger went to the beach with...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pet Pals: 1-year old female spayed cat looking for a forever home
New Hanover County (WWAY) — This weeks Pet Pal is a 1 year-old female spayed cat. New Hanover County Animal Services staff say she is quiet and shy, but loves snuggling up in piles of blankets. They also say she likes to headbutt those who with to give her pets.
WECT
New Hanover Co. school board to discuss improvement plans at certain schools
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Plans for improvements at low performing schools is on the agenda for the New Hanover County Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The twelve schools identified as low performance for the purposes of the document are Edwin A. Alderman, Blair, College Park, Forest Hills Global, Freeman, Snipes and Wrightsboro Elementary, Holly Shelter, Myrtle Grove and Williston Middle, and International School at Gregory.
WECT
Wilmington Police Department searching for runaway teen
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department released a runaway juvenile report for Koen Hester on Monday, Dec. 5. According to the report, Hester is 14 years old and was last seen wearing a black sweat top and bottom. Officials ask anyone who sees him to call 911 and...
WMBF
NC man struck, killed by truck on Highway 31
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed in a crash on Highway 31 early Sunday, according to officials. LCpl. Nick Pye said the crash happened at around 2:15 a.m. in the area of Water Tower Road when a 2013 GMC pickup truck heading north on the highway struck a pedestrian.
